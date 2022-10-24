Hours: 9 a.m. - 1 a.m. Sunday-Thursday | 9 a.m. - 3 a.m. Friday-Saturday. Info: All souls are welcome at this haunted kava bar in Ybor! Enjoy kava, teas, coffee and yummy bites as you take in the gothic decor. Spookeasy does not serve alcohol in their main lounge area, but if you're looking for some boozy spirits, you can go downstairs to The Catacombs (open at 7 p.m. daily) and check out their cocktail menu. They also offer Scary-oke on Wednesday nights, where the scary part is that they select the karaoke song you'll be singing! Spookeasy is also celebrating their anniversary, so check out spooky events all weekend long.

TAMPA, FL ・ 13 HOURS AGO