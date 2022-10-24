ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ABC Action News

Spooky and sinister bars in Tampa Bay that are perfect for Halloween

Hours: 9 a.m. - 1 a.m. Sunday-Thursday | 9 a.m. - 3 a.m. Friday-Saturday. Info: All souls are welcome at this haunted kava bar in Ybor! Enjoy kava, teas, coffee and yummy bites as you take in the gothic decor. Spookeasy does not serve alcohol in their main lounge area, but if you're looking for some boozy spirits, you can go downstairs to The Catacombs (open at 7 p.m. daily) and check out their cocktail menu. They also offer Scary-oke on Wednesday nights, where the scary part is that they select the karaoke song you'll be singing! Spookeasy is also celebrating their anniversary, so check out spooky events all weekend long.
TAMPA, FL
ABC Action News

Fun Halloween Activities for the Whole Family

We're approaching the end of spooky season, but there's still some time for you and your family to enjoy all of the fun activities in the Tampa Bay area. Laura Byrne, editor for Tampa Bay Parenting Magazine, joins us to break their favorite local events for kids:. Visit a pumpkin...
TAMPA, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy