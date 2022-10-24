Read full article on original website
Related
Biden border chief accused of falling asleep during meetings on migrant crisis, ‘disengaged’ with job: report
U.S. Customs and Border Protection Commissioner Chris Magnus was criticized by current Biden administration officials in new Politico report for allegedly being "disengaged" in the job.
GREG GUTFELD: 'Bombshell revelation' shows DHS Secretary Mayorkas knowingly smeared border agents
Greg Gutfeld reacted to an email revealing DHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas was alerted that no migrants were "whipped" in "whipping hoax" incident on "Gutfeld!"
Jan. 6 hearing: Trump ordered military to create "disaster" for Biden — in a sign he knew he lost
A video is shown of former US President Donald Trump at the US House Select Committee hearing to Investigate the January 6 Attack on the US Capitol, on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC, on October 13, 2022. (MANDEL NGAN/AFP via Getty Images) Rep. Adam Kinzinger, R-Ill., said Thursday during a...
Washington Examiner
Arizona tells Biden it won't tear down its border wall
The Biden administration is privately pushing Arizona leaders to take down its temporary wall along the Mexican border with the promise that the federal government will install a new temporary barrier sometime in 2023, according to a letter obtained by the Washington Examiner. Republican Gov. Doug Ducey’s spokesman told the...
Kamala Harris ducks Latin America despite assignment to discover the 'root causes' of illegal immigration
Vice President Kamala Harris has spent only three days over the course of two trips to Latin America since she took office as border encounters hit an all-time high.
Biden's border policies show he only cares about pandering to his open border base, not human life: Judd
Lt. Chris Olivarez and President of the National Border Patrol Council Brandon Judd weigh in on the Biden administration's handling of the border crisis.
Biden, Dems nap through border crisis: These statistics should rouse them and terrify all Americans
Democrats are napping through the crisis at the southern border. But the numbers – apprehensions and cartel profits from human smuggling and drug trafficking – should wake them up.
White House, top Dems silent on historic migrant deaths while GOP blames Biden, vows action at southern border
The White House, top Democrats in Congress have largely been silent on the new CBP numbers revealing the deadliest year ever at the border in FY 22, while Republicans blame the Biden administration.
Homeland Security chief Mayorkas needs to be impeached and Congress must force a reckoning
If Republicans take back the House in the midterm elections it will be up to Congress to hold Homeland Security Secretary Mayorkas accountable for the chaos on our southern border.
US economy returned to growth last quarter, expanding 2.6%
WASHINGTON — (AP) — The U.S. economy grew at a better-than-expected 2.6% annual rate from July through September, snapping two straight quarters of economic contraction and overcoming punishingly high inflation and interest rates. Thursday’s estimate from the Commerce Department showed that the nation’s gross domestic product — the...
Long-Standing CBP Policy Reversed at Southern Border: 'Basic Step'
More than 24,000 migrants in Customs and Border Protection facilities have already received their flu vaccination.
