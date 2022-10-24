ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

NTSB identifies possible cause of Puget Sound floatplane crash

WHIDBEY ISLAND, Wash. - The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) has released new information about the Puget Sound floatplane crash that killed 10 people, including Spokane activist Sandy Williams. Investigators have identified a concern with the horizontal stabilizer actuator, which is a piece of the rear wing that provides stability...
Washington contractors fined for lead-paint violations

SEATTLE, Wash.- The United States Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), region 10 has announced that settlements have been reached with 14 contractors in Washington for violations of federal lead-based paint violations. The EPA is highlighting the cases as part of National Lead Poisoning Prevention Week, which runs from October, 23-29. According...
WASHINGTON STATE
Fact checking Patty Murray and Tiffany Smiley political ads

TRI-CITIES, Wash. - The midterm elections are on the horizon and during election season political ads work to make one politician look better than their opponents. While the Patty Murray and Tiffany Smiley debate happened on October 23rd, the different ads being broadcasted for each candidate continue to reach for voters' attention on both sides.
WASHINGTON STATE
Windy and Mountain Snow

A few early morning showers and windy today. Clearing skies by late morning and becoming partly sunny by this afternoon. Morning temperatures in the 30s-40s, low-mid 50s by noon and afternoon highs near 60. Overnight lows in the low 30s-near 40. A frontal system moved across central WA this morning...
WASHINGTON STATE

