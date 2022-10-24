Read full article on original website
Related
nbcrightnow.com
Fentanyl distributor sentenced to 14 years for trafficking in Idaho, Eastern WA
SPOKANE, Wash. — A 23-year-old man from Cusick was sentenced to 168 months in federal prison for conspiracy to distribute fentanyl by U.S. District Judge Thomas O. Rice through the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Washington. The 23-year-old, Antoinne James Holmes, pleaded guilty on April...
nbcrightnow.com
NTSB identifies possible cause of Puget Sound floatplane crash
WHIDBEY ISLAND, Wash. - The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) has released new information about the Puget Sound floatplane crash that killed 10 people, including Spokane activist Sandy Williams. Investigators have identified a concern with the horizontal stabilizer actuator, which is a piece of the rear wing that provides stability...
nbcrightnow.com
Washington contractors fined for lead-paint violations
SEATTLE, Wash.- The United States Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), region 10 has announced that settlements have been reached with 14 contractors in Washington for violations of federal lead-based paint violations. The EPA is highlighting the cases as part of National Lead Poisoning Prevention Week, which runs from October, 23-29. According...
nbcrightnow.com
Fact checking Patty Murray and Tiffany Smiley political ads
TRI-CITIES, Wash. - The midterm elections are on the horizon and during election season political ads work to make one politician look better than their opponents. While the Patty Murray and Tiffany Smiley debate happened on October 23rd, the different ads being broadcasted for each candidate continue to reach for voters' attention on both sides.
nbcrightnow.com
Windy and Mountain Snow
A few early morning showers and windy today. Clearing skies by late morning and becoming partly sunny by this afternoon. Morning temperatures in the 30s-40s, low-mid 50s by noon and afternoon highs near 60. Overnight lows in the low 30s-near 40. A frontal system moved across central WA this morning...
nbcrightnow.com
Wall Street 'pandemic boom' ends, sending impact to New York's state budget
(The Center Square) – Wall Street continues to make money, but a report released Tuesday by New York state Comptroller Thomas DiNapoli’s found that the “pandemic boom” investment firms have enjoyed for the last couple of years is officially over. How big was Wall Street's boom...
Comments / 0