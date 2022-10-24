Read full article on original website
Related
Davenport man sentenced for firearm possession
A Davenport man has been sentenced to five years in prison on a charge of being a felon in possession of a firearm. Colique Depree Brown, age 28, was sentenced to 60 months in prison on Tuesday, October 25. Following his sentence, Brown was ordered to serve three years of supervised release. At about 4 […]
police1.com
Records: Critically wounded police sgt. met with suspect hours before violent attack
EAST MOLINE, Ill. — New details are emerging in the attack on an East Moline police sergeant who was critically injured Monday. Sgt. William "Billy" Lind and the man now accused of trying to kill him had encountered each other about two and a half hours before the incident, police and court records show.
Eastern Iowa Man Facing 26 Charges for Filming Child
A man in Marion, Iowa is facing charges for allegedly installing a camera in the bathroom and bedroom of a 10-year-old in a home in the same city. Zachary Christian Peters of Marion is up against "12 counts of sexual exploitation of a minor, 12 counts of possessing a depiction of a minor in a sex act, and two counts of invasion of privacy," per the Cedar Rapids Gazette.
ourquadcities.com
Have you seen these suspects? Crime Stoppers wants to know!
Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities wants your help catching two fugitives. It’s a Local 4 News exclusive. You can get an elevated reward for information on this week’s cases:. SARAH AURAND, 41, 5’7”, 156 pounds, blonde hair, blue eyes. Wanted by Scott County Sheriff’s Office for escape...
KWQC
Davenport man sentenced to prison for firearm charge
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A Davenport man was sentenced Tuesday to 60 months, or five years, in prison for felon in possession of a firearm, according to a media release. Colique Depree Brown, 28, was ordered to serve three years of supervised release, after his imprisonment. According to court records,...
KWQC
Chief: East Moline officer still critical but ‘stable’ following assault
Join KWQC and the Rotary Club of Bettendorf for a blanket drive at the KWQC studio on Friday. Hacker claims to have data from the Davenport Community School District,. According to a statement from Davenport Community Schools Wednesday evening, the district has confirmed that an unauthorized user gained access to personal information belonging to current or former employees.
Washington Examiner
Investigation opened in Iowa after daughter claims late father was serial killer
Iowa officials are investigating a woman's claims that her late father was a serial killer who may have been responsible for the deaths of 70 women. Lucy Studey, daughter of Donald Dean Studey, said that her father murdered "five or six" women a year over several decades, according to Fremont County Sheriff Kevin Aistrope, per the Des Moines Register.
Update: Officer-Involved Critical Incident Following Dubuque Robbery & Grant County Car Chase
According to a press release from the Wisconsin Attorney General; The Wisconsin Department of Justice Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI) is investigating an officer involved critical incident in Lafayette and Green Counties, Wisconsin that occurred on Saturday Afternoon (10/22). Lafayette County Sheriff’s Deputy responded to a cross-county vehicle pursuit that...
ourquadcities.com
Police allege employee stole $40,000 in lottery-ticket scheme
A 41-year-old Davenport woman faces two felony charges after police allege she stole thousands of dollars in a lottery-ticket scheme at a convenience store where she worked. Debbra Locey faces charges of first-degree theft and forgery or theft of lottery tickets, according to court records. On Aug. 4, detectives were...
KCJJ
Search warrant at Coralville residence results in arrest of Chicagoland man
Coralville police arrested a suburban Chicago man Monday after finding a stolen weapon at a 20th Avenue residence. According to the arrest report, a search warrant was executed around 4:45pm. Prior to entering the residence, officers reportedly observed 24-year-old Van Shawn Turman of Country Club Hills Illinois throwing a plastic bag on the roof. The bag was located, and a 9mm pistol was found inside.
Davenport Police allege suspect fled, crashed car with 2 loaded guns inside
Shortly before 12:45 a.m. Sunday, Davenport did a traffic stop on a 2011 red Chevy Impala without plates near the intersection of West 35th and Harrison streets.
Illinois officer in critical condition after beating by arson suspect
EAST MOLINE, Ill. (WTVO) — An Illinois police sergeant is in critical condition after being beaten by an arson suspect. Sergeant William Lind of the East Moline Police Department located a suspect in an aggravated arson out of Rock Island walking in the 1900 block of East Moline around 6:31 p.m., according to the department. […]
KWQC
Hacker claims to have data from the Davenport Community School District,
Join KWQC and the Rotary Club of Bettendorf for a blanket drive at the KWQC studio on Friday. A Davenport man was sentenced Tuesday to 60 months, or five years, in prison for felon in possession of a firearm, according to a media release. Crews respond to Davenport duplex fire...
ourquadcities.com
Rock Island Police Department charges man with arson
The 52-year-old man charged with attacking a police officer in East Moline was the same one who is charged with a Rock Island arson Monday afternoon. On Oct. 24, 2022 at approximately 3:40 p.m., the Rock Island Fire Department and Police Department responded to a report of a structure fire in the 1600 block of 12th Street. Upon arrival, Fire and Police personnel observed a single-family residence on fire.
KWQC
Search warrant reveals new details in assault that left East Moline officer injured
EAST MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) - A search warrant filed Tuesday provided new details about an assault that left an East Moline police officer in critical condition with severe head injuries. Sgt. William Lind, who has been with the department for seven years, suffered life-threatening injuries and was taken to Genesis...
Three Busted With a Pot-Pourri of Drugs in Illinois, a Narcotics Buffet!
Three people were busted in Southern Illinois for a pot-pourri or drugs in their car...They were for sure ready to party! NewsChannel20. Urbana Police Department got a call from a towing company, you might wanna come take a look at this vehicle we have...It has more than extra shoes in the trunk!
KWQC
CRIME STOPPERS SOLVED: Man wanted in Rock Island County on a probation violation arrested
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A man wanted in Rock Island County was apprehended, according to Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities. Jack Hillburn, 34, was wanted in Rock Island County for probation violation on a charge of delivery/possession of meth with intent to deliver. Hillburn was apprehended in Henry County,...
KCJJ
IC woman accused of threatening roommate with a knife
Allegedly chasing her roommate with a knife has led to an Iowa City woman’ arrest. Iowa City Police say 19-year-old Aubri Diaz was upset that her roommate had brought someone home to the pair’s South Dodge Street apartment without letting her know. Just before 1:30 Wednesday morning Diaz allegedly punched and kicked the walls and screamed at the roommate. Police allege that Diaz then grabbed a knife and began stabbing the roommate’s door and threatening to stab her in the face. The roommate’s guest was able to escape through a bedroom window.
Sioux City Journal
East Moline's Sgt. Billy Lind met with man hours before violent attack
New details are emerging in the attack on an East Moline police sergeant who was critically injured Monday. Sgt. William "Billy" Lind and the man now accused of trying to kill him had encountered each other about two and a half hours before the incident, police and court records show.
Illinois suspect brain dead after pointing gun at officers executing search warrant
MORRISON, Ill. (WTVO) — An armed suspect was pronounced brain dead Saturday after an officer involved shooting. Illinois State Police SWAT, assisted by Blackhawk Area Task Force, executed a search warrant in the 600 block of Morrison’s N. Cherry Street Friday morning, according to ISP. Officers heard what they thought were gunshots from within the […]
Comments / 5