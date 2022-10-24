Allegedly chasing her roommate with a knife has led to an Iowa City woman’ arrest. Iowa City Police say 19-year-old Aubri Diaz was upset that her roommate had brought someone home to the pair’s South Dodge Street apartment without letting her know. Just before 1:30 Wednesday morning Diaz allegedly punched and kicked the walls and screamed at the roommate. Police allege that Diaz then grabbed a knife and began stabbing the roommate’s door and threatening to stab her in the face. The roommate’s guest was able to escape through a bedroom window.

IOWA CITY, IA ・ 1 DAY AGO