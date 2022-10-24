ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
iHeartRadio

Old Dominion Singer Recalls How Kenny Chesney Picked The Band's Tour Name

By Kelly Fisher
iHeartRadio
iHeartRadio
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Abg83_0ikkefKw00
Photo: Getty Images

Old Dominion recently announced plans for their 2023 headlining tour, and they shared that country music giant Kenny Chesney inspired the name.

Old Dominion joined Chesney on his headlining “Here And Now Your” over the summer, along with Dan + Shay and Carly Pearce . The band’s lead singer, Matthew Ramsey , recalled : “We were trying to figure out a name for our tour and Kenny himself called us and said, ‘you guys are insane. It’s right there on this flag that you’ve been selling at our shows that says ‘no bad vibes.’ You’re crazy if you don’t name the tour that,’ so we said, ‘OK, thank you, Mr. Chesney. We will.’”

The “No Bad Vibes Tour” is set to kick off in January and spans through June, with dates in the U.S. and Canada. Frank Ray , Kassi Ashton and Greylan James are slated to perform during the U.S. dates, and Ray, Steven Lee Olsen and Shawn Austin will play during the Canada dates. Tickets will be available Friday (October 28).

“At the [‘No Bad Vibes’ Tour], we want y’all to feel happy... like you can forget about whatever is bothering you or whatever’s weighing you down. Just come and hangout with us, and escape for a couple hours,” Old Dominion said when they announced the tour earlier this month . “[Whiskey Jam] is a big part of our history as a band and a huge platform for up-and-coming artists in Nashville. That’s why we’re bringing some Whiskey Jam favorites with us on tour. We can’t wait to see you! Hopefully you’ll walk out feeling a little lighter than when you walked in.”

Comments / 0

Related
American Songwriter

Behind the Band Name: Molly Hatchet

Another Southern rock band representing the Sunshine State came onto the scene in the 1970s. Molly Hatchet mixed blues rock with boogie jams, blanketing it all in a down south swagger. The band produced a sound that was gritty, dirty, and Southern to the bone. Five decades, and albeit no original members later, they’re still delivering those rough-and-tumble tunes full of throaty vocals, in-your-face guitar solos, and hyperactive drums.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
CMT

Carrie Underwood Kicks off Denim & Rhinestones Tour With Guns N’ Roses Cover

Carrie Underwood’s highly anticipated Denim & Rhinestones Tour is officially in full swing. The eight-time GRAMMY Award winner embarked on her 43-city trek over the weekend (Oct. 15) in Greenville, South Carolina. The sold-out show at Bon Secours Wellness Arena was jammed packed with new material and fan favorites from her impressive catalog.
GREENVILLE, SC
musictimes.com

Willie Nelson Attempted Suicide: Singer Sparks Worries Following Shocking Confession

Willie Nelson renewed the worries his family and fans felt through the bombshell revelation in his memoir. This month, Nelson finally introduced his new memoir, "Me and Paul: Untold Stories of a Fabled Friendship, the 89-year-old On the Road Again," to his fans. The book reportedly immortalized Paul English the same way his song, "Me and Paul" did, as he remembered his right-hand man, who also served as his accountant, bodyguard, and drummer.
womenworking.com

Country Singer Toby Keith’s journey with Stomach Cancer-Prayers to his Family

Country singer Toby Keith revealed in an Instagram post in June 2022 that he had been battling stomach cancer for 6 months, per People. “I’ve spent the last six months receiving chemo, radiation and surgery,” he explained. “So far, so good. I need time to breathe, recover and relax.”
Popculture

Major Country Star Reveals He Was Rejected From 'The Voice' Twice

A major country singer recently revealed that he was rejected from The Voice twice before going on to be a massive star. During the show's Monday night episode, Jimmie Allen joined coach Blake Shelton as a celebrity advisor. While chatting with Shelton, Allen admitted that he previously tried out for the show — twice — and was rejected both times.
RadarOnline

Ozzy Osbourne Looks Frail As Ever In L.A. Following Life-Altering Neck Surgery & Health Struggles

Ozzy Osbourne appeared to be in frail condition while walking with his aide in Los Angeles, RadarOnline.com has learned. The 73-year-old rockstar got fresh air and exercise as he strolled the city's street on Thursday. Ozzy is currently recovering from neck surgery, on top of several health challenges within the last few years, including COVID-19 and a Parkinson’s diagnosis.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Rolling Stone

Watch Leslie Jordan Sing About Going to Heaven a Day Before His Death: ‘Love. Light. Leslie’

The day before his death, Leslie Jordan shared a video of himself singing a hymn about going to heaven. On Sunday, the beloved Will & Grace actor shared a video where he’s singing, “When the Roll Is Called Up Yonder” on his Instagram. The hymn’s message takes a more poignant meaning following his death. In the video, Jordan can be seen seated next to his producer Danny Myrick, who played guitar as Jordan began to sing. “Sunday Mornin’ Hymn Singin’ with @dannymyrick,” the late actor captioned the post, while teasing new music. “Danny helped me with a new original song that should be...
iHeartRadio

iHeartRadio

183K+
Followers
21K+
Post
38M+
Views
ABOUT

All your favorite music, podcasts, and radio stations available for free. Listen to thousands of live radio stations or create your own artist stations and playlists. Get the latest music and trending news, from your favorite artists and bands.

 https://www.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy