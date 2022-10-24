Old Dominion Singer Recalls How Kenny Chesney Picked The Band's Tour Name

Photo: Getty Images

Old Dominion recently announced plans for their 2023 headlining tour, and they shared that country music giant Kenny Chesney inspired the name.

Old Dominion joined Chesney on his headlining “Here And Now Your” over the summer, along with Dan + Shay and Carly Pearce . The band’s lead singer, Matthew Ramsey , recalled : “We were trying to figure out a name for our tour and Kenny himself called us and said, ‘you guys are insane. It’s right there on this flag that you’ve been selling at our shows that says ‘no bad vibes.’ You’re crazy if you don’t name the tour that,’ so we said, ‘OK, thank you, Mr. Chesney. We will.’”

The “No Bad Vibes Tour” is set to kick off in January and spans through June, with dates in the U.S. and Canada. Frank Ray , Kassi Ashton and Greylan James are slated to perform during the U.S. dates, and Ray, Steven Lee Olsen and Shawn Austin will play during the Canada dates. Tickets will be available Friday (October 28).

“At the [‘No Bad Vibes’ Tour], we want y’all to feel happy... like you can forget about whatever is bothering you or whatever’s weighing you down. Just come and hangout with us, and escape for a couple hours,” Old Dominion said when they announced the tour earlier this month . “[Whiskey Jam] is a big part of our history as a band and a huge platform for up-and-coming artists in Nashville. That’s why we’re bringing some Whiskey Jam favorites with us on tour. We can’t wait to see you! Hopefully you’ll walk out feeling a little lighter than when you walked in.”