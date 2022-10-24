American Legion Auxiliary Unit 133 sponsored a craft fair on Saturday with one goal in mind: raising funds for Thanksgiving and Christmas dinner for local veterans.

With about 40 vendors at the Maricopa Veterans Center, an array of crafts were available for purchase, including pillows, tumblers, T-shirts, woodwork and glasswork. There was no lack of creativity in the offerings in two filled rooms.

Those unable to attend who would like to support the American Legion Auxiliary may donate here.

View a photo gallery of the event below:

1 of 14

This post American Legion Auxiliary hosts weekend craft fair appeared first on InMaricopa .