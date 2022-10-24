ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
American Legion Auxiliary hosts weekend craft fair

By Brian Petersheim Jr.
 2 days ago

American Legion Auxiliary Unit 133 sponsored a craft fair on Saturday with one goal in mind: raising funds for Thanksgiving and Christmas dinner for local veterans.

With about 40 vendors at the Maricopa Veterans Center, an array of crafts were available for purchase, including pillows, tumblers, T-shirts, woodwork and glasswork. There was no lack of creativity in the offerings in two filled rooms.

Those unable to attend who would like to support the American Legion Auxiliary may donate here.

View a photo gallery of the event below:

1 of 14
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=30FibO_0ikkeTh600
American Legion Auxiliary [Brian Petersheim Jr.]
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20AgKt_0ikkeTh600
American Legion Auxiliary [Brian Petersheim Jr.]
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4O7ORm_0ikkeTh600
American Legion Auxiliary [Brian Petersheim Jr.]
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0RhgkW_0ikkeTh600
American Legion Auxiliary [Brian Petersheim Jr.]
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2JVxWH_0ikkeTh600
American Legion Auxiliary [Brian Petersheim Jr.]
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4GUQLV_0ikkeTh600
American Legion Auxiliary [Brian Petersheim Jr.]
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1A1ccT_0ikkeTh600
American Legion Auxiliary [Brian Petersheim Jr.]
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=24V95Z_0ikkeTh600
American Legion Auxiliary [Brian Petersheim Jr.]
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=16AP0q_0ikkeTh600
American Legion Auxiliary [Brian Petersheim Jr.]
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=48drq4_0ikkeTh600
American Legion Auxiliary [Brian Petersheim Jr.]
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4LS8Vv_0ikkeTh600
American Legion Auxiliary [Brian Petersheim Jr.]
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3OsRJE_0ikkeTh600
American Legion Auxiliary craft fair [Brian Petersheim Jr.]
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=14fUJO_0ikkeTh600
American Legion Auxiliary [Brian Petersheim Jr.]
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Xj7kM_0ikkeTh600
American Legion Auxiliary [Brian Petersheim Jr.]

