KWTX
O’Rourke visits Central Texas polling sites to rally supporters during early voting period
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - With early voting starting this past Monday and election day a little less than two weeks away, democratic nominee Beto O’Rourke made his way around Central Texas polling sites today to galvanize supporters ahead of November 8th. Some of his stops included the Waco Multi-Purpose...
Beto O’Rourke visiting Central Texas polling places
CENTRAL TEXAS (FOX 44) – Democratic candidate for governor Beto O’Rourke returned to Central Texas on Wednesday to visit five polling places, as Early Voting is underway. The polling place visits are public and come as part of his statewide Vote with Beto drive to Get Out the Vote during his growing grassroots campaign to […]
How has voter registration in Texas changed since the March primaries?
Since the primary elections back in March, almost half a million Texans statewide have registered to vote, according to data from the Texas Secretary of State's office.
fox4news.com
First day of early voting numbers in North Texas down more than 35% from 2018
DALLAS - Turnout for the first day of early voting in North Texas was more than 35% lower than in the last midterm election. And while Monday’s rainy weather may have factored into that, the numbers suggest enthusiasm among voters just might not be as high. Turnout can make...
Governor Abbott Makes Key Stops in South Texas
Governor Abbott campaigning in Harlington, TexasScreenshot from Twitter. As Governor Greg Abbott seeks his third re-election in office, he made stops in San Antonio and Harlington. His challenger, Beto O’Rourke was campaigning in Tarrant County.
Texas Secretary of State shuts down accounts of 'vote switching'
The 'vote switching' claims are due to user error, the office said.
KVUE
Vote Texas: 2022 governor's race fundraising totals Oct. update
KVUE looked at who is giving the most to the state's top candidates. Here are the totals for the governor's race.
Here’s why the Texas Secretary of State is sending inspectors to some counties during November 2022 election
Inspectors overseeing election procedures isn't voter intimidation, it's a standard practice that's been happening for decades. Some would argue otherwise though.
marfapublicradio.org
Candidate interview: Jose Portillo, running for Presidio County Judge
Portillo, a former state trooper and city administrator for the City of Presidio, says he supports border security and would like to see the county remain part of Gov. Greg Abbott’s controversial Operation Lone Star program. Many of his fellow Democrats have blasted the program as a waste of time and money.
MySanAntonio
After suspending political donations post-insurrection, AT&T and Valero fund election-deniers in the midterms
WASHINGTON — After the deadly insurrection on Jan. 6, 2021, a number of corporate political action committees, including Dallas-based AT&T, declared that they would pause support for candidates who voted to object to the certification of the 2020 election. The political action committees for Valero Energy and the National...
Who You Should Vote For if You Want Cannabis Legalized in Texas
Early voting for the Texas Midterm elections has officially started. Up for elections are the governor, lieutenant governor, attorney general, comptroller, land commissioner and agriculture commissioner — who all serve four-year terms. Members of the state’s Railroad Commission, which serve six year terms, and U.S. representatives, state senators, state representatives and members of the State Board of Education are also up for election.
marfapublicradio.org
Sheriff sought to have LGBTQ pride flags removed from courthouse grounds during Pride Marfa, officials say
During a Pride event in June, officials quietly asked the event’s organizers to take down their rainbow pride flags after Presidio County Sheriff Danny Dominguez expressed concerns about the flags. Earlier this year, as former Marfa resident Chris Gonzales was helping plan a summertime LGBTQ pride event in the...
Rules for voters: List of what's not allowed when you vote
HOUSTON — There are a few polling place rules for voters that you should know before you cast your ballot, including what you can't bring with you. Voters can't use any wireless communications devices within 100 feet of the voting stations, including cell phones, tablets or laptops. Mechanical or...
Abbott Softens Stance on Casino Gambling
Since 2015, Governor Greg Abbott has been staunchly against any expansion of gambling in the state of Texas. Just weeks before facing re-election, he has softened his stance just a bit. “We don’t want slot machines at every corner store, we don’t want Texans to be losing money that they...
Fort Worth Star-Telegram recommends readers vote for Abbott
The Fort Worth Telegram is the fifth major newspaper in Texas to offer its recommendation for Texas Governor to its readers. Last week the Houston Chronicle editorial board wrote an opinion piece recommending its readers vote for Democrat nominee Beto O'Rourke for Governor. The article divided readers, with many threatening to cancel their subscriptions.
KHOU
Texas State Board of Education races getting more attention due to divisive issues
HOUSTON — School board elections have become a lot more divisive due to topics far beyond reading, writing and arithmetic. That includes the Texas State Board of Education which many voters may have previously overlooked. But all 15 board positions are on the ballot this year and they're getting...
Why you should care about Texas’ Lt. Governor race
Dan Patrick and Mike Collier are running against each other for the second time.
Gilmer Mirror
Greg Abbott ran as a small-government conservative. But the governor’s office now has more power than ever.
“Greg Abbott ran as a small-government conservative. But the governor’s office now has more power than ever.” was first published by The Texas Tribune, a nonprofit, nonpartisan media organization that informs Texans — and engages with them — about public policy, politics, government and statewide issues.
Texas breaks ground on I-10 interchange expansion project
On Oct. 19, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott and Texas Transportation Commission Chairman J. Bruce Bugg, Jr. joined other state and transportation officials to celebrate the groundbreaking of Loop 1604 North Expansion in San Antonio. Part of the state’s Texas Clear Lanes Initiative, the $148 million project is designed to increase mobility, reduce congestion and enhance […] The post Texas breaks ground on I-10 interchange expansion project appeared first on Transportation Today.
The center of Texas is a town you’ve likely never heard of, Census data shows
When you think of the heart of Texas, maybe you think of Austin, Houston, or Abilene. Surprisingly, the center of Texas' population isn't exactly close to any of these.
