Halifax County, NC

cbs17

This NC city the latest to initiate public drinking district

WILSON, N.C. (WNCN) — The Town of Wilson is the latest North Carolina town to debut a social district- an area within specific boundaries where drinking in public is allowed. The social district went into effect Wednesday morning. Wilson city councilmembers voted to create a social district in Historic...
WILSON, NC
WAVY News 10

Edenton PD warns residents of phone scam

EDENTON, N.C. (WAVY) – The Edenton Police Department is warning residents about a phone scam that has been occurring in the area. According to a Facebook post from the Edenton Police Department, scammers are contacting residents claiming that they can either help pay bills or give reduced bill rates for town utilities and other home […]
EDENTON, NC
cbs17

Juveniles jump man legally carrying gun at Food Lion, steal firearm; 1 later arrested for multiple crimes in Zebulon

ZEBULON, N.C. (WNCN) – A man had his handgun stolen off of himself after he was jumped in a Zebulon Food Lion parking lot, police said Wednesday night. Police said “someone punched the man in the back and took a handgun, that he was legally carrying in a holster, off of his hip” shortly after 2 p.m. when he and a woman were walking out of the Food Lion.
ZEBULON, NC
WRAL

New cameras lead to break in case for Roanoke Rapids police

While Flock cameras have generated privacy concerns in other communities, the Roanoke Rapids police chief said these readers are tools for public safety and are not intended not to spy on anyone. While Flock cameras have generated privacy concerns in other communities, the Roanoke Rapids police chief said these readers...
ROANOKE RAPIDS, NC
WITN

Edgecombe County makes arrest after high speed chase

EDGECOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A Tarboro man is arrested after a high speed chase through Edgecombe County. On Tuesday, Corporal J. Jones pulled over Shia-Quan Johnson. Johnson took off after handing Cpl. Jones his license and fled toward Tarboro. According to ECSO, Johnson was running cars off the road...
EDGECOMBE COUNTY, NC
WITN

Two arrested in Edgecombe Co. on drug & gun charges

EDGECOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Two men have been arrested on drug and gun charges after a traffic stop on Friday. The Edgecombe County Sheriff’s Office says deputies were doing a license checkpoint on 64 Alternate West at Harts Mill Run when they searched a black Nissan with Jermaine Hewitt and Jaylem Jones inside.
EDGECOMBE COUNTY, NC
neusenews.com

Driver transported to ECU Health in Greenville after single car accident

On Tuesday around 12:30pm, Emergency Services, the Kinston Police Department and Kinston Fire Department responded to a single vehicle crash at the intersection of E New Bern Road and Meadowbrook Dr. According to Officer Rouse, “A male in his 30s has been transported to ECU Health in Greenville with non-life...
KINSTON, NC
WITN

Martin County deputies seize 5 kilos of cocaine

MARTIN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Deputies in an Eastern Carolina county say they seized five kilograms of cocaine during a traffic stop on Friday. The Martin County Sheriff’s Office says at about 1 p.m., deputies stopped a 2011 Chevrolet Avalanche on North Main Street in Robersonville. The driver was identified as 21-year-old Hugo Lopez-Carreon, Jr., of Kansas City.
MARTIN COUNTY, NC
WNCT

6 shot at memorial, including toddler, police say

OXFORD, N.C. (AP) — Six people were injured in a shooting during a memorial in North Carolina, including a toddler who was shot six times, police said. Oxford police officers responded around 9:30 p.m. Saturday for a report of shots fired and found six people suffering from gunshot wounds, police said in a statement on […]
OXFORD, NC
WNCT

Chipotle opens first location in Rocky Mount

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. — Thursday, Chipotle Mexican Grill will open its first location in Rocky Mount. The restaurant, which will be located at 959 N Wesleyan Blvd. in Rocky Mount, will even feature Chipotlane, a drive-thru pickup lane that will allow customers to pick up a digital order without ever leaving their car. Chipotle also […]
ROCKY MOUNT, NC
WITN

Four men charged with possession of a weapon of mass destruction

EDGECOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Four men in an Eastern Carolina county have been charged with possession of a weapon of mass destruction after a traffic stop on Monday. The Edgecombe County Sheriff’s Office says at about 4 p.m., a State Highway Patrol trooper stopped a vehicle for speeding on Ellis Road outside of Tarboro. The trooper called for help and Edgecombe County deputies responded.
EDGECOMBE COUNTY, NC
wcti12.com

Accident in Pitt County closes road for over two hours

WINTERVILLE, Pitt County — Crews with the Winterville Community Fire Department responded to an accident that closed a road for over two hours. It all happened on Davenport Farm Road on Sunday, October 23. One vehicle was involved in the accident. The driver was taken to ECU Health to...
PITT COUNTY, NC
WRAL News

WRAL News

Raleigh, NC
