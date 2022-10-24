Read full article on original website
'I saw him breathing': NC woman wants answers after claiming first responders wrongfully declared stepfather dead twice
GREENVILLE, N.C. — A North Carolina family is searching for answers after a 62-year-old man who was pronounced dead by first responders was later seen breathing with cardiac activity. Yuwanda Matthewson said she believes first responders could have done more to save her stepfather James Purvis. Purvis was found...
2 dead, 3 hurt in tractor-trailer crash along I-95 near Roanoke Rapids
Two people were killed and three people were hurt after a tractor trailer slammed into a parked SUV on Interstate 95 on Tuesday night. The crash happened at around 9:45 p.m. in Halifax County, south of Roanoke Rapids. Authorities told WITN that the driver of the SUV, Kenrod Dabreo, 24,...
cbs17
This NC city the latest to initiate public drinking district
WILSON, N.C. (WNCN) — The Town of Wilson is the latest North Carolina town to debut a social district- an area within specific boundaries where drinking in public is allowed. The social district went into effect Wednesday morning. Wilson city councilmembers voted to create a social district in Historic...
Edenton PD warns residents of phone scam
EDENTON, N.C. (WAVY) – The Edenton Police Department is warning residents about a phone scam that has been occurring in the area. According to a Facebook post from the Edenton Police Department, scammers are contacting residents claiming that they can either help pay bills or give reduced bill rates for town utilities and other home […]
WITN
Two dead, three injured after tractor-trailer rear-ends SUV on I-95
HALIFAX COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Two people are dead and three others are injured after a tractor-trailer collided with the back of an SUV on I-95 in Halifax County on Tuesday. The crash happened southbound on the interstate, south of Roanoke Rapids at about 9:45 p.m. Troopers’ investigation found that...
Four arrested on weapon of mass destruction charges in North Carolina
TARBORO, N.C. (WNCT) — A traffic stop led to the arrest of four North Carolina men on charges of possession of a weapon of mass destruction. On Monday at about 4 p.m., an NC State Highway Patrol trooper stopped a vehicle for speeding on Ellis Road outside Tarboro. The trooper called for assistance and was […]
cbs17
Juveniles jump man legally carrying gun at Food Lion, steal firearm; 1 later arrested for multiple crimes in Zebulon
ZEBULON, N.C. (WNCN) – A man had his handgun stolen off of himself after he was jumped in a Zebulon Food Lion parking lot, police said Wednesday night. Police said “someone punched the man in the back and took a handgun, that he was legally carrying in a holster, off of his hip” shortly after 2 p.m. when he and a woman were walking out of the Food Lion.
WRAL
New cameras lead to break in case for Roanoke Rapids police
While Flock cameras have generated privacy concerns in other communities, the Roanoke Rapids police chief said these readers are tools for public safety and are not intended not to spy on anyone. While Flock cameras have generated privacy concerns in other communities, the Roanoke Rapids police chief said these readers...
New cameras help Roanoke Rapids police make arrest in U-Haul theft
ROANOKE RAPIDS, N.C. — Police in Roanoke Rapids say automated license plate reading cameras are helping them solve crimes, including an arrest made this week for a stolen U-Haul truck. While Flock cameras have generated privacy concerns in other communities, the Roanoke Rapids police chief said these readers are...
WITN
Edgecombe County makes arrest after high speed chase
EDGECOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A Tarboro man is arrested after a high speed chase through Edgecombe County. On Tuesday, Corporal J. Jones pulled over Shia-Quan Johnson. Johnson took off after handing Cpl. Jones his license and fled toward Tarboro. According to ECSO, Johnson was running cars off the road...
cbs17
Victims in separate deadly shootings in Edgecombe County identified
TARBORO, N.C. (WNCN) — Authorities have identified the victims in two separate deadly shootings in Edgecombe County. The county sheriff’s office said Tuesday that Lamichael Everette, 29, was shot early Sunday morning off of Tolbert Place in Princeville. Deputies got to the scene around 3 a.m. and found...
WITN
Two arrested in Edgecombe Co. on drug & gun charges
EDGECOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Two men have been arrested on drug and gun charges after a traffic stop on Friday. The Edgecombe County Sheriff’s Office says deputies were doing a license checkpoint on 64 Alternate West at Harts Mill Run when they searched a black Nissan with Jermaine Hewitt and Jaylem Jones inside.
neusenews.com
Driver transported to ECU Health in Greenville after single car accident
On Tuesday around 12:30pm, Emergency Services, the Kinston Police Department and Kinston Fire Department responded to a single vehicle crash at the intersection of E New Bern Road and Meadowbrook Dr. According to Officer Rouse, “A male in his 30s has been transported to ECU Health in Greenville with non-life...
WITN
Martin County deputies seize 5 kilos of cocaine
MARTIN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Deputies in an Eastern Carolina county say they seized five kilograms of cocaine during a traffic stop on Friday. The Martin County Sheriff’s Office says at about 1 p.m., deputies stopped a 2011 Chevrolet Avalanche on North Main Street in Robersonville. The driver was identified as 21-year-old Hugo Lopez-Carreon, Jr., of Kansas City.
Several people targeted in North Carolina shooting that damaged cars, homes, police say
Scotland Neck police said they're investigating what they believe to be a targeted shooting Friday night.
6 shot at memorial, including toddler, police say
OXFORD, N.C. (AP) — Six people were injured in a shooting during a memorial in North Carolina, including a toddler who was shot six times, police said. Oxford police officers responded around 9:30 p.m. Saturday for a report of shots fired and found six people suffering from gunshot wounds, police said in a statement on […]
Chipotle opens first location in Rocky Mount
ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. — Thursday, Chipotle Mexican Grill will open its first location in Rocky Mount. The restaurant, which will be located at 959 N Wesleyan Blvd. in Rocky Mount, will even feature Chipotlane, a drive-thru pickup lane that will allow customers to pick up a digital order without ever leaving their car. Chipotle also […]
WITN
Four men charged with possession of a weapon of mass destruction
EDGECOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Four men in an Eastern Carolina county have been charged with possession of a weapon of mass destruction after a traffic stop on Monday. The Edgecombe County Sheriff’s Office says at about 4 p.m., a State Highway Patrol trooper stopped a vehicle for speeding on Ellis Road outside of Tarboro. The trooper called for help and Edgecombe County deputies responded.
cbs17
Gun stolen from worker’s car at elementary school in Franklin County, officials say; employee suspended
LOUISBURG, N.C. (WNCN) — A gun was stolen from a worker’s car at a Franklin County elementary school Monday, officials said. The incident happened in the parking lot at Royal Elementary School, which is about four miles south of Louisburg on Flat Rock Church Road. A statement from...
wcti12.com
Accident in Pitt County closes road for over two hours
WINTERVILLE, Pitt County — Crews with the Winterville Community Fire Department responded to an accident that closed a road for over two hours. It all happened on Davenport Farm Road on Sunday, October 23. One vehicle was involved in the accident. The driver was taken to ECU Health to...
Comments / 2