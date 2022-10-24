ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Engadget

Netflix will begin charging 'extra user' fees early next year

So you'd better hurry up and boot your ex from your account. We all knew it was coming. The next phase of Netflix's months-long crackdown on password sharing — which itself follows the company's first quarterly subscriber loss in a decade — is soon upon us. The company announced during its quarterly earnings call on Tuesday that it will charge customers an added monthly fee to people who share their login credentials beginning in early 2023.
KENTUCKY STATE
Ozarks First.com

New Apple iOS 16.1 goes live Monday: Here’s what’s new for iPhones

(NEXSTAR) – A software update available for iPhones starting Monday comes with new fitness features, cleaner charging and a spotlight on Taylor Swift – among other features. The update, iOS 16.1, has less major new features than Apple’s big release last month, which allowed users to edit text...
The Independent

Apple confirms it is changing the iPhone’s charging plug

Apple will change the plug on the bottom of the iPhone, it has confirmed.The company will comply with a new EU ruling that will force all devices to use the same USB-C standard, a senior executive said. While the rule affects all such devices, Apple remains the only significant phone manufacturer that has not yet switched to the standard.As such, it will be forced to remove the Lightning cable on the bottom of the phone.Apple’s marketing boss, Greg Joswiak, said that “obviously we’ll have to comply, we have no choice”, in response to a question during a live Wall Street...
msn.com

iOS 16.0.3 on Your iPhone: Apple Fixes Some Annoying Bugs

After releasing iOS 16 alongside the iPhone 14 last month, Apple has now rolled out another software update, iOS 16.0.3. The latest update addresses bugs on some iPhone 14 models, including delayed or undelivered incoming calls and notifications and low microphone volume during CarPlay phone calls. It also fixes camera issues some iPhone 14 models have experienced, like a slow launch speed or spontaneously switching between camera modes.
CBS42.com

Apple raises prices for its streaming services

(NEXSTAR) – Yet another subscription service is getting more expensive this year as Apple raises the prices on its streaming platforms. Higher prices for Apple Music, Apple TV+, and its bundle Apple One rolled out on Monday, according to CNBC. Apple TV+, which previously cost $4.99 a month, now...
daystech.org

Nintendo’s retro controllers now work on iPhone, iPad, Apple TV and Mac

At WWDC 2022 earlier this 12 months, Apple announced a bunch of gaming enhancements rolling out with iOS 16, together with assist for Nintendo’s Joy-Con and Pro controllers. Now, you will additionally have the ability to use Nintendo’s modernized retro gamepads along with your iPhones, iPads, Mac computer systems and even Apple TVs. Developer Steven Troughton-Smith has discovered that iOS 16.1 and tvOS 16.1 helps Nintendo’s SNES-style Switch controllers, a contemporary model of their basic counterparts with wi-fi connection and a USB-C port for charging.
techunwrapped.com

Spotify copies Apple Music and will go up in price

At this time many users around the globe use streaming services to enjoy their favorite music. This is something that we can do both for free and by paying a subscription. Platforms like the popular Spotify or Apple Music They are a good example of all this. Whereas a few...
Axios

Tech giants wage war with Apple over App Store guidelines

Spotify, Meta and other Big Tech rivals are putting Apple in their crosshairs for what they say are unfair and anti-competitive practices meant to bolster Apple's business at the expense of their own. Why it matters: The industry backlash towards Apple has been increasing as the tech giant pushes to...
Apple Insider

Apple & Target expand in-store collaboration & customer perks

AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — Apple has tripled its presence at Target stores and added lengthy free trials for several of its services, including a four-month trial ofApple Fitness+. In-store Apple shops began appearing at Target in February 2021...
SFGate

Comcast Sees Continued Headwinds in Q3 Cable As NBCU Ads Drop Post-Olympics

One of the nation’s biggest media companies is navigating its way through a challenging period, when two of its main flows of revenue have started to narrow. Cable-and-entertainment giant Comcast Corp. said that its flagship business continued to grapple with industry headwinds, as it added just 14,000 broadband subscribers in the third quarter and saw ad revenue decline in the wake of the absence of an Olympics telecast this year.
ZDNet

Apple is increasing prices for Apple Music, Apple TV+, and Apple One

Beginning Monday, Apple is increasing the subscription prices for its popular services Apple Music and Apple TV+, as well as the price for Apple One, the subscription that bundles up to six Apple services. Apple Music will cost about $1 more per month for individuals (increasing to $10.99) and about...
CNET

The Days of Free Netflix Password Sharing Are Coming to an End

Netflix is ratcheting up its efforts to get freeloading viewers to pay up: Starting early next year, it will start charging accounts for password sharing, instituting a system that adds fees for "extra member" subaccounts when people outside one household use the membership. The company didn't specify the price of...

