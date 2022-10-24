Read full article on original website
daystech.org
Apple to Release iOS 16 Update Next Week With Fix for Excessive Copy and Paste Prompts and iPhone 14 Pro Issues
IOS 16 launched a brand new privateness function that requires apps to obtain a person’s permission earlier than accessing their iPhone’s clipboard to stick textual content from different apps, however some customers have skilled a problem that causes the immediate to seem excessively. According to The Wall Street...
Engadget
Netflix will begin charging 'extra user' fees early next year
So you'd better hurry up and boot your ex from your account. We all knew it was coming. The next phase of Netflix's months-long crackdown on password sharing — which itself follows the company's first quarterly subscriber loss in a decade — is soon upon us. The company announced during its quarterly earnings call on Tuesday that it will charge customers an added monthly fee to people who share their login credentials beginning in early 2023.
Ozarks First.com
New Apple iOS 16.1 goes live Monday: Here’s what’s new for iPhones
(NEXSTAR) – A software update available for iPhones starting Monday comes with new fitness features, cleaner charging and a spotlight on Taylor Swift – among other features. The update, iOS 16.1, has less major new features than Apple’s big release last month, which allowed users to edit text...
Apple confirms it is changing the iPhone’s charging plug
Apple will change the plug on the bottom of the iPhone, it has confirmed.The company will comply with a new EU ruling that will force all devices to use the same USB-C standard, a senior executive said. While the rule affects all such devices, Apple remains the only significant phone manufacturer that has not yet switched to the standard.As such, it will be forced to remove the Lightning cable on the bottom of the phone.Apple’s marketing boss, Greg Joswiak, said that “obviously we’ll have to comply, we have no choice”, in response to a question during a live Wall Street...
Facebook issues major texting warning for every iPhone owner as Mark Zuckerberg slams Apple
FACEBOOK boss Mark Zuckerberg has launched an attack on Apple's iMessage saying WhatsApp is better. The tech billionaire, 38, slammed the iPhone maker as his WhatsApp platform goes on a huge advertising spree aimed at highlighting key security benefits. Zuck posted a shot of one billboard on Facebook and Instagram,...
Apple CEO Tim Cook thought U2 putting its album on your iPhone was ‘not right’—even though he did it anyway
That unexpected U2 album that Apple released unsolicited in 2014 even had CEO Tim Cook confused.
msn.com
iOS 16.0.3 on Your iPhone: Apple Fixes Some Annoying Bugs
After releasing iOS 16 alongside the iPhone 14 last month, Apple has now rolled out another software update, iOS 16.0.3. The latest update addresses bugs on some iPhone 14 models, including delayed or undelivered incoming calls and notifications and low microphone volume during CarPlay phone calls. It also fixes camera issues some iPhone 14 models have experienced, like a slow launch speed or spontaneously switching between camera modes.
A new Apple update is set to launch Monday and it's bringing Fitness+ to iPhone users
One month after iOS 16's release, Apple users are getting even more features in an update coming to their devices Monday.
Snap CEO Evan Spiegel blasts the metaverse: 'The last thing I want to do when I get home from work during a long day is live inside of a computer'
Snap CEO Evan Spiegel slammed Mark Zuckerberg's vision for the metaverse on Tuesday at a conference with The Wall Street Journal. "The metaverse is 'living inside of a computer.' The last thing I want to do when I get home from work during a long day is live inside of a computer," Spiegel said.
CBS42.com
Apple raises prices for its streaming services
(NEXSTAR) – Yet another subscription service is getting more expensive this year as Apple raises the prices on its streaming platforms. Higher prices for Apple Music, Apple TV+, and its bundle Apple One rolled out on Monday, according to CNBC. Apple TV+, which previously cost $4.99 a month, now...
daystech.org
Nintendo’s retro controllers now work on iPhone, iPad, Apple TV and Mac
At WWDC 2022 earlier this 12 months, Apple announced a bunch of gaming enhancements rolling out with iOS 16, together with assist for Nintendo’s Joy-Con and Pro controllers. Now, you will additionally have the ability to use Nintendo’s modernized retro gamepads along with your iPhones, iPads, Mac computer systems and even Apple TVs. Developer Steven Troughton-Smith has discovered that iOS 16.1 and tvOS 16.1 helps Nintendo’s SNES-style Switch controllers, a contemporary model of their basic counterparts with wi-fi connection and a USB-C port for charging.
Amazon Freevee: everything you need to know about the free streaming service
Here’s everything you need to know about Amazon Freevee, a free ad-supported streaming service that features library and original titles.
techunwrapped.com
Spotify copies Apple Music and will go up in price
At this time many users around the globe use streaming services to enjoy their favorite music. This is something that we can do both for free and by paying a subscription. Platforms like the popular Spotify or Apple Music They are a good example of all this. Whereas a few...
Tech giants wage war with Apple over App Store guidelines
Spotify, Meta and other Big Tech rivals are putting Apple in their crosshairs for what they say are unfair and anti-competitive practices meant to bolster Apple's business at the expense of their own. Why it matters: The industry backlash towards Apple has been increasing as the tech giant pushes to...
Apple Insider
Apple & Target expand in-store collaboration & customer perks
AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — Apple has tripled its presence at Target stores and added lengthy free trials for several of its services, including a four-month trial ofApple Fitness+. In-store Apple shops began appearing at Target in February 2021...
Apple's Federighi Says iMessage For Android 'Would Have Held Us Back In Innovating'
Apple Inc AAPL Senior Vice President of Software Engineering Carl Federighi said bringing iMessages to phones running the Android operating system made by rival Alphabet Inc GOOGL GOOG would have come in the way of innovation. What Happened: “What it would have accomplished is it would have held us back...
SFGate
Comcast Sees Continued Headwinds in Q3 Cable As NBCU Ads Drop Post-Olympics
One of the nation’s biggest media companies is navigating its way through a challenging period, when two of its main flows of revenue have started to narrow. Cable-and-entertainment giant Comcast Corp. said that its flagship business continued to grapple with industry headwinds, as it added just 14,000 broadband subscribers in the third quarter and saw ad revenue decline in the wake of the absence of an Olympics telecast this year.
ZDNet
Apple is increasing prices for Apple Music, Apple TV+, and Apple One
Beginning Monday, Apple is increasing the subscription prices for its popular services Apple Music and Apple TV+, as well as the price for Apple One, the subscription that bundles up to six Apple services. Apple Music will cost about $1 more per month for individuals (increasing to $10.99) and about...
CNET
The Days of Free Netflix Password Sharing Are Coming to an End
Netflix is ratcheting up its efforts to get freeloading viewers to pay up: Starting early next year, it will start charging accounts for password sharing, instituting a system that adds fees for "extra member" subaccounts when people outside one household use the membership. The company didn't specify the price of...
Apple gets exclusive smart door lock made for iPhone or Apple Watch users
Tech lovers who own iPhones or Apple Watches will have an opportunity to buy a smart lock that was exclusively made for Apple by Level Home, Inc., a smart home and automation company.
