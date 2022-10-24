Read full article on original website
High voter turnout in North Carolina and an edge for Ted Budd likely, Marist Poll predicts
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) – The average registered voter in North Carolina says they definitely are going to vote in this election, that they will vote for Republican Ted Budd in the race for the U.S. Senate and that they have a strong belief that this election will be fair and square. These are the findings […]
carolinajournal.com
North Carolina Democrats on the ropes
Latest John Locke Foundation polling shows potential for left-wing political bloodbath. North Carolina Democrats are facing a brutal election that could see their worst results in more than a decade, according to the latest and last Civitas-John Locke Foundation poll of the 2022 election. The poll, released two weeks before...
What are the North Carolina Republican Party’s priorities leading up to the election?
(WGHP) — With early voting already underway in North Carolina, Mark Walker and Odell Cleveland are talking priorities with Michael Whatley, chairman of the North Carolina Republican Party, for this special episode of “Swing State,” FOX8’s North Carolina political program. Mark was your Republican congressman for six years in the U.S. House of Representatives. Odell […]
Why North Carolinians may want to hold off on completing the student loan forgiveness application
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) – You may already have filled out your paperwork for President Joe Biden’s student loan forgiveness program. We know that there are lawsuits and court rulings that confuse us – if the Supreme Court one day said the program could go forward, how could another court stop it? – but you may […]
carolinajournal.com
N.C. Dems have edge in congressional 3rd-quarter reports, but independent spending favors GOP
As the 2022 midterms near their end on Nov. 8, candidates in North Carolina’s congressional races are spending whatever resources they have to get an advantage over their rivals. And according to late-October financial reports, Democrat candidates raised more in the third quarter in every major race. Republicans, alternatively, have spent more in independent expenditures in every race but one.
WXII 12
Wilkes County General Election Results 2022
WILKES COUNTY, N.C. — Results for Wilkes County's 2022 general elections are posted below. WXII 12 News is committed to providing fair and balanced coverage of the 2022 general elections in North Carolina. Stay up-to-date with the latest on local, state and national political headlines by clicking here.
lakenormanpublications.com
School board races highlight Lincoln ballot
LINCOLNTON – Election Day in Lincoln County is likely to go on without much fanfare after most of the significant local races were decided in the May primaries. Local Democrats failed to field a challenger to oppose incumbent Lincoln County Sheriff Bill Beam, who earned the Republican nomination with nearly two-thirds of the vote over challengers Erin Long and Ronnie Messer.
Who are North Carolina’s highest-paid state employees?
RALEIGH, N.C. — North Carolina more than 81,000 state government employees, over 180 of whom make at least $200,000 per year. From psychiatrists to investment managers to transportation engineers, the state’s median annual salary for over 55,000 full-time permanent employees is $52,741. The state’s highest-paid employee is Valerie...
lakenormanpublications.com
Election 2022: Candidates for north Mecklenburg’s seat on county board
Republican Ross Monks and Democrat incumbent Elaine Powell are candidates for the District 1 (northern Mecklenburg) seat on the Mecklenburg Board of County Commissioners. Candidates were asked to introduce themselves and summarize their campaign platforms. Ross Monks. I am a husband of 32 years, a father of three grown children...
1st time since 1984: General obligation bond referendum up for vote in Concord
For the first time since 1984, a general obligation bond referendum is up for a vote in Concord. It’s the first park-related bond in the city’s history.
Charlotte City Council adopts equity framework
Charlotte City Council adopted a framework Monday night for its equity in government plan, which means it will consider racial and other inequities when voting on new policies. It’s an effort to prioritize disenfranchised residents. Mayor pro tem Braxton Winston called it a living document that will guide the...
newsfromthestates.com
Colonial Pipeline contamination spreading in Huntersville; MVP Southgate natural gas project on ice, and more
A plume of polluted groundwater is spreading in Mecklenburg County, where Colonial Pipeline is responsible for the largest gasoline spill in the U.S. since the early 1990s. On Aug. 14, 2020, two teenage boys found gasoline bubbling from the ground at the Oehler Nature Preserve, in Huntersville. The company now estimates 2 million gallons leaked from a section of pipeline that had broken roughly a month before. The groundwater contains very high levels of benzene, a known carcinogen, and other toxic contaminants related to petroleum products: toluene, xylene, naphthalene and polycyclic aromatic hydrocarbons, or PAH.
whqr.org
Pipeline builder halts legal effort to acquire land for NC extension
Developers of a proposed pipeline extension that would bring natural gas to North Carolina have withdrawn legal proceedings to acquire land for the project. But the Mountain Valley Pipeline said it's not abandoning the $468 million project. In a federal court filing last week, the Mountain Valley Pipeline said it...
Five North Carolina Cities Were Named the “Best Places To Live in the United States” in 2022
Four cities in North Carolina were named the best places to live in the US in 2022.Raleighnc.gov. A national publication just released a list of the 100 Best Places to Live in the US in 2022 and five cities in the state of North Carolina made the list! Obviously, these kinds of lists are always controversial and they are not cut and dry. However, the publication took its time to create the list by examining thousands of cities across America before coming up with its top 100. Let's take a look at which cities in North Carolina made the cut, as well as a few others that were honored as well!
qcnews.com
Charlotte City Councilman back under microscope for undisclosed financial interests
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A Charlotte City Councilman, who’s currently under investigation for allegedly violating a North Carolina conflict of interest law, is back under the microscope for not previously disclosing other financial interests. First, it was not filing his campaign finance reports, next, it was...
lakenormanpublications.com
Lincolnton tag office recognized by NCDMV
LINCOLNTON – The Lincolnton Tag Office on East Main Street has been recognized twice in recent months by the N.C. Division of Motor Vehicles for exemplary service to the community. “To be honest, they just showed up in the mail,” owner Matthew Craig said of the certificates. “Apparently some...
kiss951.com
Craving Sushi? Here’s Where To Get The Best Sushi In Charlotte North Carolina
Are you craving sushi? I know that I am now! The good news is Charlotte has some incredible options for sushi. In fact, it can be pretty overwhelming when you don’t know where to start. That’s why we are here to help with the best sushi in Charlotte North Carolina. At least according to TripAdvisor. And I have to agree (for the most part!). This list contains the top 20 highest-rated/reviewed sushi restaurants on TripAdvisor.
WCNC
VERIFY: Flashing a firearm vs. pointing it, what does NC law say about legality?
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A recent Reddit post in the Charlotte subreddit is generating a robust conversation about firearm rules in North Carolina. The original poster writes about an interaction with a driver who flashed a gun, presumably as a threat or warning. The person asked whether it was illegal.
City of Concord prepares to make historic Black neighborhood part of the National Register
CONCORD, N.C. — The Logan neighborhood is one of the largest historically rich African American communities in Concord. Now city officials want to celebrate the diverse history with the hope of submitting the neighborhood to become a part of the National Register of Historic Places. This designation recognizes properties...
lakenormanpublications.com
Election 2022: CMS District 1 candidates highlight qualifications, priorities
Melissa Easley, Hamani Fisher, Bill Fountain, Ro Lawsin and incumbent Rhonda Cheek are seeking to represent north Mecklenburg on the Charlotte-Mecklenburg County Board of Education. Each District 1 candidate provided a summary of their campaign. Rhonda Cheek. I am Rhonda Cheek, CMS Board, District 1. I am seeking re-election because...
