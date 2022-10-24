ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Daily Mail

America's homicide hotspots REVEALED: murders are spiking most in Kansas City, Detroit and St Louis, with the steepest rises in Democrat-run cities, says study that blames gun sales and 'defund the police' policies

America's worrying rise in murder rates is felt most acutely in Kansas City, Detroit and St Louis, says a study that blames soft-on-crime policies and efforts to defund the police for a nationwide uptick in homicides. Researchers found that Kansas City, Missouri, saw the steepest rise from July to September...
KANSAS CITY, MO
Daily Mail

Italian restaurant chain Romano's Macaroni Grill is sued for adding $2 'temporary inflation fee' to its checks that consumer attorney claims is 'deceptive'

Italian restaurant chain Romano's Macaroni Grill is being sued in federal court for adding a $2 'temporary inflation fee' to its checks. Brandee Faria, a Hawaii-based consumer attorney, filed a class action suit against the Denver-based eatery arguing its inflation fee is tacked on to customer's checks in a deceptive manner — hiding the fee between orders.
HAWAII STATE
CNBC

A 'catastrophe' is coming for the economy, but it's not recession or inflation, says Secretary of Labor Marty Walsh

U.S. Secretary of Labor Marty Walsh said in an interview at the CNBC Work Summit that he does not expect mass layoffs and job growth should continue into next year. But Walsh said that immigration reform, supported by every business owner he talks to, will be critical to the national workforce and without it, a 'bigger catastrophe' than a recession or inflation is coming.
FOX2Now

CDC map shows where flu activity is already spiking

(NEXSTAR) – The U.S. is starting to see signs of an early flu season this year. According to tracking by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, visits to doctors’ offices for respiratory illness are already above baseline levels, and more people are testing positive for influenza, especially in the south and southeast.
GEORGIA STATE
News 12

New study: Connecticut ranks in top 10 of safest states in US

Connecticut has ranked the seventh safest state in the country, according to a new survey. The study by WalletHub reviewed safety in states based on COVID-19 vaccination rates, murder and assault rates, job security, and car crashes. On a scale from one to 25, where one is the safest and...
CONNECTICUT STATE
Action News Jax

US economy returned to growth last quarter, expanding 2.6%

WASHINGTON — (AP) — The U.S. economy grew at a better-than-expected 2.6% annual rate from July through September, snapping two straight quarters of economic contraction and overcoming punishingly high inflation and interest rates. Thursday’s estimate from the Commerce Department showed that the nation’s gross domestic product — the...
WASHINGTON STATE
FOX2Now

Ahead of holiday season, experts eye another COVID winter

(The Hill) — Falling coronavirus case levels and the absence of major restrictions might lead many to assume that this holiday season could be the first “normal” one seen since the start of the pandemic, but experts and stakeholders foresee another COVID-19 winter as the specter of the pandemic refuses to dissipate.
Salon

With months still to go, 2022 has already seen a record number of school shootings

This article was originally published on The Conversation. As a Michigan teen pleaded guilty on Oct. 24, 2022, to killing four students in a December 2021 attack, America was learning of yet another school shooting. This time, it was a performance arts high school in St. Louis, where a former student opened fire, killing two and injuring at least seven others before dying in a shootout with police.
FLORIDA STATE
Wyoming News

#22. Kansas

- Cancer rate: 452 new incidents per 100,000 people (2% above U.S. average) - Cancer rate by gender: 486 per 100K men; 429 per 100K women - Deaths due to cancer: 154 per 100K (3.4% above U.S. average) - Lung and bronchus cancer rate: 53 per 100K (1.83% below U.S. average; #23 lowest among all...
KANSAS STATE
FOX2Now

FOX2Now

