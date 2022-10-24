Santa Barbara County Firefighters respond to box trailer fire on highway 101 south near Los Alamos Monday morning

SANTA BARBARA, Calif.– A small box trailer caught fire while driving along highway 101 south of Palmer Road near Los Alamos at 8:49 a.m. Monday morning, according to the Santa Barbara County Fire Department.

Santa Barbara County firefighters quickly put out the fire stopping the spread to nearby brush. No injuries were reported.

