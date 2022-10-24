Read full article on original website
Related
hawaiinewsnow.com
Hawaii reports 2 COVID deaths, over 1,300 cases in past week
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii on Wednesday reported two additional coronavirus deaths and 1,327 new cases in the past seven days. The latest number brings the statewide total since the start of the pandemic to 361,817. The state’s COVID figures don’t include positives from at-home tests, so the real number is...
Hawaii reports 1,327 COVID cases
HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Department of Health reports 1,327 COVID cases and two deaths in the last week. There are 877 coronavirus cases on Oahu, 197 on the Big Island, 82 on Kauai, 153 on Maui, four on Molokai and 14 diagnosed out of state. That brings the state total to 361,817. The state death […]
hawaiinewsnow.com
New report addresses worker shortage in Hawaii’s early child education program
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A new report from the nonprofit Rand Corporation explains that Hawaii’s early childhood education program needs a lot of work. The report cites low wages as one of the biggest obstacles in attracting and keeping enough workers. It’s estimated that early educators in Hawaii earn only...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Philippine medical school graduates train in hopes to alleviate Hawaii’s doctor shortage
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Being a new doctor can be challenging — even more so when you’re learning the medical system of a different country. About 20 Philippine medical school graduates are working alongside professionals in the Primary Care Clinic of Hawaii’s preceptorship program — it’s meant to help them compete for coveted residency spots in the US.
Real estate on a hot streak in Hawaii: Here’s why
Bankrate reports the past six quarters being the busiest in history for Hawaii's real estate market with some buyers getting into purchasing contracts without even visiting the actual property.
STUDY: Hawaii least interested state in fashion
A new study ranked the states most and least obsessed with fashion and Hawaii came in last.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Weak yen, rising fuel prices are pushing back a much-anticipated rebound of Japanese arrivals
The documentary can be found on all Hawaii News Now digital platforms. What the Tech: Need holiday cash? Here are some ways to make some extra money. As Jamey Tucker reports, rather than running out to find a second job, you could have some success online. Need a smoke alarm?...
hawaiinewsnow.com
PODCAST: ‘The Wind and the Reckoning’ movie brings Hawaiian history to life
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A new movie that centers on the real-life events of the 19th century leprosy outbreak and the story of a Native Hawaiian who fights against forced relocation to Molokai is set to make its premiere in Hawaii. “The Wind and the Reckoning,” produced and directed by Big...
hawaiinewsnow.com
In-person voting begins as election doubters organize to stake out drop boxes
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - In-person voting began Tuesday in Hawaii for the general election on Nov. 8. And Republican gubernatorial candidate Duke Aiona was among the first to cast a ballot at Honolulu Hale. Meanwhile, a group called “Audit the Vote Hawaii” is organizing election doubters to stake out ballot drop...
KITV.com
Push for security on some Hawaii spots after hiker dies on closed Kauai falls
Officials are urging both tourists and locals to stay away from closed hiking trails -- after a woman died at Wailua Falls on Kauai over the weekend. Officials beg hikers and tourists to obey "no trespassing" signs. Officials are urging both tourists and locals to stay away from closed hiking...
KHON2
Surviving the Ghost Bus Hawaii
Our Properties use cookies for the performance and functionality of our sites, to personalize content and advertisements, to provide social media features, for analytics, and to provide you with a better experience. By clicking “Accept” or by continuing to use our Properties, you accept the use of cookies. You can learn more about how we use cookies and California residents can exercise their right to opt out of the sale of their data by clicking here.
Nurse shortages and full hospitals continue to impact state’s healthcare system
As one ambulance leaves, another one drives in, signs of busy times at hospitals.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Hawaii News Now - Meteorologist Jen Robbins
Trade winds are going to be kicking up some more rain. Hawaii News Now Sunrise Weather Report - Tuesday, October 25, 2022. Top stories from across Hawaii and around the world, as seen on the 4:30 a.m. news broadcast from Hawaii News Now. Hawaii News Now - Weather - JR.
LIST: Best Saimin spots to check out on Oahu
Yelp ranks the best saimin spots within a region and came out with their list of best saimin in Hawaii for Oct. 2022.
Sleep inside a Hawaii volcano in 2023
And out of the 100 recipients from 20 countries, there was only one idea chosen for Hawaii.
hawaiinewsnow.com
All eyes on Navy as first phase of massive Red Hill defueling effort kicks off
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - For the first time in nearly a year, the military has drained fuel from the Red Hill pipelines to Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam. Environmental watchdogs are hoping another disaster doesn’t happen. New video from U.S. Pacific Command showed the massive above-ground tanks at Joint Base Pearl...
Candidate Q&A: State Senate District 21 — Mike Gabbard
Editor’s note: For Hawaii’s Nov. 8 General Election, Civil Beat asked candidates to answer some questions about where they stand on various issues and what their priorities will be if elected. The following came from Mike Gabbard, Democratic candidate for state Senate District 21, which includes Fernandez Village,...
39th Great Aloha Run to have in-person, virtual options
Registration has opened for Hawai'i Pacific Health's Great Aloha Run, and those who are registered before Oct. 31 are set to receive a few special gifts for their efforts.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Hawaii's most understaffed hospital has a plan to add dozens of homegrown caregivers
SHOPO says it’s investigating how security was handled for the IRONMAN World Championship event in Kona earlier this month. After delay, Navy to kick off first phase of massive Red Hill defueling effort. Updated: 2 hours ago. |. The Navy is preparing to kick off the first phase of...
Yelp: This is where to find the best curry in Hawaii
From Thai curry, to Indian and Japanese curries, Yelp's latest list offers something to satisfy everyone’s taste.
Comments / 1