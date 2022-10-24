Read full article on original website
The Next Generation of Morticians Is Mostly Young, Female and 'Called' to the Profession
Assistant funeral director Rachel Currier usually meets her clients for the first time right after a family member or friend has died, so she gets a variety of reactions when she arrives to pick up the deceased. Some people are in shock. Others are in tears. Still others ask what they can do to help.
UVM joins regional collaboration to study climate change resilience for mobile homes
Flood damage at a mobile home community in Vermont following Tropical Storm Irene in 2011. (Photo credit: Courtesy of Dan Baker) Vermont Business Magazine The University of Vermont is part of a new regional collaboration to study the climate-related vulnerabilities of mobile home park communities. With funding announced today(link is external) from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Association (NOAA)’s Climate Adaptation Partnership’s program, the project brings together researchers from the Universities of Vermont, New Hampshire, and Maine, as well as all three northern New England State Climatologists.
Governor, VDOL, McClure Foundation announce ‘Vermont’s Most Promising Jobs’
Vermont Business Magazine Governor Phil Scott, the Vermont Department of Labor(link is external) (VDOL) and the McClure Foundation(link is external) announced the release of Vermont’s Most Promising Jobs, a list assembled by VDOL and McClure that includes more than 50 occupations expected to pay above the state median wage of $22.55/hour and have at least 500 openings over the next decade. See lists below.
3,500 acres of southern Vermont’s Glebe Mountain to join federal conservation refuge
The forestland in the towns of Londonderry and Windham will help anchor a new U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service management area. Read the story on VTDigger here: 3,500 acres of southern Vermont’s Glebe Mountain to join federal conservation refuge.
VTrans announces second annual 'Name a Plow' program
VTrans photo of a plow at the St Albans Garage in the winter of 2019. Vermont Business Magazine The Vermont Agency of Transportation (AOT) is once again inviting Vermont schools to name the State’s big orange snowplows. Last year, participating public and private schools, homeschooling students, and nursery schools...
Advisory Council endorses early childhood policy recommendations for 2023
Vermont Business Magazine On October 24, Vermont’s State Advisory Council (SAC) formally endorsed the Policy Recommendations(link is external) of the Vermont Early Childhood State Advisory Council Network for 2023. These recommendations represent the most pressing priorities and challenges identified by early childhood stakeholders and are part of the SAC’s state and federal charge to advise the Governor, Administration, and legislature. The recommendations seek to identify the current gaps and needs in policy, promote and monitor action in strategic areas for the coming year, and move Vermont toward a more equitable early childhood system.
Since 2020, 9 juveniles have spent over 100 cumulative days in Vermont’s adult prisons. What’s the state’s plan to fix it?
After the closure of Woodside Juvenile Rehabilitation Center, the state was left with few options for youths charged with violent crimes. A state plan to open more beds is still light on details. Read the story on VTDigger here: Since 2020, 9 juveniles have spent over 100 cumulative days in Vermont’s adult prisons. What’s the state’s plan to fix it?.
Vermont Public announces new 'All Things Considered' and weekend host lineup
Jenn Jarecki, Marlon Hyde and Mary Williams Engisch to co-host local news programs on statewide radio network. VP courtesy photo. Vermont Business Magazine Vermont Public has announced a new local radio host lineup for All Things Considered(link is external), the afternoon news magazine program from NPR, and weekend mornings. Co-hosts...
Vermont Family Network hires Jacqueline Kelleher as new ED
Vermont Business Magazine Vermont Family Network (VFN) announced Monday that Dr. Jacqueline Kelleher has joined the team as the new Executive Director. Dr. Kelleher brings a wealth of experience and knowledge about the needs of families of children with a disability, special health need or mental health issue. She is also the parent of four now-adult children with developmental disabilities and disorders. She understands firsthand the lived experience of families navigating essential but complex systems to support their loved ones.
'We simply need more people': Gov. Scott addresses labor shortage
MONTPELIER, Vt. — Vermont’s Labor Department, along with the McClure Foundation, released what they describe as the state's 'Most Promising Jobs' in an effort to address the state's labor shortage. This year’s ‘Most Promising Jobs’ brochure feature 50 occupations expected to pay above the state median wage of...
New list highlights good-paying job openings in Vermont
(The Center Square) – Good-paying jobs are available in Vermont. A list of more than 50 occupations that are expected to offer wages above the state’s median wage of $22.25 per hour comprise a new list from Gov. Phil Scott, the state’s Department of Labor and the McClure Foundation.
Massachusetts to pay New Hampshire $3.4 million over Merrimack River flood control infrastructure
Concord, NH – Attorney General John M. Formella announces that the Commonwealth of Massachusetts has agreed to pay New Hampshire $3,477,195.30 to settle a nearly decade-long dispute over lost property tax revenue caused by flood control infrastructure located in New Hampshire. “New Hampshire will finally be properly compensated for...
EPA’s clean school bus program delivers $4.3 million for four Vermont school districts
Historic investment from President Biden’s Bipartisan Infrastructure Law headed to all 50 states in effort to transform America’s school bus fleet. Vermont Business Magazine Today, the Biden-Harris Administration announced the Fiscal Year 2022 recipients of the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency’s (EPA) Clean School Bus Program rebate competition, awarding $4,345,000 from President Biden’s Bipartisan Infrastructure Law to four school districts in Vermont. The grants will help school districts purchase 11 clean school buses that will accelerate the transition to zero emissions vehicles and produce cleaner air in and around schools and communities.
Vermont DOC reports death of incarcerated individual in Springfield
Cause to be determined in Tuesday death at Southern State Correctional Facility. Vermont Business Magazine The Vermont Department of Corrections (Vermont DOC) is conducting internal administrative and medical reviews following the death of an incarcerated individual on Tuesday. Dan Griswold, 67, of Rutland, Vt., was found unresponsive in his cell...
DeltaClimeVT seeks entrepreneurs for Energy 2023 cohort
Vermont Business Magazine The DeltaClimeVT climate economy business accelerator is seeking innovative, early-stage, energy companies addressing the decarbonization of buildings, transportation, heating and industrial processes through electrification, biofuels or other renewables. Entrepreneurs will work directly with Vermont utilities to contribute to Vermont’s 90% renewable by 2050 and Burlington’s Net Zero...
Vermont Covid levels ‘medium’ as hospitals admit 10 Covid patients per day
For the second week in a row, Vermont’s Covid-19 levels were rated “medium,” according to the latest weekly surveillance report from the state Department of Health. Even as case counts fell slightly in the past week, the number of hospital patients newly admitted for Covid in the past week rose to an average of more than 10 per day, the highest level since the surge of the BA.2 subvariant in mid-May.
Bill Schubart: New Yorker piece was overly rosy about Vermont’s media scene
The New Yorker does not mention the steady demise or sale of local and regional papers and broadcasters that has undermined Vermont’s media landscape for several decades, and has been most destructive in the last few years. Read the story on VTDigger here: Bill Schubart: New Yorker piece was overly rosy about Vermont’s media scene.
Vermont student math and reading skills ahead of national average, but declining
New results from the National Assessment of Educational Progress show Vermont student performance has declined in some areas. The report released Monday provides the nationwide results from the 2022 assessments in reading and math. It is given every two years to fourth- and eighth-grade students. In Vermont, the Agency of...
Q&A: Understanding Prop 5 and what a ‘yes’ vote will mean for Vermont
MONTPELIER — On Nov. 8, Vermonters will have the opportunity to vote on Proposition 5, an amendment to Vermont’s constitution that would enshrine the reproductive rights that have existed in the state since 1972. The amendment was approved 107- 41 by the Vermont House in February 2022, turning...
iSun executes $10 million transaction for Vermont projects
ISun sold $1.7 million in Development Assets to Fusion Renewable NA and executes $8.3 million in EPC contracts on the projects. Vermont Business Magazine iSun, Inc (NASDAQ: ISUN), a leading solar energy and clean mobility infrastructure company based in Williston has sold 6.1 MWs of solar assets for $1.7 million to Fusion Renewables of South Carolina and executes EPC contracts for $8.3 million to complete the development and installation of those assets.
