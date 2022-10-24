Read full article on original website
Taylor Swift currently outselling Arctic Monkeys with fastest-selling album of 2022
Taylor Swift is leading this week’s chart battle for Number One ahead of the Arctic Monkeys. Swift’s latest album, ‘Midnights‘ has taken the lead against the Sheffield four piece’s seventh album, ‘The Car‘. Both have sold well over 100,000 copies according to data...
King Tuff Announces Tour and New Album, Shares Video for New Song: Watch
King Tuff has announced his new album, Smalltown Stardust, with a new video for the title track. The album is due out January 27 via Sub Pop; King Tuff heads out on tour to support it in March. Check out the full list of tour dates, tracklist, and the video for “Smalltown Stardust” below.
Radiohead’s Philip Selway Announces New Album, Shares Song: Listen
Radiohead drummer Philip Selway has announced a new solo album. Strange Dance will be released February 24 via Bella Union. Selway has shared the lead single “Check for Signs of Life,” which you can listen to below. “One of the things I’ve liked about this record is it’s...
The only son of actor Paul Newman was a "rebel" who never thought he could make it like his dad
Alan Scott Newman (1950 - 1978) was an actor and stuntman who was the only son of the Hollywood icon and star, Paul Newman. Scott was born to Newman and his first wife, Jackie Witte in 1950. His parents divorced when he was only eight years old. Scott had a difficult childhood. Although he went to expensive private schools, he misbehaved and was almost expelled.
Robert Plant Blew Jimmy Page Away Playing at a Strange Venue and Became Led Zeppelin’s Singer Almost Immediately
Robert Plant impressed Jimmy Page so much he offer Plant the job of Led Zeppelin's singer within days.
9 Songs You Didn’t Know Mick Jagger Wrote for Other Artists
Born in the summer of 1943, Mick Jagger turned himself into one of the biggest rock stars of all time. Combining a bone-rattling voice, earth-swaying hips, and a mouth that harkens to the gods from Mount Olympus, Jagger has penned some of the most indelible hits ever, from “Beast of Burden” to “Get Off of My Cloud.”
1 ‘Led Zeppelin III’ Song Proved Jimmy Page’s Musical Skills Extended Beyond the Guitar
Jimmy Page wasn’t just a six-string wizard, and one song proved that his musical skills extended beyond the guitar.
7 Underrated Led Zeppelin Songs From Deep in the Band’s Catalog
These underrated Led Zeppelin songs prove the band's excellent deep cuts came throughout their career.
Jimmy Page and Robert Plant Needed Just 2 Takes to Record an Underrated ‘Led Zeppelin III’ Song
Careful listeners of 'Led Zeppelin III' heard an underrated song Jimmy Page and Robert Plant needed just two takes to make.
Watch Nita Strauss and Arch Enemy's Alissa White-Gluz team up for heavy metal banger The Wolf You Feed
Nita and Alissa have wanted to work together "for years" - and it's finally happened!
Top 100 Live Albums
Rock's Top 100 Live Albums are more than just concert souvenirs or stage documents from that awesome show you saw last summer. The very best live rock 'n' roll albums chronicle significant moments in an artist's career and can often stand as a defining moment. The best live albums don't...
“I’ve always been inspired by Deftones, Lamb Of God, Crowbar…” Willow Smith on embracing her rock roots and a St Vincent guitar
At just 21 years old, Willow has already made more of an impact on the music scene than most could ever hope for. It was perhaps always on the cards that she’d follow megastar multi-hyphenate parents Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith, not to mention brother Jaden, into the entertainment world. But even in that company becoming a platinum-selling pop-star at the age of ten (with hater-bashing earworm Whip My Hair) has to be classed as precocious.
The Beatles, The Monkees, and The Rolling Stones All Released Psychedelic Albums in 1 Year and 1 Wasn’t as Successful
The Beatles, The Monkees, and The Rolling Stones all released psychedelic albums in 1967. Keith Richards discussed The Beatles' and The Rolling Stones' psychedelic albums in an interview.
Watch a giant sad clown bring new depths of emotion to Black Sabbath's War Pigs
The internet's favourite maudlin entertainer Puddles Pity Party takes on Black Sabbath's War Pigs and makes a sad song even sadder
Jimmy Page Has Been Lying About How He Recorded the Drums on Led Zeppelin’s ‘When the Levee Breaks,’ and We Don’t Care
Jimmy Page has been lying about how he recorded John Bonham’s drums on 'When the Levee Breaks,' but we don’t care.
Who Has Arctic Monkeys Frontman Alex Turner Dated? Inside His Relationship History
Much like rockstars Mick Jagger, Elvis Presley, John Lennon, David Bowie, Bruce Springsteen, and many more, The Arctic Monkeys frontman Alex Turner has a huge following as the handsome lead vocalist of the band. Many fans have admired not only Alex but his various paramours over the years. Article continues...
Listen to Unearthed, Mellow “Yellow Submarine” Demo Sung by John Lennon
Earlier this month, Beatles fans got to listen to the band work out the song “Tomorrow Never Knows” from original Revolver takes. Now, the latest unearthed offering from the former Mop Tops comes in the form of a mellow demo of the song “Yellow Submarine,” sung, not by Ringo Starr, but by John Lennon.
A Halloween mix: Phoebe Bridgers and Andrew Bird, Sunny War, John Cale, more
There's an eerie feeling on this edition of All Songs Considered as we approach Halloween. Musician Seán Barna has a celebratory anthem titled "Everyone's a Queen on Halloween." Andrew Bird teams up with Phoebe Bridgers for a song based on a poem by Emily Dickinson called "I felt a Funeral, in my Brain." The ever-inspiring living legend John Cale's new song is called "STORY OF BLOOD" from his first album of new songs in ten years called MERCY. On that song, he collaborates with the voice of Weyes Blood, who also has new music out, which NPR's Tom Huizenga introduces us to. The song we play from the Weyes Blood album, And In The Darkness, Hearts Aglow, is titled "Grapevine." We also dip deep into music from the 12th century, composed by Hildegard von Bingen. The duo of Micah Frank & Chet Doxas has an eerie ambient take on this magical music with a version of "Ave Maria" that includes harpist Mary Lattimore.
Documentary Set to Tell the Story of Pink Floyd Co-Founder Syd Barrett
A film chronicling the life and legacy of Pink Floyd co-founder, Syd Barrett, has been in the making for some time. The documentary, titled Have You Got It Yet? The Story of Syd Barrett And Pink Floyd, was first helmed by one of the band’s longtime collaborators, Storm Thorgerson, until his untimely death in 2013. It was then taken over by Roddy Bogawa.
Music: Linkin Park Celebrate “Hybrid Theory” Anniversary.
Linkin Park Celebrate “Hybrid Theory” Anniversary. Linkin Park’s “Hybrid Theory” is now 22 years old, and Dave Farrell, known as Phoenix, posted a video to Instagram where he tells the story of a time when he played a prank on the band’s tourmates Deadsy. “The band Deadsy had a stage design that had always reminded me of an astroturf miniature golf course,” he says in the video, then notes he had just taken up golf at the time.
