ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Pitchfork

Radiohead’s Philip Selway Announces New Album, Shares Song: Listen

Radiohead drummer Philip Selway has announced a new solo album. Strange Dance will be released February 24 via Bella Union. Selway has shared the lead single “Check for Signs of Life,” which you can listen to below. “One of the things I’ve liked about this record is it’s...
American Songwriter

9 Songs You Didn’t Know Mick Jagger Wrote for Other Artists

Born in the summer of 1943, Mick Jagger turned himself into one of the biggest rock stars of all time. Combining a bone-rattling voice, earth-swaying hips, and a mouth that harkens to the gods from Mount Olympus, Jagger has penned some of the most indelible hits ever, from “Beast of Burden” to “Get Off of My Cloud.”
Ultimate Classic Rock

Top 100 Live Albums

Rock's Top 100 Live Albums are more than just concert souvenirs or stage documents from that awesome show you saw last summer. The very best live rock 'n' roll albums chronicle significant moments in an artist's career and can often stand as a defining moment. The best live albums don't...
guitar.com

“I’ve always been inspired by Deftones, Lamb Of God, Crowbar…” Willow Smith on embracing her rock roots and a St Vincent guitar

At just 21 years old, Willow has already made more of an impact on the music scene than most could ever hope for. It was perhaps always on the cards that she’d follow megastar multi-hyphenate parents Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith, not to mention brother Jaden, into the entertainment world. But even in that company becoming a platinum-selling pop-star at the age of ten (with hater-bashing earworm Whip My Hair) has to be classed as precocious.
NPR

A Halloween mix: Phoebe Bridgers and Andrew Bird, Sunny War, John Cale, more

There's an eerie feeling on this edition of All Songs Considered as we approach Halloween. Musician Seán Barna has a celebratory anthem titled "Everyone's a Queen on Halloween." Andrew Bird teams up with Phoebe Bridgers for a song based on a poem by Emily Dickinson called "I felt a Funeral, in my Brain." The ever-inspiring living legend John Cale's new song is called "STORY OF BLOOD" from his first album of new songs in ten years called MERCY. On that song, he collaborates with the voice of Weyes Blood, who also has new music out, which NPR's Tom Huizenga introduces us to. The song we play from the Weyes Blood album, And In The Darkness, Hearts Aglow, is titled "Grapevine." We also dip deep into music from the 12th century, composed by Hildegard von Bingen. The duo of Micah Frank & Chet Doxas has an eerie ambient take on this magical music with a version of "Ave Maria" that includes harpist Mary Lattimore.
American Songwriter

Documentary Set to Tell the Story of Pink Floyd Co-Founder Syd Barrett

A film chronicling the life and legacy of Pink Floyd co-founder, Syd Barrett, has been in the making for some time. The documentary, titled Have You Got It Yet? The Story of Syd Barrett And Pink Floyd, was first helmed by one of the band’s longtime collaborators, Storm Thorgerson, until his untimely death in 2013. It was then taken over by Roddy Bogawa.
iheart.com

Music: Linkin Park Celebrate “Hybrid Theory” Anniversary.

Linkin Park Celebrate “Hybrid Theory” Anniversary. Linkin Park’s “Hybrid Theory” is now 22 years old, and Dave Farrell, known as Phoenix, posted a video to Instagram where he tells the story of a time when he played a prank on the band’s tourmates Deadsy. “The band Deadsy had a stage design that had always reminded me of an astroturf miniature golf course,” he says in the video, then notes he had just taken up golf at the time.

Comments / 0

Community Policy