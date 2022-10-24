There's an eerie feeling on this edition of All Songs Considered as we approach Halloween. Musician Seán Barna has a celebratory anthem titled "Everyone's a Queen on Halloween." Andrew Bird teams up with Phoebe Bridgers for a song based on a poem by Emily Dickinson called "I felt a Funeral, in my Brain." The ever-inspiring living legend John Cale's new song is called "STORY OF BLOOD" from his first album of new songs in ten years called MERCY. On that song, he collaborates with the voice of Weyes Blood, who also has new music out, which NPR's Tom Huizenga introduces us to. The song we play from the Weyes Blood album, And In The Darkness, Hearts Aglow, is titled "Grapevine." We also dip deep into music from the 12th century, composed by Hildegard von Bingen. The duo of Micah Frank & Chet Doxas has an eerie ambient take on this magical music with a version of "Ave Maria" that includes harpist Mary Lattimore.

1 DAY AGO