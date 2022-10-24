Read full article on original website
Bruce Dickinson Calls Out Concertgoers for Smoking Weed at Iron Maiden Show
Iron Maiden clearly aren't cool with the ganja. A fan-captured video shows lead singer Bruce Dickinson lambasting concertgoers at an Iron Maiden show last month for smoking weed during the band's performance. It happened on Sept. 21 at Iron Maiden's "Legacy of the Beast" tour stop at Anaheim, California's Honda...
5 Deep Cuts From Van Halen That You Should Be Listening To
Van Halen took the ’70s English rock n’ roll and translated it for a new decade. With Eddie Van Halen’s revolutionary guitar playing paving the way, the four-piece has become one of the most influential bands of all time. That influence led to rock classics like “Hot...
Alter Bridge’s Myles Kennedy + Mark Tremonti – Our 10 Favorite Albums When We Were Teenagers
Alter Bridge's Myles Kennedy and Mark Tremonti are here to chat about their 10 favorite albums when they were teenagers. The two have been such a powerful songwriting team across seven albums, the latest being Pawns & Kings and their musical journeys inside and out of Alter Bridge (and even before!) have been inspiring in so many ways. Between them, they've crossed so many different styles — the heavy stuff, of course but Kennedy touched on Americana and bluegrass in his solo pursuits while earlier this year Tremonti recruited living members of Frank Sinatra's band for a charitable covers album that revealed his hidden talent as a remarkable crooner.
Turnstile’s Brendan Yates Explains Which Aspect of the Band Has Always Been a ‘High Priority’
Turnstile's Brendan Yates was the latest guest to join Full Metal Jackie for her weekend radio show. It's been a banner year for the band, as their star continues to rise thanks to 2021's stellar Glow On album and the rave reviews they've been getting for their live performances. The...
Former REO Speedwagon Bassist Gregg Philbin Has Died
Former REO Speedwagon bassist Gregg Philbin, who played on the band's first six studio albums and appeared on 1977's Live: You Get What You Play For, has died. Singer Kevin Cronin paid tribute to his former bandmate in a statement shared by the band. "No one should underestimate the Philbin Factor in the evolution of REO Speedwagon," Cronin wrote. "When Gregg left the band in 1977, he took with him the prog-leaning extended instrumental section aspect of the REO sound.
Ex-Lynyrd Skynyrd drummer Artimus Pyle says all-star Skynyrd tribute album is in the works
This month marks the 45th anniversary of the 1977 plane crash that killed Lynyrd Skynyrd’s Ronnie Van Zant and two other band members. The group’s former drummer, Artimus Pyle, says he’s now putting together a star-studded tribute album to commemorate the tragedy. Pyle, who survived the accident,...
Watch Nita Strauss and Arch Enemy's Alissa White-Gluz team up for heavy metal banger The Wolf You Feed
Nita and Alissa have wanted to work together "for years" - and it's finally happened!
Brian Johnson couldn't watch Axl Rose perform with AC/DC
Singer says seeing Guns N' Roses man take his place was too difficult
Ringo Starr Had to Beg During His Early Days as a Drummer, but He Made Sure Other Drummers Didn’t Have To
Every musician’s journey starts somewhere. For Ringo Starr, his path to being a drummer started in a hospital. The kit man for The Beatles spent time in and out of hospitals as a youngster, a trying time he relived during the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. One of the facilities he stayed at brought percussion instruments to …
Rick Wakeman to perform live with Jazz Sabbath in Birmingham
Jazz Sabbath released their acclaimed Vol. 2 album earlier this year
Rick Rubin Reveals Which System of a Down Lyric Serj Tankian Spontaneously Pulled From a Book
"Chop Suey" remains one of the more recognizable, sing-along songs in heavy music, but did you know that one of the song's lyrics was just pulled randomly from a book? That's what producer Rick Rubin revealed while speaking about working with System of a Down on the Joe Rogan Experience podcast (heard below).
Lamb of God’s Randy Blythe Reveals Goal He’d Like to Surpass Before Band Retires
The end eventually comes for all bands, and Lamb of God's Randy Blythe has opened up to Metal Hammer about his performing future in a new interview, admitting he's not sure how long he can continue, but adding at least one goal he wants to pass before his time onstage with the group comes to an end.
Meet Elegant Weapons, the new Judas Priest/Pantera/Rainbow supergroup
Faulkner, Romero, Brown & Travis: not a high-powered law firm, but metal's newest supergroup, coming our way in 2023
David Crosby calls Iron Maiden "noise", provokes eloquent response from Testament's Alex Skolnick
The Testament guitarist politely suggests that Crosby go see Iron Maiden live to change his opinion
Judas Priest will perform at the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame with three guitarists and two drummers, according to former drummer Les Binks
Downing! Tipton! Binks! The ultimate Judas Priest lineup looks set to play at the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame ceremony
13 New Age Artists That Are a Little Bit Country + A Little Bit Rock ‘N’ Roll
Donny and Marie might have been on to something when they first sang about being a little bit country and a little bit rock ‘n roll back in 1976. Though the cheeky song poked fun at the Osmond sibling “rivalry” as they co-hosted a variety show on ABC, when it comes to the two music genres at least, they have more in common than might appear at first.
Theory of a Deadman Return to Rock Form With Cautionary Tale ‘Dinosaur’
Theory of a Deadman are back with new music, and this new song has a definite bite. Having leaned a poppier direction in recent years, the band drops a cautionary tale called "Dinosaur" that delivers with plenty of rock swagger while serving as a warning call for the human race.
Watch a giant sad clown bring new depths of emotion to Black Sabbath's War Pigs
The internet's favourite maudlin entertainer Puddles Pity Party takes on Black Sabbath's War Pigs and makes a sad song even sadder
Guitar World Magazine
Wolfgang Van Halen is using more of his dad’s guitars on the new Mammoth WVH album – including a modded Gibson SG from Dirty Movies
The SG Junior has had its lower horn sawn off, and is joined by an ultra-rare Veillette Citron Shark baritone, which Eddie Van Halen used during the recording of 1984. Earlier this month, Wolfgang Van Halen announced work had begun on his sophomore Mammoth WVH studio album – an announcement that has since been followed by numerous updates confirming the completion of drums, the recording of the bass guitars and, last week, the start of electric guitar tracking.
Babymetal Mark Their Return With New Song ‘Divine Attack – Shingeki -‘
It's been quite an interesting year for Babymetal, who disappeared last October after their 10-year anniversary celebrations wrapped up. Last week, which marked a year from the start of the hiatus, they announced a new album called The Other One, and they've now officially made their return with a new track titled "Divine Attack - Shingeki -."
