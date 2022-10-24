Portillo’s Expanding Across DFW

Arlington could soon become the new home of Portillo’s , a fast casual restaurant chain well-known for its signature Chicago-style hot dogs. A recent project filing lists the planned Portillo’s location at 4200 S. Cooper St., Arlington, TX 76015.

The 7,700-square-foot space will include an outdoor patio and drive-thru services. It could open to the public sometime in the spring of 2023.

Texas’ first Portillo’s location is expected to open at Grandscape in The Colony by the end of this year. Another project filing shows Texas’ second location planned for Allen .

Besides gourmet hot dogs, Portillo’s menu features Italian beef sandwiches, chicken sandwiches, burgers, salads, and pastas. Crinkle-cut fries, onion rings, soups, and chili are also on the menu. If you want to try something sweet, a variety of shakes and cakes, including Strawberry Shortcake, are also available.

Founder Dick Portillo opened a hot dog stand in Villa Park, Illinois in 1963. Four years later the stand called The Dog House got a new home and was renamed Portillo’s. The brand now has dozens of locations across Illinois and a number of other states including Indiana, Minnesota, and Wisconsin.

Keep up with What Now Dallas’s restaurant, retail, and real estate scoop by subscribing to our newsletter , liking us on Facebook , and following us on Twitter . Opening a restaurant? Browse our Preferred Partners .