ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oregon State

Gun control measure draws concern among law enforcement

By Erick Bengel, The Astorian
The Daily Astorian
The Daily Astorian
 2 days ago

Officials in local law enforcement and criminal justice have expressed concern about a ballot measure in November that would toughen restrictions around the sale, style and use of firearms in Oregon.

Measure 114 would require a permit from law enforcement, safety training and a background check before a gun purchase. It would also ban ammunition magazines with more than 10 rounds.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0U9dXg_0ikkawxD00
Measure 114 is a gun control measure on the November ballot. Keith Srakocic/AP Photo

Comments / 6

Steve Hilton
2d ago

I got one thing to say 114 is a violation of the constitution 2 amendment and any one voting on 114 is committing treason under the constitution of the United States constitution and also ur violation of article 6 is also treason because the only laws ur allowed are the constitution laws all other are illegal and anyone voting on 114 should be arrested for treason against the United States constitution laws because those are the only laws that matters u are not allowed to make any new laws u are forbidden to pass any new laws the only laws ur allowed are those laws in the constitution u all need to read article 6 of the constitution of the United States 🇺🇸 it says in part 2 of article 6 no government nor state nor courts are not allowed to make any new laws or inforce any laws that are not in the constitution of the United States...

Reply
4
Related
The Oregonian

Readers respond: Measure 114 targets law-abiding citizens

The main problem with the “Reduction of Gun Violence Act” – Ballot Measure 114 – is it doesn’t address violent crime. That’s because it ignores criminals who break the law and instead penalizes law-abiding citizens. A recent survey commissioned by the Oregon District Attorneys Association revealed 55% of Oregonians feel less safe than they did just two years ago. It’s easy to understand why. Oregon courts and elected officials continue releasing criminals back onto the streets while passing new legislation that only restricts the rights of good people who need to be able to defend themselves.
OREGON STATE
KXL

Oregon Students Walk Out for Gun Control

PORTLAND, Ore. —Hundreds of students staged a walkout across Oregon, to show support for what could become the nation’s strictest gun control law. Two high school students died in a St. Louis shooting Monday. Last week two students were injured in a shooting outside of Portland’s Jefferson high school. Luke Hendrickson tells news partner KGW that’s why he joined a couple hundred Grant High School students, walking out at 1:14 Tuesday, showing support for measure 114. “It’s time we get something in our Oregon legislation that addresses gun violence.” Henderickson is the co-president of the Grant School Students For Gun Law Reform club. “Recent shootings have emphasized the need for a measure like this,” he said.
OREGON STATE
focushillsboro.com

The US Attorney For Oregon Has Stated That Two District Election Officers Will Be Responsible For Voting Rights Issues

The US Attorney For Oregon Has Stated That Two District Election Officers: PORTLAND, Ore. (KTVZ) — The United States Attorney for the District of Oregon, Natalie Wight, announced on Tuesday that two district election officers will be appointed to supervise the handling of complaints regarding voting rights concerns, threats of violence to election officials or staff, and election fraud in Oregon in preparation for the general election on November 8.
OREGON STATE
KGW

Students across Oregon walked out of class to support Measure 114

PORTLAND, Ore. — A couple hundred students at Grant High School walked out at 1:14 p.m. Tuesday in support of Oregon Measure 114 that would increase gun control in Oregon. This comes after two students were killed at a high school in St. Louis, Missouri Monday morning and a week after a shooting happened outside of Jefferson High school that injured two students.
OREGON STATE
KTVL

Slavery-related measure on the ballot in Oregon this Election Day

Southern Oregon — Election Day is in two weeks, and there are important races up and down the ballot with a chance to impact communities across the state. Of course there are the typical candidates and issues people are familiar with, but there's one initiative on the ballot this year in Oregon with a particularly dark past.
OREGON STATE
thelundreport.org

Oregon’s Digital Vaccine Card System Isn’t Working Right

People who downloaded the state of Oregon’s digital COVID-19 vaccination record in April may be waiting a while for their fifth shot to appear. That’s because a glitch is blocking the record from working as planned when a user has more than four shots, state officials say. That could be inconvenient if you were relying on it to get in to the Portland Thorns national semifinals game Sunday at Providence Park in Portland, for instance.
OREGON STATE
opb.org

Weekday Wrap: Bears in Southern Oregon; Eugene rental protections; Ballot issue in Newberg

More bears or more sightings in Southern Oregon? Officials say both. The number of black bears roaming both rural and urban landscapes in Southern Oregon appears to be on the rise, according to state wildlife and forestry officials. People are reporting more run-ins with bears this summer and fall, including a bear attack in west Medford. “I do think the late snow and freeze we had at the end of April probably killed a lot of vegetation and a lot of berry buds at various elevations,” said Matthew Vargas, assistant district wildlife biologist with Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife. If there’s less food at higher elevations, the bears go looking for something to eat at lower elevations, often near housing. And increasingly more people have security cameras to catch the bears in action, which people are eager to report. “We’re definitely getting more calls than usual,” Vargas said. (Buffy Pollock, Mail Tribune)
EUGENE, OR
Field & Stream

Bowmars Strike Plea Deal in Largest Poaching Case in Nebraska History

Josh and Sarah Bowmar, a celebrity husband-and-wife hunting duo, recently made a plea deal in a high-profile poaching case. The team was charged in 2020 with five counts of hunting violations, including hunting wild turkeys without a valid permit, illegally transporting game across state lines, and baiting wildlife. The couple initially pleaded not-guilty on all counts. On October 19, the Bowmars withdrew pleas of not guilty on all charges and pleaded guilty to conspiracy to violate the Lacey Act, as first reported by Gear Junkie. As part of the plea deal, all remaining charges were dropped.
NEBRASKA STATE
KDRV

New U.S. Coast Guard base is activated today in Oregon

ASTORIA, Ore. – The U.S. Coast Guard has a new base along Oregon's Pacific Ocean coast. It held an establishment ceremony today to formally establish Coast Guard Base Astoria in Warrenton, when Commander Todd Wimmer assumed command of the new unit as Rear Admiral Jon Hickey, the Director of Operational Logistics, presided over the ceremony.
ASTORIA, OR
KATU.com

Multiple agencies lift burn ban across Oregon and Washington

Ore. — Multiple officials in surrounding areas have lifted the ban on recreational fire and outdoor debris burning. According to officials, the ban is lifted for Clark County, Washington County, Lincoln County, and Yamhill County. Burn bans have also been lifted in the parts of Multnomah County serviced by...
CLARK COUNTY, WA
The Daily Astorian

The Daily Astorian

Astoria, OR
3K+
Followers
173
Post
356K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for The Daily Astorian

Comments / 0

Community Policy