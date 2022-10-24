Read full article on original website
The S&P 500 has 20% more downside before bottoming, but don't abandon stocks as these 3 sectors show promise, Morgan Stanley stock chief says
The S&P 500 has more room before finding a bottom in the neighborhood of 3,000 to 3,200, according to Morgan Stanley's Mike Wilson.
What's Going On With Tesla Stock Today
Tesla Inc TSLA shares are trading higher by 5.19% to $222.21 as the stock rebounds after falling Monday on China price cuts. The stock may also be higher amid overall market strength as stocks gain on earnings momentum and hopes of future Federal Reserve policy softening. Tesla is also trading...
Budweiser Parent Anheuser-Busch InBev Posts Q3 Revenue Below Street View
Anheuser-Busch InBev SA (NYSE: BUD) reported third-quarter FY22 sales growth of 12.1% year-on-year to $15.09 billion, missing the consensus of $15.16 billion. Total volumes grew by 3.7%, with own beer volumes up by 3.4% and non-beer volumes up by 5.2%. Revenue per hl grew 8%. The company reported a 12.7%...
Cepton's Partner And Shareholder Koito To Invest $100M To Commercialize Lidar Solutions
Cepton, Inc CPTN, a Silicon Valley innovator and player in high-performance lidar solutions, agreed to a $100 million investment from its long‐term automotive Tier 1 partner and current shareholder, Koito Manufacturing Co, Ltd. What Happened? As previously reported, the investment will help fund Cepton's next growth stage as it...
Takeda Posts Lower 1H Profit, Lifts FY22 Outlook
Takeda Pharmaceutical Co Ltd's TAK first-half net profit declined 9.2% from the prior year to ¥166.8 billion. Earnings per share fell 8.1% to ¥108. Core net profit grew 9.2% Y/Y to ¥446.7 billion, and core earnings per share were up 34.6% to ¥288. Revenue increased by...
2 High-Yield Dividend Stocks That Billionaires Are Buying
There's never a bad time to start investing, but the tail end of 2021 was the worst time to begin putting your money to work in the stock market that nearly any of us can remember. Soaring interest rates and fear of a recession that those higher rates could cause have weighed heavily on stock prices across the board. In the first half of 2022, the benchmark S&P 500 index suffered its worst first-half loss since 1970.
Bounce After The Bloodbath? Here's What's Going On With China Stocks
Tuesday saw a recovery in China stocks following the previous session's sell-off of Chinese assets by foreign investors who were concerned that President Xi Jinping's new leadership team would prioritize military might over economic growth. The Shanghai Composite benchmark, which is the major index for China, is currently just above...
As Xi Jinping Firmed His Grip Over China, Foreign Investors Said To Exit Mainland Stocks At Record Pace
Foreign investors have sold a record net 17.9 billion yuan ($2.5 billion) of mainland China shares through trading links with Hong Kong on Monday, with the year-to-date investment level turning into a small net outflow. If the trend continues through the end of the year, it would be the first...
Here's Why Aurora Cannabis, Canopy Growth, Cronos Group, Sundial Growers And Tilray Shares Are Popping Off
Shares of several cannabis stocks, including Aurora Cannabis Inc ACB, Cronos Group Inc CRON, Sundial Growers Inc SNDL and Tilray Inc TLRY, are trading higher in sympathy with Canopy Growth Corp CGC after the company announced it created a U.S. holding company, Canopy USA, LLC. What Else?. Canopy says the...
Elon Musk's Recommendation To Invest In 'Physical Things' May Be His Best Advice Yet
Tesla Inc. TSLA CEO Elon Musk posted in a thread on Twitter earlier this year advising his followers to own “physical things” when inflation is high. The post came shortly after inflation hit its first 40-year high in March. In the tweet, Musk said, “As a general principle,...
US-China Tensions Boil As Taiwan's TSMC Also Joins Embargo After NVidia and AMD
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd TSM suspended the production of advanced silicon for Chinese startup Biren Technology to ensure compliance with U.S. regulations. The decision related to the reports that Biren's products outperformed Nvidia Corp's NVDA A100 chips, which the U.S. had banned from the Chinese market, Bloomberg reported. Biren...
LG Energy Solution swings to Q3 profit on strong EV battery demand, beats estimates
SEOUL, Oct 26 (Reuters) - Tesla Inc supplier LG Energy Solution Ltd (LGES) (373220.KS) on Wednesday swung to a profit in the third quarter on the back of strong electric vehicle (EV) battery demand and favourable foreign exchange rates.
FTSE 100: Shell raises dividend as profits double to $9.5bn amid energy crisis
Shell (SHEL.L) announced a $4bn (£3.4bn) share buyback programme and higher dividend payments for shareholders after posting bumper profits amid the energy crisis. The FTSE 100 (^FTSE) firm reported a "robust performance in a turbulent economic environment" despite lower crude prices and higher gas prices compared with the second quarter this year.
Fiserv: Q3 Earnings Insights
Fiserv FISV reported its Q3 earnings results on Thursday, October 27, 2022 at 07:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Fiserv missed estimated earnings by 4.12%, reporting an EPS of $1.63 versus an estimate of $1.7. Revenue was up $355.00 million from the same period last...
Stocks end higher on Wall Street as earnings roll in
Wall Street notched more gains Tuesday, as major stock indexes rallied for the third day and Treasury yields fell again. The Standard & Poor’s 500 rose 1.6%, with roughly 90% of stocks in the index notching gains. The benchmark index hadn’t been able to string together more than two gains in a row since mid-September.
Analyst Ratings for FedEx
Within the last quarter, FedEx FDX has observed the following analyst ratings:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. These 26 analysts have an average price target of $220.12 versus the current price of FedEx at $154.79, implying upside. Below is a summary of how these 26 analysts rated FedEx...
Aegon Combines Its Dutch Ops With ASR, Creating Leading Position In Dutch Pension Market
Aegon NV AEG said a smaller rival, ASR, would buy the company's Dutch insurance operations. Aegon will receive €2.5 billion in gross cash proceeds and a 29.99% strategic stake in ASR with associated governance rights. The value of the 29.99% stake is €2.4 billion. The combination will result...
Recap: S&P Global Q3 Earnings
S&P Global SPGI reported its Q3 earnings results on Thursday, October 27, 2022 at 07:11 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. S&P Global beat estimated earnings by 3.9%, reporting an EPS of $2.93 versus an estimate of $2.82. Revenue was up $774.00 million from the same...
UBS posts third-quarter profit beat, helped by new money inflows
ZURICH, Oct 25 (Reuters) - UBS (UBSG.S) logged a smaller-than-expected 24% slide in third-quarter net profit with robust client inflows and lower costs helping to ameliorate the impact of turbulent financial markets.
Why Nvidia Stock Is Surging After Hours
NVIDIA Corp NVDA shares are trading higher in Wednesday's after-hours session after Meta Platforms Inc META raised its capital expenditures outlook, citing increased data center spending. Meta said it now expects 2022 capex to be in the range of $32 billion to $33 billion, updated from previous guidance of $30...
