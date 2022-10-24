Read full article on original website
Related
Georgia mom says she was fired from substitute teaching job after objecting to book in elementary school
Georgia mother Lindsey Barr filed suit against her kids' school district after she says she was fired from a substitute teaching job over her religious beliefs
Fifth grade teacher accused of keeping ‘kill list’ of students and colleagues
A fifth-grade Indiana teacher has been accused of keeping a “kill list” of students and made threats against them. Angelica Carrasquillo-Torres, a teacher at St Stanislaus School in Indiana, allegedly told two students on Wednesday that she wanted to kill them and staff at the school before killing herself, the East Chicago Police Department said in a statement. The children are aged 11 and 12. Students in Ms Carrasquillo-Torres’s class alarmed a counselor of the remarks. Ms Carrasquillo-Torres reportedly admitted to the assistant principal that she “want[ed] to kill [herself], staff and students, and did also make a kill list,”...
Teachers hit out at the idea that the school day should be extended
Teachers are hitting out at the government's proposal for longer school weeks starting September 2023. The government have issued a proposal for schools to be open a minimum of 32.5 hours a week, however, teachers have argued against this, saying that it won't make 'much difference', according to the BBC.
Washington Examiner
Catholic school students largely spared learning loss felt by public schools
Data from the National Assessment of Educational Progress indicate that students who attended Catholic schools were largely spared from the national decline in reading and math proficiency. Colloquially known as the Nation's Report Card, the report found that student scores in math and reading for fourth and eighth graders declined...
Kait 8
Teen turns to online learning after anti-LGBTQ bullying at school
SPOTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. (WJLA) - A Northern Virginia family found a virtual learning solution for the bullying their 14-year-old got in school as a member of the LGBTQ community. With scenes of school walkouts, contentious school board meetings and plans to rollback accommodations for transgender students, some families have started...
4 students suffer 'medical emergencies' at Canoga Park High School; possible overdose, police say
Four students at Canoga Park High School suffered "medical emergencies" Wednesday morning, prompting a response from Los Angeles police and paramedics.
School Improvement Guru Justin Cohen on Teacher-Led School Innovation
No paywall. No pop-up ads. Keep The 74 free for everyone with a generous donation. For most of the past 20 years, Justin Cohen has been a clarion voice for equity in public education. Since joining D.C. Public Schools as its director of school innovation in 2007, Cohen has focused much of his time on school improvement — exploring how to change schools so that they deliver excellent learning opportunities for all kids. Though he’s broadened his aperture over the years — campaigning for criminal justice reform and running for state Assembly — schools have always stayed on his mind.
Comments / 0