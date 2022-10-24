Read full article on original website
The already massive Powerball jackpot keeps on growing. No winning tickets were sold for the estimated $700 million pot of gold up for grabs in Wednesday night's drawing, which was already the game's biggest this year. So Saturday night, the grand prize will be at least approximately $800 million, Powerball officials say. The number could grow as more and more tickets are gobbled up.
