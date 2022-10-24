ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CBS Boston

Patriots tease return of silver pants

By CBSBoston.com Staff
CBS Boston
CBS Boston
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=41BjcU_0ikkaONr00

Robert Kraft surprises Patriots fans lined up to buy signature Nike sneakers 02:27

BOSTON -- Since adopting a new uniform set in 2020, the Patriots have kept a unified look at home, with navy blue pants matching their navy blue jerseys. Monday night looks like it will mark a change.

The Patriots sent out a simple tweet on Monday, ahead of their home date with the Bears. The tweet just said: "Silver pants."

The Patriots primarily wore silver pants at home from 1993 -- with the launch of the "Flying Elvis" logo -- through 2019, while wearing navy blue pants on the road to go with their white jerseys. But that changed in 2020, when the Patriots went with navy blue pants for both their home and away jerseys.

The team enjoyed a rather large celebration of the throwback Pat Patriot logo during their game against the Lions a few weeks ago. And while it's not clear how long the silver pants will be back in Foxboro, the Patriots are once again tapping back into a look from years past for this nationally televised game.

Comments / 1

Related
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Tom Brady's Ex-Girlfriend News

Tom Brady's ex-girlfriend, Bridget Moynahan, shared a cryptic message about relationships amid the divorce rumors. Moynahan, who dated Brady before he married Gisele Bundchen, shared a cryptic quote about relationships on her social media pages. “Not everything is meant to be mended. Not all relationships are meant to last a...
Athlon Sports

Mike McCarthy Reacts To Cowboys' Big Trade On Tuesday

On Tuesday, the Cowboys acquired defensive tackle Johnathan Hankins and a 2024 seventh-round pick from the Raiders in exchange for Dallas' 2023 sixth-round pick.  When asked today about how Hankins' arrival will impact current Cowboys' defensive tackle Neville Gallimore, head coach Mike ...
DALLAS, TX
NBC Sports

Bailey Zappe's comment about Patriots' play-calling is telling

The New England Patriots' quarterback situation is complicated -- in part, perhaps, because Bailey Zappe likes to keep things simple. The rookie QB led the Patriots to back-to-back blowout wins in Weeks 5 and 6 and replaced starter Mac Jones after just three offensive series in Monday night's loss to the Chicago Bears. While Zappe faltered in the second half Monday, the fact that New England turned to him so quickly (assuming Jones' benching wasn't injury-related) shows the team has real faith in him.
ALABAMA STATE
Clayton News Daily

Belichick Dodges Question on Starting QB After Loss to Bears

Bailey Zappe entered Monday night’s game against the Bears in relief of Mac Jones with 11:41 left in the second quarter and the Patriots trailing, 10–0. Two drives and six minutes later, he had New England ahead 14–10 and had the Gillette Stadium crowd buzzing. In the...
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Sports

Meyers gives brutally honest take on Jones being pulled early

New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones made his long-awaited return to game action Monday night against the Chicago Bears, but he barely lasted more than a quarter before being replaced by backup Bailey Zappe. The Patriots' first two offensive possessions ended with punts, and the third one came to a...
Golf Digest

Did an ESPN SkyCam wire irrevocably alter the future of the New England Patriots? Some are saying yes

On Monday night in foggy Foxborough, the New England Patriots suffered arguably their worst loss of the post-Brady era, falling 33-14 to a Bears team that can charitably be described as pedestrian. Making matters worse, erstwhile franchise QB Mac Jones was benched in the second quarter of his return from a high ankle sprain after going three for six with a truly fugly INT, opening the door for Bailey Zappe to lead two quick (though ultimately meaningless) touchdown drives. The early hook ignited a quarterback controversy that Belichick and co. and haven’t seen since the Drew Bledsoe days, but it might not have been Mac Jones’ fault. At least not entirely.
FOXBOROUGH, MA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

4 takeaways from Patriots' 33-14 loss to Bears

The New England Patriots squared off with the Chicago Bears in a foggy matchup at Gillette Stadium on Monday night, losing 33-14. The week leading up to the game was headlined by speculation as to whether quarterback Mac Jones would return from injury and immediately re-insert himself as the team’s starter. However, a bad interception by Jones late in the first quarter thrust rookie quarterback Bailey Zappe into the game.
CHICAGO, IL
thecomeback.com

Patriots WR blasts fans for Mac Jones treatment

Monday’s game for the New England Patriots was a tough one for starting quarterback Mac Jones, who was benched in favor of rookie Bailey Zappe before halftime. This decision came following a roar of boos from Patriots fans frustrated with his poor play, and not everyone is pleased with how Jones was treated in the game.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Dante Scarnecchia thinks Patriots should stick with one starting QB

Former New England Patriots offensive line coach Dante Scarnecchia isn’t a fan of the ongoing musical chairs at the quarterback position between Mac Jones and Bailey Zappe. When asked to name a starter, coach Bill Belichick has typically gone into full-on robot mode to avoid giving a direct answer. The problem with this situation is the Patriots are sitting dead last in the AFC East division with a losing record and two quarterbacks that both seem to be pretty good.
CBS Boston

Robert Kraft surprises Patriots fans lined up to buy signature Nike sneakers

FOXBORO – Patriots fans lined up for hours Monday outside of Gillette Stadium. But they weren't there for the game. Sneaker enthusiasts were waiting in the rain for a chance to buy a pair of Nike Air Force1 Flyknit RKK shoes. The sneakers are Patriots themed, included the initials of team owner Robert Kraft. All proceeds from the sneaker sales benefit the Boys and Girls Club of Boston."The Boys and Girls Club of Boston has been the beneficiary of a few million dollars since we started just with this sneaker program. It's something we love. I can't believe I have...
NBC Sports

Bill Belichick kept his quarterback plan quiet as long as possible

On Saturday, the Broncos made it known to the world that quarterback Russell Wilson would miss Sunday’s game with a hamstring injury. That same day, the Patriots created a maximum mystery regarding whether starter Mac Jones would return, or whether rookie Bailey Zappe would get another start. The Patriots...
CBS Boston

Gilbert not elevated; Patriots going with Jones, Zappe at QB

FOXBORO -- There is still no word on who will start at quarterback for the Patriots on Monday night. But we have a good indication that Mac Jones will be active for the first time in three weeks.New England did not elevate quarterback Garrett Gilbert from the practice squad ahead of Monday night's tilt against the Chicago Bears at Gillette Stadium. That means it will be Jones and Bailey Zappe on the game-day roster for the Patriots.Gilbert had backed up Zappe the last two weeks, which Zappe started in place of Jones and injured backup QB Brian Hoyer. Zappe won...
Eyewitness News

New England Patriots honor fallen Bristol officers

FOXBOROUGH, MA (WFSB) - The New England Patriots honored Lieutenant Dustin DeMonte and Sergeant Alex Hamzy at Gillette Stadium Monday night. Before their game against the Chicago Bears, the team held a moment of silence for the fallen officers. This afternoon a bus full of Bristol officers left for Foxborough,...
BRISTOL, CT
CBS Boston

CBS Boston

Boston, MA
88K+
Followers
28K+
Post
24M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest news, sports, and weather in Boston from WBZ CBS 4.

 https://boston.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy