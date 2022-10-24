Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Massive Antique Mall is One of the Coolest Places to Shop in MassachusettsTravel MavenLawrence, MA
Popular off-price store chain opening another location in New HampshireKristen WaltersConcord, NH
Students Get Holiday As Massachusetts Teachers StrikeCadrene HeslopMalden, MA
This Massachusetts Deli Serves Some of the Largest Sandwiches in the CountryTravel MavenHaverhill, MA
Related
whdh.com
Man shot and killed in Dorchester barbershop
DORCHESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - A man was shot and killed in Dorchester Wednesday night. Police officers blocked off Washington street for investigation after a shooting was reported at 7:15pm. Police said they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound inside the Celebrity Cuts Barbershop, who died on the scene...
whdh.com
Logan Clegg waives arraignment in connection with Concord couple’s murder
CONCORD, N.H. (WHDH) - Logan Clegg, the 26-year-old accused of murdering Stephen and Wendy Reid while they were on a walk in Concord in April, has waived his arraignment hearing, according to court documents. A bail agreement has been filed instead of the hearing, which was scheduled for 1 p.m....
whdh.com
Police arrest Lawrence man in connection to Lowell shooting
LOWELL, MASS. (WHDH) - Lowell Police arrested a man Tuesday afternoon in connection to a shooting in the city earlier October. Police identified 39-year-old Algenis Roque, of Lawrence, as the alleged shooter in an incident police were investigating, and had issued a warrant for Roque’s arrest. A man had...
whdh.com
Court docs reveal new details about Harmony Montgomery case
CONCORD, N.H. (WHDH) - Court documents are revealing new details about the killing of 5-year-old Harmony Montgomery in 2019. They showed that Harmony’s stepmother, Kayla Montgomery, admitted to police in June that Harmony’s father Adam Montgomery killed her in December 2019. Police charged him earlier this week with those same allegations.
whdh.com
Suspect in jogger Vanessa Marcotte’s murder changes plea to guilty, DA says
PRINCETON, MASS. (WHDH) - The suspect accused of killing 27-year-old jogger Vanessa Marcotte in August 2016 changed his plea to guilty in court, according to the Worcester County DA’s Office. Marcotte’s body was found hours after she went missing following a run while she was visiting her mother’s home....
whdh.com
Tewksbury man arrested in connection with stabbing
TEWKSBURY, MASS. (WHDH) - Tewksbury Police have arrested a man after a Tuesday night stabbing, they said. Ricky Carl Stanichuk, 70, is charged with assault and battery with a dangerous weapon causing serious bodily injury. Officers responded at 11:16 p.m. Tuesday to a Woodland Drive home for a report of...
whdh.com
Worcester Police: Suspect arrested after assaulting officers, leaving 3 injured
WORCESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - A 68-year-old man is facing numerous assault charges after he allegedly injured several police officers and struck a cruiser with his car, according to the Worcester Police Department. Officials said it was 4:20 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 25, when police were called to a business over...
whdh.com
Logan Clegg, man charged with Concord couple’s murders, to be moved to NH
CONCORD, MASS. (WHDH) - Logan Clegg, a 26-year-old man arrested in Vermont and wanted in connection with the murders of Concord couple Stephen and Wendy Reid, will be moved to New Hampshire Tuesday, according to the NH Attorney General’s Office. Clegg was arrested on a fugitive from justice charge...
whdh.com
Car crashes into home in Clinton, knocking out the front
CLINTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A car crashed into a home in Clinton late Wednesday night. Earlier Wednesday evening a gray car crashed into a home on Sterling Street, taking out the entire front of the structure. Dozens of emergency responders arrived at the scene to stabilize what is left of...
whdh.com
Alleged police chase ends in Clinton with car totaling front of a house
CLINTON, MASS. (WHDH) - An apparent police pursuit ended with a car crashing into a home in Clinton late Wednesday night, according to officials, taking out most of building’s front in the process. Footage from the scene showed a gray car had crashed into a home on Sterling Street...
whdh.com
Boston Police shares tips for a safe Halloween
BOSTON (WHDH) - The Boston Police Department is sharing its tips to keep families safe this Halloween. Police are asking drivers to travel “extra slow and be extra cautious, given the surplus of super enthusiastic trick-or-treaters crisscrossing streets throughout the city,” they wrote in a blog post. Other tips for families include:
whdh.com
Boston city leaders concerned about uptick in violent crime
DORCHESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - Boston Mayor Michelle Wu and other city leaders are working to respond to a troubling trend of violent crime in the city after a recent string of three shooting deaths in one recent weekend alone. The closed-door emergency meeting at a Dorchester church included faith leaders...
whdh.com
Two people hospitalized after stabbing in Tewksbury
TEWKSBURY, MASS. (WHDH) - Two men have been rushed to the hospital after a stabbing on Woodland Drive in Tewksbury early Wednesday morning. Fire officials said one of the men is elderly. First responders were also seen checking out the area where it happened. The condition of the victims is...
whdh.com
North Reading Police charge woman in connection with hit-and-run case involving child
NORTH READING, MASS. (WHDH) - Police in North Reading say a woman has turned herself in following a hit-and-run that injured a 4-year-old child. On their website, the police department said a 39-year-old woman from Andover was charged nearly a week after a child was struck on Lakeside Boulevard Wednesday morning. According to officials, the 4-year-old was in a wagon being pulled by a parent around 7:40 a.m. when the incident occurred.
whdh.com
Methuen man arrested on multiple drug charges after Reading traffic stop
READING, MASS. (WHDH) - Reading Police arrested a Methuen man on multiple drug charges after a traffic stop over the weekend. George J. Bryson II, 37, was arrested and faces nine charges: two motor vehicle-related charges, five drug-related charges, possession of fireworks and fugitive from justice. The drugs involved include Oxycodone, crack cocaine, Adderall, Xanax and psilocybin mushrooms.
whdh.com
Boston city leaders meet to discuss uptick in violent crime
DORCHESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - Boston Mayor Michelle Wu and other city leaders met to respond to a troubling trend of violent crime in the city after a recent string of three shooting deaths in one recent weekend alone. A closed-door emergency meeting at a Dorchester church included faith leaders as...
whdh.com
Wentworth, MassArt campuses on lockdown
BOSTON (WHDH) - Wentworth Institute of Technology and Mass. College of Art and Design are both on lockdown.=, both campuses tweeted. “If you are on campus, please stay where you are, lock doors and wait for ALL-CLEAR message,” both campuses said. No other information is immediately available. This is...
whdh.com
Fire in Hyde Park home displaces 15 people including 9 children
BOSTON (WHDH) - The Red Cross is helping 15 people, including nine children, who were displaced by a fire that broke out in a multi-family home in Hyde Park Wednesday night. The fire department said the fire began on the second floor of the building on Maple Street at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday. Boston EMS said one firefighter was taken to the hospital.
whdh.com
One person hurt when driver hits two homes in Mattapan
BOSTON (WHDH) - One person has been sent to the hospital after a driver crashed into two homes in Mattapan overnight. The pickup truck drove down Morton Street in Mattapan and hit one home before it hit another, damaging the foundation, and came to a stop. A car nearby one of the homes was also damaged. The truck, which was flattened by the crash, has since been towed away.
whdh.com
Victim of Sunday night shooting on Geneva Avenue in Dorchester identified
BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston Police have identified the 21-year-old man who died following a shooting in Dorchester on Sunday. Officers were responding to a call for a person shot at 10:30 p.m., in the area of 482 Geneva Ave., when they located Christian Thistle-Kavanaugh, a Dorchester resident, suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. Boston EMS transported him to a local hospital, where he was later pronounced deceased.
Comments / 1