NORTH READING, MASS. (WHDH) - Police in North Reading say a woman has turned herself in following a hit-and-run that injured a 4-year-old child. On their website, the police department said a 39-year-old woman from Andover was charged nearly a week after a child was struck on Lakeside Boulevard Wednesday morning. According to officials, the 4-year-old was in a wagon being pulled by a parent around 7:40 a.m. when the incident occurred.

NORTH READING, MA ・ 2 DAYS AGO