ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis, MO

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NBC News

A St. Louis news anchor reported on the latest school shooting. It was her daughter’s school.

KMOX Morning Drive anchor Debbie Monterrey was reporting live on the air in St. Louis, Missouri when she started receiving text messages from her 17-year-old daughter, Caeli. “My kids text me all the time when I’m on the air,” Monterrey told TODAY Parents. “I looked down quickly and it was in all caps, which is unusual for my daughter. She wrote: ‘OMG THERE’S AN INTRUDER IN THE BUILDING.’”
SAINT LOUIS, MO
ksmu.org

The St. Louis area is in mourning after the nation's latest deadly school shooting

Teachers and parents gathered for a candlelight vigil in St. Louis last night after a shooting at their high school earlier in the day. Police say a former student broke into the school and killed a teenager and a teacher before the gunman was killed in an exchange of gunfire with police. Chad Davis with St. Louis Public Radio reports on last night's remembrance.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
NBC News

NBC News

524K+
Followers
58K+
Post
332M+
Views
ABOUT

The leading source of global news and info for more than 75 years.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy