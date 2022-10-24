Read full article on original website
Family of St. Louis school shooter worked to remove gun from home
Police say the family of the gunman who targeted St. Louis' Central Visual and Performing Arts High School had taken steps to keep him away from weapons.Oct. 26, 2022.
Family of St. Louis school shooter had police remove gun from home months before attack
Months before a 19-year-old stormed a St. Louis high school and killed two people, police say the suspect’s family worked with law enforcement to have a gun removed from their home. NBC News’ Emilie Ikeda has more details about the investigation and questions over how he obtained the weapon.Oct. 26, 2022.
St. Louis school shooter obtained a gun after his family worked with police to have one removed from their home, officials say
Months before a 19-year-old shooter opened fire Monday inside a St. Louis high school, his family told police he had a gun and had it removed from the home, officials said Wednesday. The family were aware the gunman had mental health struggles and did “everything that they possibly could have...
St. Louis school shooter Orlando Harris had 600 rounds of ammunition, complained about being a 'loner': police
Orlando Harris, the 19-year-old who carried out Monday's St. Louis school shooting, brought over 600 rounds of ammunition and wrote about how lonely he felt prior to the attack.
Suspect killed, 2 others dead after south St. Louis high school shooting
A gunman killed two people Monday morning in a shooting at Central Visual and Performing Arts High School in south St. Louis, according to police. When officers arrived, they shot and killed the gunman.
NBC News
A St. Louis news anchor reported on the latest school shooting. It was her daughter’s school.
KMOX Morning Drive anchor Debbie Monterrey was reporting live on the air in St. Louis, Missouri when she started receiving text messages from her 17-year-old daughter, Caeli. “My kids text me all the time when I’m on the air,” Monterrey told TODAY Parents. “I looked down quickly and it was in all caps, which is unusual for my daughter. She wrote: ‘OMG THERE’S AN INTRUDER IN THE BUILDING.’”
ksmu.org
The St. Louis area is in mourning after the nation's latest deadly school shooting
Teachers and parents gathered for a candlelight vigil in St. Louis last night after a shooting at their high school earlier in the day. Police say a former student broke into the school and killed a teenager and a teacher before the gunman was killed in an exchange of gunfire with police. Chad Davis with St. Louis Public Radio reports on last night's remembrance.
St. Louis school gunman was armed with AR-15-style rifle and over 600 rounds of ammunition, officials say
The 19-year-old gunman who killed two people at a St. Louis high school Monday was armed with an AR-15-style rifle and over 600 rounds of ammunition, and he left behind a note referring to mass shootings, police said. St. Louis police on Tuesday showed an image of the rifle used...
Police: Former Student Orlando Harris Is Suspect in St. Louis School Shooting
St. Louis Police say Harris was fatally wounded at Central Visual and Performing Arts High
CVPA Shooter Yelled, 'All of You Are Gonna Die,' Student Says
St. Louis students and parents describe school shooting that left at least 7 injured
