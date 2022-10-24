Read full article on original website
Pennsylvania police identify remains found 10 years ago as 14-year-old who went missing in 1969
A 14-year-old girl went missing from a Pennsylvania park in 1969. More than half a century later, her remains have been identified, state police announced Tuesday.
Missing Michigan family found after father requests police protection for ‘9/11’ secrets
A family of four in Michigan that mysteriously disappeared has been found, police said.Anthony and Suzette Cirigliano, along with their two teenage sons, were last seen on 16 October at a gas station approximately five hours away from their home.The family reportedly left Suzette Cirigliano’s mother alone in the house when they left. Neighbors found the woman and cared for her while the rest of the family was missing.The family was ultimately found in Wisconsin, according to Fremont Police. Fox 17 reports that Mr Cirigliano previously called the Fremont...
Michigan family of four disappear after father made 911 call saying ‘he had information about 9/11’
Four members of a family have gone missing under mysterious circumstances, police say. Authorities in Fremont, Michigan, are asking for the public’s assistance in locating Anthony and Suzette Cirigliano, 51, and their teenage sons Brandon, 19, and Noah, 15. The four were last seen on Monday and are believed to be travelling in a 2005 Toyota Sienna minivan silver in colour, the police department said in a statement. The family was seen at a BP gas station in Gulliver, purchasing food and gas around 11am that day, UpNorthLive reported. There are no indications that they were taken against their...
Michigan family of four that mysteriously disappeared one week ago is located in Wisconsin
A Michigan family that disappeared on Oct. 16 after the father displayed "paranoia" during a 911 call was located in Wisconsin on Sunday, police announced.
Child found locked in dog kennel said he’d ‘lived outside’ since April, warrants show
DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A North Carolina boy found in a padlocked dog kennel told deputies he had been living there since April, and that he didn’t have a room in the house where his father and stepmother were living, according to search warrants. Warrants also revealed...
Human remains discovered in Oklahoma just days after girlfriend of one of four missing Oklahoma cyclists who vanished after visiting junkyard said 'it's getting hopeless' amid fears they are all dead
Just days after family members and friends expressed pessimism over the likelihood that the four missing Oklahoma bicyclists who recently disappeared are still alive, law enforcement officials say that they have discovered human remains nearby. Okmulgee Police Department Chief Joe Prentice gave a press conference Friday afternoon to provide an...
Wreckage of Oklahoma teen’s deadly 150mph crash captured on bodycam video
Police in Oklahoma have released bodycam footage from a fatal crash in which the teen driver allegedly topped out at 150 mph.Video footage from the 15 October crash, obtained by local NBC affiliate KFOR from the Stillwater Police Department, shows the chaotic scene that a responding officer was met with when he discovered a mangled Mustang on the side of the road and then later a Chevrolet Impala that had been flattened in the crash.The officer discovered the confusing scene near State Highway 51 in Stillwater, located about 64 miles northeast of Oklahoma City. As the footage from his...
Missing Georgia toddler's mother tells all in televised interview days after boozy nightlife exposed
Leilani Simon, the mother of missing Quinton Simon, told local media she would turn herself in "if something does come up" faulting her in his disappearance.
‘Multiple’ remains found in river after 4 adult friends vanished in Oklahoma, police say
Police in a small Oklahoma town say they have "more questions than answers" after finding what appear to be "multiple" human remains amid the search for four friends between the ages of 29 and 32 who they say left one of their homes on bikes together and have not been seen or reachable since.
This Is Ohio's Most Notorious Serial Killer
The United States has had more serial killers than any other country.
Gunman in Hours-Long Standoff at Michigan Hotel Arrested After Killing Clerk, Police Say
An armed man accused of killing one person before barricading himself inside a room at a suburban Detroit hotel surrendered Thursday night and was taken into custody, Michigan State Police said. “The barricaded gunman has been taken into custody without incident,” state police said on Twitter. The surrender occurred...
Dad Was Serial Killer, Woman says, as Cadaver Dogs Scour Field of Nightmares
Lucy Studey says her father forced her and her siblings to help bury his murder victims for years. Now she believes cadaver dogs have found the burial sites.
BREAKING: Gunman is locked in stand off with cops after shooting one dead during dispute over Michigan hotel bill
A gunman has shot dead at least one person after opening fire in a hotel in Michigan. The suspect started shooting with a 'long gun' after getting into a dispute with staff over their bill at the Hampton Inn in Deaborn, near Detroit, on Thursday afternoon. Dearborn police, said the...
An unsolved death in Yosemite leads investigators to a strange, rumored cult
YOSEMITE NATIONAL PARK, Calif. — A possible brutal murder in one of the most scenic places in America goes unsolved, a serial killer confesses to more than 100 murders and two generations of detectives try to crack the case. The second season of "Wild Crime" on Hulu launches on...
Oklahoma executes mentally ill man who killed his 9-month-old-daughter
Oklahoma executed Benjamin Cole, 57, on Thursday, who was sentenced to death for the 2002 killing of his nine-month-old daughter Brianna.A spokesperson for the Oklahoma Department of Corrections confirmed to reporters that the sentence had been carried out and that the “time of death was 10:22 a.m. (CT),” per CNN.It’s the sixth killing in the state since Oklahoma restarted executions in October of 2021, following a string of botched and delayed death sentences, and legal challenges to Oklahoma’s lethal injection process accusing it of being inhumane and unreliable. Cole killed the child by “forcibly bending the infant backward, breaking...
Florida men charged for stealing nearly $10 million in meat across Midwest, authorities say
A theft ring based out of Miami stole over $9 million in meat in states across the Midwest, authorities say.
Missing Princeton student from Cleveland area found dead
Missing Princeton student Misrach Ewuentie from Northeast Ohio has been found dead, according to the Mercer County Prosecutor's office in New Jersey.
Investigation underway into daughter's allegation Iowa man was prolific serial killer
Sheriff's deputies and state officials are investigating a southwest Iowa woman's claim that her late father was one of American's most prolific serial killers. According to his daughter, Donald Dean Studey murdered "five or six" women a year over several decades and buried them in and around an abandoned well on his property...
Surveillance video released as search continues for kidnapped California family
The search for a family of four kidnapped in California continues Wednesday as relatives appealed for the public's help. Authorities said they have a person of interest in custody and held a news conference in which they showed surveillance video of the family being forced into a truck by an armed man.
Three men convicted of supporting Whitmer kidnapping plot
Three men were convicted on Wednesday of all charges against them over supporting a plot to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer (D) in 2020. The jury found Joe Morrison, his father-in-law Pete Musico and Paul Bellar guilty of providing material support for terrorist acts, gang membership and carrying or possessing a firearm during the commission of a felony.
