Michigan State

The Independent

Missing Michigan family found after father requests police protection for ‘9/11’ secrets

A family of four in Michigan that mysteriously disappeared has been found, police said.Anthony and Suzette Cirigliano, along with their two teenage sons, were last seen on 16 October at a gas station approximately five hours away from their home.The family reportedly left Suzette Cirigliano’s mother alone in the house when they left. Neighbors found the woman and cared for her while the rest of the family was missing.The family was ultimately found in Wisconsin, according to Fremont Police. Fox 17 reports that Mr Cirigliano previously called the Fremont...
WISCONSIN STATE
The Independent

Michigan family of four disappear after father made 911 call saying ‘he had information about 9/11’

Four members of a family have gone missing under mysterious circumstances, police say. Authorities in Fremont, Michigan, are asking for the public’s assistance in locating Anthony and Suzette Cirigliano, 51, and their teenage sons Brandon, 19, and Noah, 15. The four were last seen on Monday and are believed to be travelling in a 2005 Toyota Sienna minivan silver in colour, the police department said in a statement. The family was seen at a BP gas station in Gulliver, purchasing food and gas around 11am that day, UpNorthLive reported. There are no indications that they were taken against their...
FREMONT, MI
Daily Mail

Human remains discovered in Oklahoma just days after girlfriend of one of four missing Oklahoma cyclists who vanished after visiting junkyard said 'it's getting hopeless' amid fears they are all dead

Just days after family members and friends expressed pessimism over the likelihood that the four missing Oklahoma bicyclists who recently disappeared are still alive, law enforcement officials say that they have discovered human remains nearby. Okmulgee Police Department Chief Joe Prentice gave a press conference Friday afternoon to provide an...
OKMULGEE, OK
The Independent

Wreckage of Oklahoma teen’s deadly 150mph crash captured on bodycam video

Police in Oklahoma have released bodycam footage from a fatal crash in which the teen driver allegedly topped out at 150 mph.Video footage from the 15 October crash, obtained by local NBC affiliate KFOR from the Stillwater Police Department, shows the chaotic scene that a responding officer was met with when he discovered a mangled Mustang on the side of the road and then later a Chevrolet Impala that had been flattened in the crash.The officer discovered the confusing scene near State Highway 51 in Stillwater, located about 64 miles northeast of Oklahoma City. As the footage from his...
STILLWATER, OK
The Independent

Oklahoma executes mentally ill man who killed his 9-month-old-daughter

Oklahoma executed Benjamin Cole, 57, on Thursday, who was sentenced to death for the 2002 killing of his nine-month-old daughter Brianna.A spokesperson for the Oklahoma Department of Corrections confirmed to reporters that the sentence had been carried out and that the “time of death was 10:22 a.m. (CT),” per CNN.It’s the sixth killing in the state since Oklahoma restarted executions in October of 2021, following a string of botched and delayed death sentences, and legal challenges to Oklahoma’s lethal injection process accusing it of being inhumane and unreliable. Cole killed the child by “forcibly bending the infant backward, breaking...
OKLAHOMA STATE
The Hill

Three men convicted of supporting Whitmer kidnapping plot

Three men were convicted on Wednesday of all charges against them over supporting a plot to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer (D) in 2020. The jury found Joe Morrison, his father-in-law Pete Musico and Paul Bellar guilty of providing material support for terrorist acts, gang membership and carrying or possessing a firearm during the commission of a felony.
MICHIGAN STATE

