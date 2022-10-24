Read full article on original website
Security lax at Novato school where teenager was stabbed
NOVATO, Calif. - A Novato elementary school where a stabbing took place earlier this week had more than $1 million allocated for security measures, but it’s unclear if any of that money was ever spent. A teen was stabbed at Lynwood Elementary School on Monday night and remains hospitalized...
Antioch mayor physically attacked at event; witness says he was 'shoved really hard' under neck
"He raised up his hand and just shoved the mayor really hard under his neck," Antioch city councilmember who witnessed the incident described. Mayor Thorpe says he was "exceptionally blown away" by the incident, as he believes there are racial undertones present as police reforms and other measures are taking place within the city.
kymkemp.com
pioneerpublishers.com
Concord Police Department to conduct DUI Patrols Saturday
CONCORD, CA (Oct. 26, 2022) — Additional officers from the Concord Police Department will go out on patrol this weekend. Officers will look for drivers suspected of driving under the influence of alcohol and/or drugs on 10/29/22 from 8:00 PM to 2:00 AM. The Concord Police Department remains committed...
mendofever.com
KTVU FOX 2
Daughter slams plea deal in slaying of Pittsburg adult ed principal
PITTSBURG, Calif. - The daughter of the Pittsburg Adult Education principal who was shot and killed by his wife voiced outrage Wednesday that the defendant has taken a plea deal with prosecutors. Maria Vides was originally charged by the Contra Costa County DA's office with murder in the 2019 shooting...
KTVU FOX 2
San Francisco police say speeding driver took drugs before killing pedestrian
SAN FRANCISCO - San Francisco police said a driver accused of killing a woman and injuring another on Monday had taken prescription drugs and cannabis and was speeding. Robert Green, 47, of Hayward allegedly struck the two senior women as they were walking in a crosswalk in the Sunset District. One of them died, and the other is in the hospital, police said.
KTVU FOX 2
Contra Costa County supes meeting gets testy over 'white supremacy'
MARTINEZ, Calif. - The Contra Costa County Board of Supervisors meeting took a sharp turn Tuesday when a discussion about a report on the county's first Office of Racial Equity and Social Justice became a passionate debate about defining "white supremacy." The term was used in the report to describe...
Petaluma police arrest man who allegedly punched victim, took cellphone
PETALUMA (CBS SF/BCN) – Petaluma police arrested a 26-year-old Mendocino man suspected of punching a person and taking his mobile phone Monday.Petaluma police said the victim told officers he was walking near a Chevron filling station in the 1400 block of East Washington Street just before 11 p.m., when the suspect approached him and punched him before taking his phone.Officers found someone matching the description of the suspect a short time later in the area of Lucchesi Park and detained a man later identified as Tate Madson. Officers arrested Madson -- who had three outstanding arrest warrants -- on suspicion of robbery and on the warrants.
Boy, 16, stabbed multiple times in parking lot of Marin County school, police say
A 16-year-old boy was critically injured after being stabbed multiple times in the school parking lot, officials said.
New sideshow ordinance in Santa Rosa
SANTA ROSA, Calif. (KRON) – In the North Bay, there is a crackdown on sideshows. On Tuesday night, the Santa Rosa City Council approved a new ordinance that would give law enforcement new tools to deal with the escalation of reckless illegal driving exhibitions in the city. Santa Rosa Police Department Police Chief John Cregan […]
ksro.com
Man shot at long-problematic RV encampment in Richmond
A 36-year-old man was injured in a shooting Sunday at the Castro homeless encampment in North Richmond, where police say calls for service have been “consistent for many months now.”. The victim, described as a homeless man who was likely living at the encampment located in the areas of...
2 charged with mutilation for Antioch burned woman’s death
Two men were charged with mutilation and arson in connection to the slaying of a young Antioch woman whose body was burned beyond recognition.
ksro.com
Sebastopol’s RV Parking Ordinance Being Challenged in Court
Several civil rights groups are suing Sebastopol over its RV parking ordinance. The ordinance limits RV parking in the city in an effort to prevent homeless encampments where people are living out of their vehicles. The law, which has been in place since March, does not allow public RV parking within city limits during daytime hours. Overnight parking is still okay in commercial areas. Sebastopol is the first city in Sonoma County with this kind of rule.
San Francisco mayor sends more safety ‘ambassadors’ onto city streets
San Francisco's mayor wants tourists, local residents, and workers alike to feel "welcome" in the city.
ksro.com
Santa Rosa’s First Gun Buyback Event a Success
Swapping guns for cash. Hundreds of people did just that over the weekend in Santa Rosa. It was the city’s first gun buyback event and hailed as a “big win.” Police handed out $200 for rifles and handguns, and $300 for automatic weapons and ghost guns, no questions asked. Organizers say they hit $20-thousand in the first 30 minutes and ran out of money in just a few hours. Most of the guns will be destroyed.
KTVU FOX 2
Drive-by shooting in Concord appears gang-related, police say
CONCORD, Calif. - Two people were wounded in a drive-by shooting in Concord Sunday night. According to Concord police, the shooting happened around 10 p.m. in the area of Haller Court. Authorities said two victims were injured and hospitalized with serious injuries. The investigation into the shooting revealed it was...
Suspect in Oakland BART shooting arrested
OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — A man accused of shooting someone aboard a BART train in August is now in police custody, the BART Police Department announced Tuesday. Police identified 21-year-old Jordan Carter as the suspected gunman. On August 26 at around 1:25 p.m. police say a victim was shot multiple times between the Fruitvale and […]
sonomacountygazette.com
Sonoma County couple receives statewide award for distinguished service as foster parents
A Fulton couple who fostered more than 140 children over the past two decades have been named the most outstanding foster parents in California by RaiseAChild, a nonprofit that partners with counties to recruit, review and train foster parents. Joyce and Jim Hammerich will receive the 2022 RaiseAChild Honors Award...
