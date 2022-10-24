ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Rosa, CA

KTVU FOX 2

Security lax at Novato school where teenager was stabbed

NOVATO, Calif. - A Novato elementary school where a stabbing took place earlier this week had more than $1 million allocated for security measures, but it’s unclear if any of that money was ever spent. A teen was stabbed at Lynwood Elementary School on Monday night and remains hospitalized...
NOVATO, CA
kymkemp.com

Four Arrested After Armed Robbery, Says Ukiah Police

On 10/23/22 at approximately 1939 hours, UPD officers were dispatched to a report of an armed robbery that had occurred in the 600 block of Talmage Rd. UPD Dispatch was notified three male suspects and one female suspect were last seen leaving the area in a red or maroon colored vehicle southbound on Highway 101. The victim of the incident was a 42-year-old male resident of Ukiah.
UKIAH, CA
pioneerpublishers.com

Concord Police Department to conduct DUI Patrols Saturday

CONCORD, CA (Oct. 26, 2022) — Additional officers from the Concord Police Department will go out on patrol this weekend. Officers will look for drivers suspected of driving under the influence of alcohol and/or drugs on 10/29/22 from 8:00 PM to 2:00 AM. The Concord Police Department remains committed...
CONCORD, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Daughter slams plea deal in slaying of Pittsburg adult ed principal

PITTSBURG, Calif. - The daughter of the Pittsburg Adult Education principal who was shot and killed by his wife voiced outrage Wednesday that the defendant has taken a plea deal with prosecutors. Maria Vides was originally charged by the Contra Costa County DA's office with murder in the 2019 shooting...
PITTSBURG, CA
KTVU FOX 2

San Francisco police say speeding driver took drugs before killing pedestrian

SAN FRANCISCO - San Francisco police said a driver accused of killing a woman and injuring another on Monday had taken prescription drugs and cannabis and was speeding. Robert Green, 47, of Hayward allegedly struck the two senior women as they were walking in a crosswalk in the Sunset District. One of them died, and the other is in the hospital, police said.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS San Francisco

Petaluma police arrest man who allegedly punched victim, took cellphone

PETALUMA (CBS SF/BCN) – Petaluma police arrested a 26-year-old Mendocino man suspected of punching a person and taking his mobile phone Monday.Petaluma police said the victim told officers he was walking near a Chevron filling station in the 1400 block of East Washington Street just before 11 p.m., when the suspect approached him and punched him before taking his phone.Officers found someone matching the description of the suspect a short time later in the area of Lucchesi Park and detained a man later identified as Tate Madson. Officers arrested Madson -- who had three outstanding arrest warrants -- on suspicion of robbery and on the warrants.
PETALUMA, CA
KRON4 News

New sideshow ordinance in Santa Rosa

SANTA ROSA, Calif. (KRON) – In the North Bay, there is a crackdown on sideshows. On Tuesday night, the Santa Rosa City Council approved a new ordinance that would give law enforcement new tools to deal with the escalation of reckless illegal driving exhibitions in the city. Santa Rosa Police Department Police Chief John Cregan […]
SANTA ROSA, CA
ksro.com

Robber Arrested After Attacking Man Near a Petaluma Chevron

A Mendocino man has been arrested for robbery in Petaluma. On Monday night outside the Chevron on East Washington Street, a man walked up to another man and punched him. Afterwards, the suspect stole the man’s cellphone and fled on foot. Police were called and they were able to find the suspect in Lucchesi Park. The victim identified the suspect, 26-year-old Tate Madson, as the robber. Madson was arrested for robbery as well as for three outstanding warrants.
PETALUMA, CA
ksro.com

Sebastopol’s RV Parking Ordinance Being Challenged in Court

Several civil rights groups are suing Sebastopol over its RV parking ordinance. The ordinance limits RV parking in the city in an effort to prevent homeless encampments where people are living out of their vehicles. The law, which has been in place since March, does not allow public RV parking within city limits during daytime hours. Overnight parking is still okay in commercial areas. Sebastopol is the first city in Sonoma County with this kind of rule.
SEBASTOPOL, CA
ksro.com

Santa Rosa’s First Gun Buyback Event a Success

Swapping guns for cash. Hundreds of people did just that over the weekend in Santa Rosa. It was the city’s first gun buyback event and hailed as a “big win.” Police handed out $200 for rifles and handguns, and $300 for automatic weapons and ghost guns, no questions asked. Organizers say they hit $20-thousand in the first 30 minutes and ran out of money in just a few hours. Most of the guns will be destroyed.
SANTA ROSA, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Drive-by shooting in Concord appears gang-related, police say

CONCORD, Calif. - Two people were wounded in a drive-by shooting in Concord Sunday night. According to Concord police, the shooting happened around 10 p.m. in the area of Haller Court. Authorities said two victims were injured and hospitalized with serious injuries. The investigation into the shooting revealed it was...
CONCORD, CA
KRON4 News

Suspect in Oakland BART shooting arrested

OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — A man accused of shooting someone aboard a BART train in August is now in police custody, the BART Police Department announced Tuesday. Police identified 21-year-old Jordan Carter as the suspected gunman. On August 26 at around 1:25 p.m. police say a victim was shot multiple times between the Fruitvale and […]
OAKLAND, CA

