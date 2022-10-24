After years of anticipation and over two months of airtime, House of the Dragon season 1 is done and dusted. Excitement was high for HBO's Game of Thrones prequel, and with around 30 million people watching each episode, it's proven to be a hit. That's despite no one really knew what to expect from the show -- Game of Thrones itself has a complicated legacy. We got some answers about House of the Dragon's scope early in the season when it was renewed for a second season, revealing it'd take more than 10 episodes to tell the tale of the Targaryen civil war.

