Glamour

And Just Like That… Added a True Sitcom Vet to Its Cast

Who’d play your dad in the sitcom of your life? For me, it’s gotta be Jeff Goldblum, Elliot Gould, or Steve Martin. Anyway, And Just Like That… viewers will remember that at the end of the first season, Miranda leaves Steve to follow nonbinary podcaster-comedian Che Diaz across the country to Los Angeles, where they are shooting an autobiographical pilot. And the series just announced who will play Che’s dad on the show-within-a-show: Tony Danza.
Parade

Michael J. Fox Reveals Why His Late Mother Didn't Want Him to Film 'Back to the Future'

While it's hard to imagine anyone else in the role of Marty McFly, Michael J. Fox revealed his mother was hesitant about him filming the now-iconic movie, Back to the Future. The actor was in attendance for the Back to the Future reunion panel at New York Comic Con on Saturday, where he shared a story about his mother, revealing she passed away on Sept. 24 at the age of 92.
Closer Weekly

Bob Hope’s Daughter Linda Reveals How His ‘Humor and Hijinks’ Made Up For Long Family Absences

It was “love at first song,” said Bob Hope of the moment he first spotted Dolores Reade singing “Paper Moon” in a New York supper club. And as in all classic meet-cute stories, Dolores felt the same spark. “It really was instant love between us,” she said. “I told my mother, ‘I think I met my husband.’” The couple wed a few months later and teamed up to perform in Bob’s vaudeville act.
Distractify

Matthew Perry Takes Several Digs at Keanu Reeves in His Memoir, but Why?

Few actors in Hollywood are more universally beloved than Keanu Reeves, who has been a movie star for 30 years but still seems remarkably grounded. However, in a new memoir called Friends, Lovers, and the Big Terrible Thing, Matthew Perry takes a couple of shots at the Speed actor that led some to wonder whether the Friends alum has something against him.
CNET

'House of the Dragon' Season Finale: That Killer Ending Explained

After years of anticipation and over two months of airtime, House of the Dragon season 1 is done and dusted. Excitement was high for HBO's Game of Thrones prequel, and with around 30 million people watching each episode, it's proven to be a hit. That's despite no one really knew what to expect from the show -- Game of Thrones itself has a complicated legacy. We got some answers about House of the Dragon's scope early in the season when it was renewed for a second season, revealing it'd take more than 10 episodes to tell the tale of the Targaryen civil war.
DoYouRemember?

A Deep Dive Into The Life Of ‘Andy Griffith’ Star Ron Howard, Plus His Net Worth, & More

Born into the billion-dollar movie industry, starting as a child actor and growing up to be a multi-award-winning director, Ron Howard hails from the city of Duncan, Oklahoma. His parents, Rance and Jean Speegle Howard, were famous in Hollywood and inspired him to follow suit. The 68-year-old came onto the movie scene in his childhood but eventually became determined to sit in the director’s chair and pursued his dreams until he succeeded.
thedigitalfix.com

Bryan Cranston is working on a Malcolm in the Middle revival

Frankie Muniz, the star of the hit 2000s comedy series, Malcolm in the Middle, has revealed that his past co-star Bryan Cranston, who played the role of Malcolm’s father, Hal, may be working on a script to revive the beloved American sitcom. Speaking with Fox News, Muniz opened up about the possibility of viewers revisiting the dysfunctional family, and let slip that Cranston is already working on a script and is trying to get the ball rolling for a reunion.

