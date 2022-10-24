Read full article on original website
Related
And Just Like That… Added a True Sitcom Vet to Its Cast
Who’d play your dad in the sitcom of your life? For me, it’s gotta be Jeff Goldblum, Elliot Gould, or Steve Martin. Anyway, And Just Like That… viewers will remember that at the end of the first season, Miranda leaves Steve to follow nonbinary podcaster-comedian Che Diaz across the country to Los Angeles, where they are shooting an autobiographical pilot. And the series just announced who will play Che’s dad on the show-within-a-show: Tony Danza.
Disney+ to become new global home for 'Doctor Who' outside UK
Disney+ is now the global home for "Doctor Who" outside of the U.K., where it will still exclusively air on the BBC.
‘Gunsmoke’: Amanda Blake Stormed off the Set, but James Arness Was the Only Person to Change Things Around
Tensions occasionally ran high on the 'Gunsmoke' set, which is exactly why actor Amanda Blake stormed off the set. However, James Arness is who provided much-needed positive energy.
‘Gunsmoke’: James Arness Explained Why Matt Dillon and Miss Kitty Never Got Married
'Gunsmoke' characters Marshal Matt Dillon and Miss Kitty shared a lot of chemistry. Here's what James Arness had to say about why they never got married.
‘Gunsmoke’: James Arness’ Matt Dillon Was Killed off in a Script to Make Him Lower His Salary Expectations
CBS killed off James Arness' Matt Dillon in a 'Gunsmoke' script when he tried to negotiate for a huge raise in his salary.
‘Gunsmoke’: Amanda Blake Was Almost Fired for Describing Kitty as a ‘Tramp’
'Gunsmoke' actor Amanda Blake played Kitty for 19 years, but nearly lost her job when she called the character a 'tramp.'
The only son of actor Paul Newman was a "rebel" who never thought he could make it like his dad
Alan Scott Newman (1950 - 1978) was an actor and stuntman who was the only son of the Hollywood icon and star, Paul Newman. Scott was born to Newman and his first wife, Jackie Witte in 1950. His parents divorced when he was only eight years old. Scott had a difficult childhood. Although he went to expensive private schools, he misbehaved and was almost expelled.
Michael J. Fox Reveals Why His Late Mother Didn't Want Him to Film 'Back to the Future'
While it's hard to imagine anyone else in the role of Marty McFly, Michael J. Fox revealed his mother was hesitant about him filming the now-iconic movie, Back to the Future. The actor was in attendance for the Back to the Future reunion panel at New York Comic Con on Saturday, where he shared a story about his mother, revealing she passed away on Sept. 24 at the age of 92.
John Wayne Hated His Movies Where He Had to Look Like Western Legend Ken Maynard
Actor John Wayne once explained why he hated dressing up to look like Ken Maynard in some of his early B-movies.
TODAY.com
‘A Christmas Story’ star Peter Billingsley calls sequel ‘a love letter to the Old Man’
It's been almost 40 years since Ralphie got his beloved BB gun (and nearly lost an eye), his father won a "major award" leg lamp and poor Flick stuck his tongue to a frozen pole in 1983's "A Christmas Story," a movie that's become a hilarious holiday staple. But the...
Robin Williams Improvised One of 'Mrs. Doubtfire's' Most Iconic Scenes, Recalls Pierce Brosnan
Pierce Brosnan vividly recalls meeting Robin Williams for the first time. The moment occurred on Brosnan's first day of filming Mrs. Doubtfire while the late legendary actor was in full makeup, but still wearing his regular clothes, going back and forth between voices to crack up his fellow actor. In...
Michael J. Fox Honors His Mom Following Her Death At ‘Back To The Future’ Comic-Con Panel
Grammy award winner Michael J. Fox recently had a reunion with his former co-star Christopher Lloyd. The duo reminisced about their blockbuster sci-fi comedy, Back to the Future, which hit the screen in 1985 and has since then had two sequels. Sadly the Rescue Me star couldn’t help talking about his mother’s death.
Bob Hope’s Daughter Linda Reveals How His ‘Humor and Hijinks’ Made Up For Long Family Absences
It was “love at first song,” said Bob Hope of the moment he first spotted Dolores Reade singing “Paper Moon” in a New York supper club. And as in all classic meet-cute stories, Dolores felt the same spark. “It really was instant love between us,” she said. “I told my mother, ‘I think I met my husband.’” The couple wed a few months later and teamed up to perform in Bob’s vaudeville act.
Matthew Perry Takes Several Digs at Keanu Reeves in His Memoir, but Why?
Few actors in Hollywood are more universally beloved than Keanu Reeves, who has been a movie star for 30 years but still seems remarkably grounded. However, in a new memoir called Friends, Lovers, and the Big Terrible Thing, Matthew Perry takes a couple of shots at the Speed actor that led some to wonder whether the Friends alum has something against him.
CNET
'House of the Dragon' Season Finale: That Killer Ending Explained
After years of anticipation and over two months of airtime, House of the Dragon season 1 is done and dusted. Excitement was high for HBO's Game of Thrones prequel, and with around 30 million people watching each episode, it's proven to be a hit. That's despite no one really knew what to expect from the show -- Game of Thrones itself has a complicated legacy. We got some answers about House of the Dragon's scope early in the season when it was renewed for a second season, revealing it'd take more than 10 episodes to tell the tale of the Targaryen civil war.
A Deep Dive Into The Life Of ‘Andy Griffith’ Star Ron Howard, Plus His Net Worth, & More
Born into the billion-dollar movie industry, starting as a child actor and growing up to be a multi-award-winning director, Ron Howard hails from the city of Duncan, Oklahoma. His parents, Rance and Jean Speegle Howard, were famous in Hollywood and inspired him to follow suit. The 68-year-old came onto the movie scene in his childhood but eventually became determined to sit in the director’s chair and pursued his dreams until he succeeded.
thedigitalfix.com
Bryan Cranston is working on a Malcolm in the Middle revival
Frankie Muniz, the star of the hit 2000s comedy series, Malcolm in the Middle, has revealed that his past co-star Bryan Cranston, who played the role of Malcolm’s father, Hal, may be working on a script to revive the beloved American sitcom. Speaking with Fox News, Muniz opened up about the possibility of viewers revisiting the dysfunctional family, and let slip that Cranston is already working on a script and is trying to get the ball rolling for a reunion.
CNET
Guy Known for Playing Dead on TikTok Tapped to Play Dead on 'CSI: Vegas'
Josh Nalley's dedication to playing dead has breathed life into a new career -- as a TV actor. After curating a macabre TikTok account filled with numerous videos of himself looking "un-alive," the 42-year-old Kentucky restaurant manager will appear as a dead man on an upcoming episode of CSI: Vegas.
John Wayne Said the ‘Best’ Advice He Ever Got Was to Keep Working on Bad Movies
Oscar-winning actor John Wayne knew that he made some bad movies, but he credited the 'best' advice he ever got when it came to working on those pictures.
A.V. Club
Sherman’s Showcase blesses us with Wes Anderson’s Civil War in this exclusive clip
Ever wonder what the Civil War would look like if Wes Anderson had directed it? Neither did we. Something about Anderson’s tweed upholstery, penchant for pedantic and introverted characters, and overwhelming pastel-hued twee vibe doesn’t lend itself to such levels of severity. And yet, Sherman’s Showcase makes the idea sublime.
Comments / 0