Capehart, John A. Holmes handle Camden

In a game that was scoreless until the final minute of the first quarter, John Holmes High School finally got its option offense rolling.

After an early turnover, the Aces played clean and efficient football the rest of the way, scoring seven unanswered touchdowns, and defeated a competitive Camden team by the final score of 48-0.

The win moved the overall record for Edenton to 7-2, with their Northeastern Coastal Conference record posting at 5-1. The Bruins, decimated by injuries, dropped to 4-4 (1-4 NCC).

The Aces have a lot of playmakers, all of them capable of scoring from anywhere on the field.

Leading the way was Ireal Hills. The wide receiver had two touchdown receptions, and one score rushing on a 49-yard reverse. Running backs Divon Ward and Naijhir White each had two rushing touchdowns, and quarterback D.J. Capehart operated the option, and had a near perfect night passing, six-of-seven for 162 yards and two touchdowns.

“Yes, our passing game was very good tonight, and we only had the one turnover,” said Homes coach Paul Hoggard. “Our ball handling was excellent, that is what we expect, we are an option team. We try to rotate the backs in so they can be as fresh as possible. Of course, those guys play on defense as well, so they really don’t get that much rest.”

The Bruins tried to control the ball, use up the clock, and they had some success early. With starting running backs Jaden Clark and Malachi Wilson out with injuries, the offensive load fell on halfback Jayce McFadden and quarterback J’ron Pendleton.

Camden was able to grind out some first downs, but had no ability to make big yardage plays. Edenton could put six and seven defenders up in the box which limited the running lanes. McFadden would earn every one of the 61 yards he totaled on 22 carries.

“With seven starters out, we had some players up from our JV squad, and some players with limited experience,” said Camden coach Josh Sophia. “Since those seven play both ways, offense and defense, it is like having 14 players out. But we have some guys coming back, and we feel we have a good chance of winning our last two games.”

The two teams exchanged possessions until Edenton got the ball after a punt on their own 3-yard line. Two plays later, Capehart connected with receiver Jailen Smith who had gotten behind the Camden secondary on the left sideline.

The 50-yard gain had more yards added as a result of a Camden facemask penalty. From the Camden 28-yard line, two runs by White produced the first score of the game. Kick converted by Mark Perez and the Aces led 7-0 with 59 seconds left in the first quarter.

An eight-play drive in the second quarter was concluded with White’s second score, this time an eight-yard run off the right side. Camden would then hold the ball for eight plays but turn it over on downs near midfield.

Edenton would be set back by a holding penalty, and a sack for loss by Bruin Gage Sawyer, but the Aces then broke off four successful runs, and the final 22 yards were covered by Ward on an option pitch play. Kick converted and Holmes led 21-0 at halftime.

Edenton would score on all three of their possessions in the third quarter to put the game totally out of reach. Camden had an opportunity late in the third when Pendleton took the kickoff at his own 10-yard line, and returned it all the way across the field to the Edenton 40-yard line. But four plays gained only seven yards as the Aces regained possession.

With the game on a running clock late, Camden lineman Jyveon Harris moved into the offensive backfield. The sophomore ran hard, picking up 41 yards on just five carries as Camden finally moved the ball into the red zone. However, a last-chance pass fell incomplete as time expired.