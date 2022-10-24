Read full article on original website
Official pairings for the 2022 girls volleyball state tournament
The NJSIAA girls volleyball state tournament is close to being underway for the 2022-23 season. Let’s take a look at the pairings for each section. All tournament brackets can be found here. 2022 Girls Volleyball - Central Jersey, Group 1 Tournament. • Tournament Bracket. First Round Pairings. 8-University vs....
NJSIAA Tournament, First Round, South Jersey, Group 4 girls soccer, Oct. 26
Junior Arianna Chidiac scored twice to lead fifth-seeded Central Regional to a 3-1 win over 12th-seeded Vineland in the first round of the South Jersey Group 4 Tournament in Bayville. Central Regional will next visit fourth-seeded Toms River North in the quarterfinal on Saturday. Junior Samantha Versnel tallied three assists...
Old Bridge makes history, wins first Greater Middlesex Conference Tournament title
History was made for Old Bridge on Tuesday night in the Greater Middlesex Conference Tournament final. The top-seeded Knights were playing in their first-ever final for their first-ever title against second-seeded Monroe at J.P. Stevens High School. The two rivals, which play in the GMC Red Division, were facing each other for the third time this season, with Old Bridge having won both previous games.
Hanover Park over Morristown-Beard- Boys soccer recap
Andrew Porras-Nunez dished out two assists to lead Hanover Park to a 5-0 win over Morristown-Beard in East Hanover. Alesio Barquin, Daniel Dominguez, Valentino Della Grazia, and Juan Sebastian Garcia each scored for Hanover Park (14-2). Mateo Echavarria made one save to earn the shutout. Morristown-Beard’s record dropped to 2-13....
Field hockey: Verona tops Wayne Valley to end 3-game skid
Senior Sarah Knoetig and freshman Taylor McClain each had a goal to lead Verona to a 2-1 win over Wayne Valley in Verona. Sophomore Danielle Imbriano chipped in with an assist while senior goalie Ava Perry made three saves for Verona (9-7), which stopped a three-game losing streak. Verona is seeded 12th in the North Jersey Group 1 NJSIAA Tournament where it will visit fifth-seeded Newton in the first round on Monday.
Girls Soccer: North Jersey, Section 1, Group 3 First Round recaps for Oct. 26
Lyla Geller scored two goals to power fifth-seeded Northern Highlands over 12th-seeded Becton, 4-0, in the first round of the North Jersey, Section 1, Group 3 tournament in Allendale. Meghan Buchanan and Neha Anvar also scored for the Highlanders (11-7) which outscored Becton (10-8) in the second half 3-0. The...
1st round upsets, close calls, statement wins in girls soccer state playoffs
The state playoffs have officially started, with some eye-catching games. The first round of the NJSIAA girls soccer state tournament was full of upsets as well as games that came down to the wire. Those close contests stole the show on the opening day of the state tournament and set the tone for what should be a great postseason.
Boys soccer: Roxbury blanks Mendham ahead of sectional playoffs
Seniors Gabe Ruitenberg and Aiden Metz and sophomore Asher Metz each had a goal and an assist as Roxbury shut out Mendham 5-0 in Mendham. Senior Justin Gil and sophomore Erik Larrahando had a goal apiece for Roxbury (11-6), which has won three of its last four games. Junior Noah Matthews and senior Tim Wilk chipped in with an assist each while junior keeper Connor Stark finished with seven saves.
Trenton Times field hockey notebook: 12 area teams embark on state title quests
The NJSIAA released the brackets for the sectional tournaments on Wednesday and an even dozen area teams have gained berths. Five teams will open with home games by virtue of having a higher seed than their opponents as Princeton, Florence, Robbinsville, Princeton Day and Northern Burlington will all host first round games. Notre Dame received a fifth seed in South Jersey, Non-Public but will receive a first round bye and will not go into action until the qurterfinals next Saturday against 4-seed Our Lady of Mercey.
Gill St. Bernard’s over Montclair Kimberley in Prep B final- Boys soccer recap
Daniel Spataro had a goal and an assist to lead Gill St. Bernard’s to a 3-0 win over Montclair Kimberley in the Prep B final in Gladstone. Max Voigt and Nick Collins each found the back of the net for Gill St. Bernard’s (13-6), which did all of its scoring in the first half. Mike Dumiec made three saves to earn the shutout.
Field Hockey: Phillipsburg hands No. 8 Northern Highlands 1st loss
Sammy Helman had a goal and an assist to lead Phillipsburg to a 3-2 win over Northern Highlands, No. 8 in the NJ.com Top 20, in Phillipsburg. It marked the first loss of the season for Northern Highlands (16-1), which had just defeated Lakeland, 1-0, 24 hours earlier. Gracie Merrick...
No. 11 West Orange defeats Memorial - Boys soccer recap
Mason Bashkoff scored twice as West Orange, No. 11 in the NJ.com Top 20, defeated Memorial 4-0 in West Orange, and won seven of its last eight. West Orange (13-3) took a 1-0 lead into halftime pulling away in the second half with three more goals. Arthur Rosu tallied one goal and three assists while Justin Scavalla made five saves and Brian Perez had one.
Shepkosky sparks Triton girls soccer in SJG3 opener (PHOTOS/VIDEO)
Her coach calls her “The Pitbull” and, on Wednesday, Triton senior Rebekah Shepkosky demonstrated why. The tenacious, four-year varsity starter showed off her ability to both attack and defend in leading the eighth-seeded Mustangs to a 2-0 victory over No. 9 Timber Creek in the first round of the South Jersey Group 3 Tournament in Runnemede.
Lenape Valley over Kittatinny- Field hockey recap
Lindsay Fehir’s fourth quarter goal proved to be the game-winner in Lenape Valley’s 1-0 win over Kittatinny in Fredon. Abby Coppolella made one save to earn the shutout for Lenape Valley (12-4-1). Sarah VanKirk made six saves and Abby Albert made five saves for Kittatinny (7-11). The N.J....
No. 3 Watchung Hills defeats Somerville - Girls soccer recap
Ava Prisco broke a 2-2 tie late in the first half to give Watchung Hills, No. 3 in the NJ.com Top 20, its fifth straight win thanks to a 3-2 victory over Somerville in Somerville. Paige Thomas and Alexa Christou each scored for Watchung Hills (17-1) while Caitlyn Scott scored...
Byrne scores, assists twice in Morristown-Beard win over Boonton - Girls soccer recap
Jess Byrne contributed to all three Morristown-Beard goals in its 3-0 shutout of Boonton in Morristown. Morristown-Beard (6-5-2) kicked off the scoring with a finish from Brooke Sandler. Second half goals from Jess Byrne and Rebecca Lenner further secured the victory. Byrne continues her impressive campaign, with seven goals and...
St. Rose over Red Bank Catholic - Field hockey recap
Three different players scored in St. Rose’s 3-0 victory against Red Bank Catholic in Red Bank. Sophia Scrofine, Eleanor Ragan, and Colleen Ragan all scored for St. Rose, which improved to 14-2. Meghan DeLuca also recorded two assists while Shannon White made two saves. Bella Hurta stopped a whopping...
Johnson over Millburn - Field hockey recap
Ava Wood’s goal in the first period turned out to be the difference, as Johnson notched a 1-0 victory over Millburn in Clark. The Crusaders, now 11-8 on the year, also received seven saves in a shutout performance from goalie Maria Dante. Millburn fell to 7-7-2 with the defeat.
Girls soccer: Pingry knocks off Mount St. Dominic
Freshman Maya Nuwayhid had two assists to help Pingry oust Mount St. Dominic 3-1 in Caldwell. Juniors Maggie Ellsworth and Greta Pew each had a goal in the first half while senior Sydney Puntus scored in the second for Pingry (10-5). Senior Allie Colella chipped in with an assist. Pingry is seeded third in the North Jersey Non-Public A NJSIAA Tournament where it has a bye in the first round.
No. 6 Pingry and No. 8 Hunterdon Central play to tie - Boys soccer recap
A battle between two powerhouses in the state ended in a tie as Pingry, No. 6 in NJ.com’s Top 20, and No. 8 Hunterdon Central ended 2-2. Anthony Bugliari and Sebastian Sampedro finished with goals for Pingry (9-1-5). Samuel Hecht and Nikolaos Deliargyris dished out assists. Hunterdon Central (10-1-3)...
