The NJSIAA released the brackets for the sectional tournaments on Wednesday and an even dozen area teams have gained berths. Five teams will open with home games by virtue of having a higher seed than their opponents as Princeton, Florence, Robbinsville, Princeton Day and Northern Burlington will all host first round games. Notre Dame received a fifth seed in South Jersey, Non-Public but will receive a first round bye and will not go into action until the qurterfinals next Saturday against 4-seed Our Lady of Mercey.

TRENTON, NJ ・ 1 HOUR AGO