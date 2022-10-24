Read full article on original website
8 Halloween Costumes Central New Yorkers Will Appreciate
Sometimes we go into Halloween with the best intentions, but our busy schedules prevent us from putting a lot of effort into our costume. If you're looking for something simple to pull off, but is still highly creative, keep reading!. How do those geeks at Comic-Con do it? Some of...
Five New York Cities Make The List Of ‘Best Cities For Pumpkin Lovers’
October is all about Halloween fun. You can't have that fun without the pumpkins. Does New York State actual enjoy these fall classics?. Not only does the month of October have the holiday of Halloween, it has a holiday to honor our massive orange friends. National Pumpkin Day takes place each and every year on October 26th. In honor of this holiday, LawnStarter ranked 2022’s Best Cities for Pumpkin Lovers. We all want to go where the pumpkins are right?
Where To Buy Fresh Local Cranberries In Upstate New York For Thanksgiving
Your Thanksgiving table will have all of the standard dishes. Are you looking for fresh cranberries to make some cranberry sauce? Here's where to buy them in Upstate New York. Did you know that the recipe for cranberry sauce is almost as old as the United States itself? The recipe for cranberry sauce appears in the 1796 edition of The Art of Cookery by Amelia Simmons. This classic book is the first known cookbook authored by an American.
Is New York The Best State For “Freedom?”
The land of the free and the home of the brave, that's what we're told as we live in the great US of A. But when it comes to being truly free, does New York fall high on the totem pole?. A website called FreedomInThe50States.org actually came up with a...
Caribbean Like Crystal Blue Lake in New York is Second Cleanest in the Country
Who says you have to go to the Caribbean to enjoy crystal clear blue waters?. New York is home to more than 7,600 lakes, ponds, and reservoirs. One of those lakes has the distinction of being not only the cleanest in the state but the second cleanest in the country.
Hilarious Video on How Long it Takes Deer to Grow into Moose in the Adirondacks
How long does it take a deer to grow into a moose in the Adirondacks?. That's a question Michele from Life in the ADK gets. Not just once, but about 6 to 8 times a year. And each person who asks is deadly serious. The latest lady to inquire about...
Is New York State’s Most Popular Thanksgiving Side Dish Really That Shocking?
Thanksgiving is the big dance for food. Are you prepared and ready? What side dishes are the most popular to feature at your dinner?. Zippia did research to determine the most popular Thanksgiving side dishes in each state. They were able to publish their findings on Thrillist in an easy-to-digest map:
Is It Legal to Sleep in Your Car in New York?
There are many reasons why somebody might need to sleep in their car. Maybe you're long-hauling it to another state and don't want to pay for a hotel. Maybe you're trying to camp on the cheap. Maybe your wife kicked you out. (Cheer up, Charlie, I'm sure you'll work it out.) But we're not going to get into the "WHY'S" here. We just want to know... is it legal to sleep in your car overnight?
12 Beautiful and Exciting Places To Bike Across Upstate New York
There are now dozens of ways for folks to bike across Upstate New York. And you can thank our state's railroad history for that!. One time, there were an uncountable number of long and short regional railroads traversing the breadth of the Upstate New York Region. From the far southwestern corner of the state around Jamestown to Plattsburgh in the North, Syracuse in Central New York and all along the Hudson Valley, trains chugged along their routes carrying goods and people from one end of the state to the other.
‘A Blessing!’ Woman Marvels at Majestic Deer Seen Only in Upstate NY!
There's a growing herd of very rare, white deer in Upstate New York, and a woman took to social media recently to show off her blessed encounter!. These deer defy all laws of nature, and considering that these majestic-looking creatures could be an easy meal for hungry predators, it's hard to believe that they're not only surviving but thriving!
Where Can You Find Legendary ‘Smokey the Bear’ in New York State?
It is almost time to find Smokey the Bear hiding in plain sight in New York State. Even with all of the amazing forest acreage across New York, Smokey doesn't spend too much time here, unless he is educating people about how to prevent forest fires. Where can we find...
Only Two Hours From Central New York, the PA Grand Canyon Is a Wonder That Must Be Seen
How many times have you been stopped in your tracks in the few days by the sheer beauty of the fall foliage this year?. Those who know things about weather conditions and leaves were convinced that this Fall would be a boring brown one thanks to such dry weather all summer but luckily for us, that is not the case. The world around us exploded into a kaleidoscope of colors.
Oneida County’s Greeley Ford Exiting NYS Liquor Authority
Greeley Ford of Camden, who has served as one of three Commissioners at the New York State Liquor Authority, publicly announced his retirement on Wednesday. The announcement came when SLA Chairman Vincent A. Bradley made the announcement that Ford, who's been an SLA Commissioner since June of 2016, was retiring and moving with his wife to Florida.
Holy Carp! Angler Reels in Monster From Oneida Lake for Lifetime Catch
Holy carp! A Central New York angler who's been fishing since he was five, reeled in the catch of his life from Oneida Lake. Ryan McGraw has been dropping a line in the water for almost two decades. This week he went jigging for walleye and caught a monster PB carp.
7,560 Pounds Of Sausage Recalled In New York State Due To ‘Foreign Matter’ Danger
Bob Evans Farms Foods, Inc. has issued a recall due to 'foreign matter' contamination in one of its products. The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service announced the recall today, October 21, 2022. The Xenia, Ohio-based company is recalling 7,560 pounds of Italian pork sausage products that may be contaminated with foreign materials. The company was notified of the problem after the Food Safety and Inspection Service received consumer complaints about thin blue rubber in its raw Italian pork sausage.
This Amazing Lake Is the Shallowest of New York’s Finger Lakes
If the thought of being in the middle of a lake with a seemingly never-ending bottom sends chills down your spine and fear into your heart, great news - this is not one of them!. If you much prefer the idea of a lake that you can see the bottom...
Is It A Crime to Post Violent Videos in New York?
Governor Kathy Hochul and New York State lawmakers are discussing making the distribution of violent videos a criminal act in New York State. This comes in response to a report released about the racially motivated mass shooting in Buffalo in May of this year. While it is already against the terms of service on many websites and applications to distribute graphic violent content, this would criminalize distributing such content.
‘Alarming’ New ‘Pediatric Pandemic’ Hospitalizing Many New York Children
An alarming surge in respiratory illnesses among children is exploding in New York and putting a strain on hospitals. Here are the warning signs to look for. The CDC is worried cases of Respiratory Syncytial Virus, known as RSV, are exploding in over 30 states, including New York. RSV Exploding...
There’s Help to Heat Your Home in New York & Stay Warm This Winter
No matter how you heat your home, help is available this winter. New York offers assistance with the Home Energy Assistance Program (HEAP) to help cover the cost of keeping you warm during a New York winter. How does HEAP work?. You may receive one HEAP benefit per season if...
Unemployment Drops in All New York Counties
All 62 counties in New York state are seeing a drop in their unemployment rate over the past year according to New York State Department of Labor data released October 25. Tioga and Chenango Counties posted non-seasonably adjusted unemployment rats of less than three percent in September while Broome, Delaware and Cortland Counties reported rates of between three and 3.9 percent. Broome’s rate was 3.3 percent.
