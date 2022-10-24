ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Comments / 0

Related
WIBX 950

8 Halloween Costumes Central New Yorkers Will Appreciate

Sometimes we go into Halloween with the best intentions, but our busy schedules prevent us from putting a lot of effort into our costume. If you're looking for something simple to pull off, but is still highly creative, keep reading!. How do those geeks at Comic-Con do it? Some of...
WIBX 950

Five New York Cities Make The List Of ‘Best Cities For Pumpkin Lovers’

October is all about Halloween fun. You can't have that fun without the pumpkins. Does New York State actual enjoy these fall classics?. Not only does the month of October have the holiday of Halloween, it has a holiday to honor our massive orange friends. National Pumpkin Day takes place each and every year on October 26th. In honor of this holiday, LawnStarter ranked 2022’s Best Cities for Pumpkin Lovers. We all want to go where the pumpkins are right?
NEW YORK CITY, NY
WIBX 950

Where To Buy Fresh Local Cranberries In Upstate New York For Thanksgiving

Your Thanksgiving table will have all of the standard dishes. Are you looking for fresh cranberries to make some cranberry sauce? Here's where to buy them in Upstate New York. Did you know that the recipe for cranberry sauce is almost as old as the United States itself? The recipe for cranberry sauce appears in the 1796 edition of The Art of Cookery by Amelia Simmons. This classic book is the first known cookbook authored by an American.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
WIBX 950

Is New York The Best State For “Freedom?”

The land of the free and the home of the brave, that's what we're told as we live in the great US of A. But when it comes to being truly free, does New York fall high on the totem pole?. A website called FreedomInThe50States.org actually came up with a...
NEW YORK STATE
WIBX 950

Is It Legal to Sleep in Your Car in New York?

There are many reasons why somebody might need to sleep in their car. Maybe you're long-hauling it to another state and don't want to pay for a hotel. Maybe you're trying to camp on the cheap. Maybe your wife kicked you out. (Cheer up, Charlie, I'm sure you'll work it out.) But we're not going to get into the "WHY'S" here. We just want to know... is it legal to sleep in your car overnight?
NEW YORK STATE
WIBX 950

12 Beautiful and Exciting Places To Bike Across Upstate New York

There are now dozens of ways for folks to bike across Upstate New York. And you can thank our state's railroad history for that!. One time, there were an uncountable number of long and short regional railroads traversing the breadth of the Upstate New York Region. From the far southwestern corner of the state around Jamestown to Plattsburgh in the North, Syracuse in Central New York and all along the Hudson Valley, trains chugged along their routes carrying goods and people from one end of the state to the other.
NEW YORK STATE
WIBX 950

Only Two Hours From Central New York, the PA Grand Canyon Is a Wonder That Must Be Seen

How many times have you been stopped in your tracks in the few days by the sheer beauty of the fall foliage this year?. Those who know things about weather conditions and leaves were convinced that this Fall would be a boring brown one thanks to such dry weather all summer but luckily for us, that is not the case. The world around us exploded into a kaleidoscope of colors.
WELLSBORO, PA
WIBX 950

Oneida County’s Greeley Ford Exiting NYS Liquor Authority

Greeley Ford of Camden, who has served as one of three Commissioners at the New York State Liquor Authority, publicly announced his retirement on Wednesday. The announcement came when SLA Chairman Vincent A. Bradley made the announcement that Ford, who's been an SLA Commissioner since June of 2016, was retiring and moving with his wife to Florida.
ONEIDA COUNTY, NY
WIBX 950

7,560 Pounds Of Sausage Recalled In New York State Due To ‘Foreign Matter’ Danger

Bob Evans Farms Foods, Inc. has issued a recall due to 'foreign matter' contamination in one of its products. The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service announced the recall today, October 21, 2022. The Xenia, Ohio-based company is recalling 7,560 pounds of Italian pork sausage products that may be contaminated with foreign materials. The company was notified of the problem after the Food Safety and Inspection Service received consumer complaints about thin blue rubber in its raw Italian pork sausage.
NEW YORK STATE
WIBX 950

Is It A Crime to Post Violent Videos in New York?

Governor Kathy Hochul and New York State lawmakers are discussing making the distribution of violent videos a criminal act in New York State. This comes in response to a report released about the racially motivated mass shooting in Buffalo in May of this year. While it is already against the terms of service on many websites and applications to distribute graphic violent content, this would criminalize distributing such content.
NEW YORK STATE
WIBX 950

Unemployment Drops in All New York Counties

All 62 counties in New York state are seeing a drop in their unemployment rate over the past year according to New York State Department of Labor data released October 25. Tioga and Chenango Counties posted non-seasonably adjusted unemployment rats of less than three percent in September while Broome, Delaware and Cortland Counties reported rates of between three and 3.9 percent. Broome’s rate was 3.3 percent.
TIOGA COUNTY, NY
WIBX 950

WIBX 950

Marcy, NY
18K+
Followers
10K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

WIBX 950 has the best news coverage for Utica, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy