Social Media Seductress Brings Total to Seven Men Robbed in BronxBronxVoiceBronx, NY
Shootout Caught on Video in BronxBronxVoiceBronx, NY
Judge slams Mayor Adams for double standard, says NYC must rehire workers who rejected COVID vax mandate.BLOCK WORK MEDIANew York City, NY
The Brazilian Exchange Student Who Vanished After Just 21 Days in AmericaFatim HemrajNewark, NJ
NY State Supreme Court Reinstates Employment of Unvaccinated Workers & Orders Backpay: NY Violated Constitutional RightsBridget MulroyNew York City, NY
New Jersey's First Black-and-Female-Led Affordable Housing Development Proposed in Newark's South Ward
NEWARK, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 26, 2022-- A joint-venture between New Jersey developer and entrepreneur Adenah Bayoh and community organizer Octavia Frazier-Porter, has applied for a nine-percent Low Income Housing Tax Credit (LIHTC) for the affordable housing community, Southside View. The 40-unit property will be located at 654-668 South 11th Street in Newark’s South Ward. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221026005195/en/ Adenah Bayoh, co-owner of Southside View LLC. (Photo: Business Wire)
New York Trains Now Have Ability To Fire ‘Industry-leading’ Lasers
Metro-North is now using "industry-leading laser trains." For a good reason. Metro-North confirmed officials will be using new laser technology to help keep tracks clear this fall and help cut down on delays. Metro-North To Use Lasers To Clean Tracks In New York. Metro-North is using laser trains to help...
roi-nj.com
IT firm signs lease at 10 Exchange Place, Jersey City
An information technology consulting and talent management firm has signed a lease in Jersey City, according to Cushman & Wakefield. The real estate services firm said in a news release that US Tech Solutions took 9,692 square feet at 10 Exchange Place’s 17th floor. C&W’s David DeMatteis, Benjamin Brenner...
10 years after Sandy, the state remains vulnerable to nature’s fury
Jon Zois called the Princess Cottage home. The yellow two-story colonial on Raritan Bay had withstood hurricanes and powerful nor’easters for more than 150 years. But it would be no match for Superstorm Sandy. Literally ripped in half by the powerful winds and a catastrophic storm surge that battered and scoured New Jersey a decade ago in October 2012, the house on Front Street in Union Beach would become an iconic symbol of the destruction caused by Sandy.
Crime has come to NJ suburbs and there is an easy answer
There was a carjacking in my town just a few days ago. It wasn't in one of the carjacking capital of the country, Newark. No, it was in semi-rural, suburban Medford in Burlington County. It's rare but it's becoming more common in suburban New Jersey and people are getting scared.
roi-nj.com
Proposed affordable housing project in Newark comes with distinction: It’s being developed by Black women
Entrepreneur extraordinaire Adenah Bayoh, who has forced many to rethink how they build community, is doing it again. This week, the restaurateur/developer announced she is partnering with community organizer Octavia Frazier-Porter on Southside View, a 40-unit multifamily housing complex for low-income residents, at 654-668 S. 11th St. in Newark’s South Ward.
therealdeal.com
KABR buys Rockland County shopping center for $30M
A 125,000-square-foot shopping center sale in New York City for $30 million? Unlikely. A joint venture did, however, pick up a grocery-anchored shopping center in New City for the same price. JLL announced the KABR Group and BTF teamed up to purchase the shopping center at 78 North Main Street in Rockland County.
hudsoncountyview.com
Phase 3 of Jersey City’s rental relief program will start on Oct. 31 and run though Nov. 10
Phase 3 of Jersey City’s rental relief program will begin accepting applications on October 31st and run through November 10th, officials said today. “Since the start of this pandemic, we have worked to find various ways to ease residents’ financial burdens and provide critical relief to our families who need it most,” Mayor Steven Fulop said in a statement.
WDBJ7.com
Snake found on flight from Florida to New Jersey
A snake was found Monday, October 17 on board a United Airlines passenger flight on the way from Tampa Bay, Florida, to Newark, New Jersey, officials said. The non-venomous snake was removed by airport staff after the flight landed. United told CBS News that after “being alerted” to the presence...
Law Enforcement 'Supergroups' In NJ Unite To Fight Organized Violent Criminals
A collection of crime-fighting 'supergroups' nailed 42 defendants in a series of pinpointed attacks on organized gangs dealing drugs, packing weapons and waging street warfare in North Jersey, authorities announced. The Violent Crime Initiative, as it's called, targeted what had been thriving criminal organizations in Newark, Paterson and elsewhere, U.S....
therealdeal.com
Lights out: Why more than 10,000 hotel rooms remain closed
The DoubleTree Metropolitan is a quintessential Manhattan hotel. Not a five-star, white-glove venue or hip party spot, but part of the lifeblood of the city’s hospitality industry — the big lodges with hundreds of rooms that cater to the masses of business travelers and tourists who visit each year.
Here's Why New York Rents Are So Damn High
If bragging about how much you're saving since leaving New York is your thing, there is certainly the data. A new report from New York City Comptroller Brad Lander found that, while rent prices rose 12.3% across the country between 2021 and 2022, prices skyrocketed by 19% in New York City.
MTA board votes to order hundreds of ‘futuristic’ subway cars
NEW YORK (PIX11) — The future is coming to a train track near you. The MTA Board’s New York City Transit Committee voted on Monday to order 640 more R211 subway cars. There will be a full vote on the “futuristic” cars on Wednesday. “These modern trains feature wider doorways that will help speed up […]
NJ police net 41 fugitives, including 5 accused of murder
A sweep of individuals wanted on outstanding warrants has netted 41 fugitives, including five accused of murder, the Essex County Prosecutor’s Office announced on Monday. The arrests range in age from 18 to 72 and included both men and women — a dozen of them have alleged gang affiliations, Acting Essex County Prosecutor Theodore Stephens said.
Nashville style chicken chain is now open in New Jersey
A relatively new entrant in the fast-casual restaurant segment, Hot Chikn Kitchn, is now doing business in New Jersey as their first Garden State location in Paramus has opened. We told you back in May about the Virginia-based chain’s aggressive plan for growing their franchising operation, and now it is...
Tales of Old Downtown Jersey City
Helene Stapinsky, author of “Five-Finger Discount,” claimed that people “didn’t settle ‘in’ Jersey City, they settled ‘for’ Jersey City.” Going back to the mid-1960’s — early 1970’s, I might have believed that Helene Stapinski had a valid point. I no longer have that sentiment.
The Most Luxurious Movie Theatre in All of New Jersey
Movie theatres have sure changed over the years. Growing up they were pretty simple. Big flat screen and speakers for sound and hard chairs with some slight elevation through the theatre, nothing too extravagant. Concessions were simple with soda, popcorn, and a small choice of candy. We really didn't know...
hudsontv.com
Bayonne Swears In 12 New Police Officers
Photo Credit: City of Bayonne Twelve new police officers were sworn in as new members of the Bayonne Police Department at a recent ceremony in the Dorothy Harrington Council Chambers at City Hall.. The new police officers include eight men and four women. The twelve officers are Jacklin Elbadry, Joseph...
The price of homes sold recently in North Jersey. Deed transfers, Sept. 12-18, 2022
Below are real estate transactions for Bergen, Essex, Hudson, Morris, Passaic, Sussex, Union and Warren counties for Sept. 12-18, 2022. Information on New Jersey real estate transactions appears weekly on realestate.nj.com. Entries list property address followed by selling price, buyer, and seller in parentheses.
Scramble to preserve home owned by formerly enslaved man in Montclair, N.J.
MONTCLAIR, N.J. - There's a scramble to preserve history in Montclair, New Jersey after a home once owned by a formerly enslaved man gets listed for sale. CBS2s Vanessa Murdock reports on efforts to save the James Howe house, also known as the Freed Slave House.The one bedroom home houses far more history and cultural significance than even the grandest home might. "Think about how this little house, right, 'little' house in Montclair, was, like, a huge home to James Howe his friends and his family," said Nicole Gray, a member of the Unitarian Universalist Church of Montclair. James Howe, a...
NJ.com
NJ
ABOUT
NJ.com is New Jersey's largest website for local news, sports, entertainment, jobs, autos, real estate and information, affiliated with 12 New Jersey newspapers.
