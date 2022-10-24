Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Man Who Killed Two Dallas Hospital Workers Was Allegedly There to See if The New Baby Was Hisjustpene50Dallas, TX
Texas cop under fire for using 'force' during a school fightVictorIrving, TX
Fort Worth Star-Telegram recommends readers vote for AbbottAsh JurbergTexas State
The abandoned baseball field in Fort Worth, Texas.Rooted ExpeditionsFort Worth, TX
Two Nurses Shot and Killed at Methodist Hospital Dallas Labor & Delivery Unitjustpene50Dallas, TX
Related
WFAA
Lawmakers: Why was Dallas hospital shooter not in prison for violating parole prior to shootings
According to officials, Nestor Hernandez, a violent felon, was released on parole nearly two years early. Hernandez violated parole twice.
Man sentenced to more than 5 years in prison for robbing USPS employee at gunpoint in Fort Worth
FORT WORTH, Texas — A man convicted of robbing a United State Postal Service (USPS) employee at gunpoint in Fort Worth was sentenced to more than five years in prison, U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of Texas Chad E. Meacham announced. Abdirashid Omar, 22, was charged in May...
Suspected Love Field shooter indicted for aggravated assault against public servant
DALLAS — The woman suspected of firing several rounds from a handgun at Dallas Love Field Airport was indicted Wednesday by a Dallas County grand jury. Portia Odufuwa, the 37-year-old suspect, was indicted on the charge of aggravated assault against a public servant. Police said one of the rounds she fired off in Love Field was aimed toward a police officer.
Texas lawmaker calls for investigation into Board of Pardons and Parole and TDCJ about release of alleged hospital shooter
DALLAS — State Rep. Rafael Anchia is demanding answers after a man on parole walked into Methodist Medical Center in Dallas and allegedly assaulted his girlfriend and fatally shot two hospital employees who tried to intervene. "There is no way he should have been eligible for any type of...
fox4news.com
Man who sold gun to terrorist who took hostages at Carrollton synagogue sentenced to 95 months in prison
COLLEYVILLE, Texas - A man who sold a gun to the terrorist who took hostages at a Carrollton synagogue earlier this year has been sentenced to 95 months in federal prison. Henry Williams pleaded guilty earlier this year to selling a handgun to Malik Akram back in January. Authorities say...
What's the difference between parole and bail?
DALLAS — As more information has been released about the suspected Dallas Methodist hospital shooter, it has been uncovered that he was on parole during the time of the shooting. Police say the suspect, 30-year-old Nestor Hernandez, violated his parole conditions a second time this year after cutting off...
Dallas hospital shooting suspect cut off ankle monitor before June arrest then spent 100 days in custody for parole violation, sources say
DALLAS — The suspect in the Dallas Methodist Hospital shooting cut off his ankle monitor earlier this year, violating his parole conditions for a second time -- but he was then released after spending 100 days in custody at the order of the state parole board, law enforcement sources confirmed to WFAA on Tuesday.
Man Who Killed Two Dallas Hospital Workers Was Allegedly There to See if The New Baby Was His
More details on the killing of a Methodist Hospital Labor and Delivery nurse and a social worker are now emerging. Dead are Jacqueline Pokuaa, a 45-year-old social worker, and Katie Annette Flowers, a 63-year-old nurse.
Dallas officer hospitalized after suspect slams hotel room door on hand, police say
DALLAS — A Dallas officer was hospitalized Wednesday after a suspect slammed a hotel room door on his hand, police said. Police said officers responded to a call around 1 p.m. at a hotel in the 8300 block of R. L. Thornton Freeway. Responding officers arrived and heard a...
2 dead in murder-suicide in Lewisville, police say
LEWISVILLE, Texas — A woman and a man died in a shooting that happened at an apartment in Lewisville, according to police. Police said at approximately 5:30 a.m. Thursday, a woman at the Tides at Lewisville apartment complex called 911 and could be heard arguing with a man. Shortly thereafter, multiple shots were heard and the call went silent, police said.
WFAA
Ankle monitor cut | More revealed on how Methodist Hospital shooting suspect violated parole
Nestor Hernandez, 30, faces capital murder charges in the double homicide shooting at Dallas Methodist Hospital. He'd been arrested twice while on parole this year.
Mansfield ISD board secretary arrested on assault, family violence charge
MANSFIELD, Texas — Mansfield ISD's board secretary was arrested last week, and the district's board of trustees is in the process of addressing the issue. According to police, Mansfield officers arrested Bianca Benavides Anderson while responding to a domestic disturbance at a home on Ascot Park Drive around 2 a.m. on Oct. 22.
Teenager arrested in East Texas accused of capital murder in Dallas
GRAND SALINE, Texas (KETK) – A teenager was arrested in East Texas on Tuesday for a capital murder charge, said law enforcement. Julio David Falcon, 17, was take into custody in Grand Saline in the 700 block of North Waldrip Street around 5:30 p.m. He was wanted by the Dallas Police Department. The Grand Saline […]
30-year-old man killed in road rage shooting on LBJ Freeway, police say
GARLAND, Texas — A 30-year-old man was killed in a road rage shooting on LBJ Freeway in Garland last weekend, police announced Thursday. Cesar Moreno-Pampa, of Dallas, was shot along LBJ, somewhere between Centerville Road and LaPrada Drive, around 6:20 p.m. Sunday, according to a police news release. Police...
Fort Worth Police Department makes history with new promotion
FORT WORTH, Texas — Fort Worth's top cop is slowly but surely making the much-needed changes at the department after coming under fire by a scathing independent report that outlined major problems with the police department. Police Chief Neil Noakes announced several appointed positions recently:. Corporal J. D. Johnson,...
Jacqueline Pokuaa identified as 1 of 2 victims in Dallas Methodist hospital shooting
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) - The Dallas County Medical Examiner's office has identified one of two victims in Saturday's shooting at Methodist Dallas Medical Center as Jacqueline Pokuaa, 45. She died trying to help one of her patients, a new mother who turned out to be the girlfriend of the man accused of killing Pokuaa and another medical worker, Nestor Hernandez.He now faces a capital murder charge. Investigators said the parolee was given permission to visit his girlfriend on Oct. 22 after she gave birth to their child. Hernandez, 30, walked into the labor and delivery unit armed with a gun at about 11 a.m., according to...
Flower Mound doctor pleads guilty to role in $54 million Medicare fraud scheme
FLOWER MOUND, Texas — A Flower Mound doctor pleaded guilty Wednesday to his involvement in a $54 million scheme to defraud Medicare by prescribing durable medical equipment and cancer genetic testing without ever treating any patients. The doctor, Daniel Canchola, pleaded to the charge of conspiracy to commit wire...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Mansfield ISD Board Member Accused of Domestic Assault
A member of the Mansfield ISD Board of Trustees is facing a domestic assault charge, according to police. Bianca Benavides Anderson was arrested Saturday at about 2 a.m. after police were called to a home on the 700 block of Ascot Park in reference to a domestic disturbance. Police said...
FBI Dallas Special Agent in Charge Matthew DeSarno reflects on tenure as he retires from agency
DALLAS — After 3.5 years with the FBI Dallas division, Special Agent in Charge Matthew DeSarno is retiring at the end of the month. He sat down with WFAA to talk about his time at the Dallas bureau. DeSarno has been with the FBI since he was 29 years...
After Shooting At Toyota Headquarters In Plano, Man Arrested
On October 24, Kevin Genter of Grand Prairie was arrested after gunshots were fired at the Toyota headquarters in Plano, Texas. Genter, the so-called “Nail Bandit,” is also alleged to have dropped nails throughout the company’s parking lot prior to the shooting. On October 22, officers were...
WFAA
Dallas, TX
48K+
Followers
360
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT
Dallas local newshttps://www.wfaa.com/
Comments / 1