Marseilles, IL

starvedrock.media

Cocaine Bust In South Streator

A drug bust in south Streator landed a man and woman in jail. Following an ongoing investigation, 58-year-old Michael Vagasky and 32-year-old Lacey Crawford both of Streator were arrested on Tuesday and taken to the Livingston County Jail. Both were picked up on warrants for dealing cocaine. Vagasky is charged...
STREATOR, IL
ourquadcities.com

Dixon man arrested on multiple drug charges

Peter E. Aust, 36, of Dixon, Ill., was arrested on Oct. 25, 2022 in the 200 block of West Everett Street for several drug charges. They are:. Unlawful Delivery of a Controlled Substance Within 500 Feet of a Nursing Home (2 counts), being Class X Felonies. Unlawful Delivery of a...
DIXON, IL
starvedrock.media

Millington Man Stopped for DUI of Drugs, Driving Motorcycle Without License

If you're going to ride a motorcycle, be licensed for it. And by all means, do it soberly. Ottawa police stopped 52-year-old Bryan Tullett of Millington at the Ottawa McDonald's on East Norris Drive on Monday. They say he was riding while under the influence of drugs, and that he was not licensed for the motorcycle. He was cut loose after posting bond.
OTTAWA, IL
WGN News

Joliet man arrested after allegedly dragging, killing his dog

JOLIET, Ill. — A Joliet man was arrested after allegedly dragging his dog across the floor of his apartment, killing her. Sebastian Trujillo, 22, was taken into custody after officers responded Monday at around 2:50 p.m. to a residence in the 100 block of Clement Street. Police said Trujillo appeared to drag his husky “Jillo” […]
JOLIET, IL
wjol.com

Bolingbrook Gas Station Robbery Under Investigation

A Wednesday morning robbery at a Bolingbrook gas station is now under investigation. It was at 6:53 am Bolingbrook Police were called to the Meijer Gas Station on Weber Road for a report of a robbery. The offender entered the gas station and demanded the contents of the cash register. The subject did not display a weapon but had his hand in his pocket.
BOLINGBROOK, IL
qrockonline.com

Man Accused of Attack Inside Joliet Apartment

A 34-year-old Joliet man was arrested on Sunday afternoon after allegedly hitting another individual during an argument. It was at 3:04 pm that Joliet Police Officers were called to Ascension St. Joseph Medical Center due to a possible battery victim receiving treatment. Officers learned that the adult male had been pushed to the ground and struck in the face several times following an argument in an apartment in the 200 block of Madison Street. Joliet Police learned that Archaye Raine may have been the perpetrator.
JOLIET, IL
starvedrock.media

Passenger in Peru Vehicle Arrested for DUI of Alcohol

A passenger ended up arrested on a DUI Alcohol charge over the weekend, due to a warrant for failure to appear to answer to the charge. At about 10:15 Saturday night, Peru police pulled over a vehicle during a traffic stop, and that's when they identified the passenger, 37-year-old Perry Adams of 6th Street in Peru, as the wanted man. He was taken to the La Salle County Jail.
PERU, IL
starvedrock.media

Accused Ohio Murderer Allegedly Confesses; Shooting Victim Identified

Bond has been set at ten million dollars for an Ohio man accused of gunning down the grandfather of his child. Bureau County State's Attorney Thomas Briddick says 31-year-old Matthew Pairadee confessed to shooting 69-year-old Jerome Lauer of Ohio. Besides 3 counts of murder, Pairadee is also being charged with home invasion.
OHIO, IL
WSPY NEWS

Man accused in Sheridan shooting and standoff with police facing more charges

The man accused of shooting someone in front of a store in Sheridan leading to a village-wide lockdown is facing additional charges. 55-year-old Jeffrey L. Plique, of Sheridan, was arrested Saturday evening after a standoff with police that lasted around ten hours on two counts of aggravated discharge of a firearm. He's now being charged with additional counts of aggravated battery with a firearm. A news release from the LaSalle County Sheriff's Office says that Plique is being held in the LaSalle County Jail in Ottawa on $3 million bond.
SHERIDAN, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Illinois man arrested after shooting, escaping on lawn mower, police standoff

SHERIDAN, Ill. (WMBD) — 55-year-old Jeffrey L. Plique has been formally charged for a shooting and police standoff that occurred early Saturday morning in LaSalle County. In a press release, LaSalle County Sheriff Adam Diss reports that deputies were called to the area of E. Si Johnson and N. Robinson Street in Sheridan just after 7:30 a.m. on Saturday for a report of a man shot in the leg. Reports came in at the same time that a suspect had shot at other individuals in the area as well.
SHERIDAN, IL
fox32chicago.com

Man killed, another wounded in stabbing at Joliet bar

JOLIET, Ill. - One man was killed and another was wounded in a stabbing at a bar early Monday in southwest suburban Joliet. Joliet police responded to a report of a stabbing around 1 a.m. at the Spanish American Club located at 413 Meeker Avenue, police said. Officers found two...
JOLIET, IL

