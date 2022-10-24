A 34-year-old Joliet man was arrested on Sunday afternoon after allegedly hitting another individual during an argument. It was at 3:04 pm that Joliet Police Officers were called to Ascension St. Joseph Medical Center due to a possible battery victim receiving treatment. Officers learned that the adult male had been pushed to the ground and struck in the face several times following an argument in an apartment in the 200 block of Madison Street. Joliet Police learned that Archaye Raine may have been the perpetrator.

