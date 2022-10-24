Read full article on original website
Cocaine Bust In South Streator
A drug bust in south Streator landed a man and woman in jail. Following an ongoing investigation, 58-year-old Michael Vagasky and 32-year-old Lacey Crawford both of Streator were arrested on Tuesday and taken to the Livingston County Jail. Both were picked up on warrants for dealing cocaine. Vagasky is charged...
nrgmediadixon.com
Following Investigation Regarding the Sale of Illegal Drugs, Dixon Man Arrested by Dixon Police on Numerous Drug Offenses
The Dixon Police Department began a criminal investigation regarding the sale of suspected cocaine in Dixon back in May of 2022. Through the course of the investigation, the Dixon Police Department identified 36-year-old Peter Aust as the suspect. Authorities say Aust of Dixon was arrested on Tuesday October 25 in...
ourquadcities.com
Dixon man arrested on multiple drug charges
Peter E. Aust, 36, of Dixon, Ill., was arrested on Oct. 25, 2022 in the 200 block of West Everett Street for several drug charges. They are:. Unlawful Delivery of a Controlled Substance Within 500 Feet of a Nursing Home (2 counts), being Class X Felonies. Unlawful Delivery of a...
starvedrock.media
Millington Man Stopped for DUI of Drugs, Driving Motorcycle Without License
If you're going to ride a motorcycle, be licensed for it. And by all means, do it soberly. Ottawa police stopped 52-year-old Bryan Tullett of Millington at the Ottawa McDonald's on East Norris Drive on Monday. They say he was riding while under the influence of drugs, and that he was not licensed for the motorcycle. He was cut loose after posting bond.
Thieves steal 700 gallons of diesel fuel in DeKalb County
SHABBONA, Ill. (WTVO) — Police are searching for suspects after 700 gallons of diesel fuel were stolen from a fuel tank in Shabbona. According to Crime Stoppers, the theft happened at a private residence in the area of State Route 30 and Preserve Road sometime between September 28th and October 19th. Anyone with information on […]
Joliet man arrested after allegedly dragging, killing his dog
JOLIET, Ill. — A Joliet man was arrested after allegedly dragging his dog across the floor of his apartment, killing her. Sebastian Trujillo, 22, was taken into custody after officers responded Monday at around 2:50 p.m. to a residence in the 100 block of Clement Street. Police said Trujillo appeared to drag his husky “Jillo” […]
wjol.com
Bolingbrook Gas Station Robbery Under Investigation
A Wednesday morning robbery at a Bolingbrook gas station is now under investigation. It was at 6:53 am Bolingbrook Police were called to the Meijer Gas Station on Weber Road for a report of a robbery. The offender entered the gas station and demanded the contents of the cash register. The subject did not display a weapon but had his hand in his pocket.
qrockonline.com
Man Accused of Attack Inside Joliet Apartment
A 34-year-old Joliet man was arrested on Sunday afternoon after allegedly hitting another individual during an argument. It was at 3:04 pm that Joliet Police Officers were called to Ascension St. Joseph Medical Center due to a possible battery victim receiving treatment. Officers learned that the adult male had been pushed to the ground and struck in the face several times following an argument in an apartment in the 200 block of Madison Street. Joliet Police learned that Archaye Raine may have been the perpetrator.
starvedrock.media
Passenger in Peru Vehicle Arrested for DUI of Alcohol
A passenger ended up arrested on a DUI Alcohol charge over the weekend, due to a warrant for failure to appear to answer to the charge. At about 10:15 Saturday night, Peru police pulled over a vehicle during a traffic stop, and that's when they identified the passenger, 37-year-old Perry Adams of 6th Street in Peru, as the wanted man. He was taken to the La Salle County Jail.
starvedrock.media
Accused Ohio Murderer Allegedly Confesses; Shooting Victim Identified
Bond has been set at ten million dollars for an Ohio man accused of gunning down the grandfather of his child. Bureau County State's Attorney Thomas Briddick says 31-year-old Matthew Pairadee confessed to shooting 69-year-old Jerome Lauer of Ohio. Besides 3 counts of murder, Pairadee is also being charged with home invasion.
WSPY NEWS
Man accused in Sheridan shooting and standoff with police facing more charges
The man accused of shooting someone in front of a store in Sheridan leading to a village-wide lockdown is facing additional charges. 55-year-old Jeffrey L. Plique, of Sheridan, was arrested Saturday evening after a standoff with police that lasted around ten hours on two counts of aggravated discharge of a firearm. He's now being charged with additional counts of aggravated battery with a firearm. A news release from the LaSalle County Sheriff's Office says that Plique is being held in the LaSalle County Jail in Ottawa on $3 million bond.
Central Illinois Proud
Illinois man arrested after shooting, escaping on lawn mower, police standoff
SHERIDAN, Ill. (WMBD) — 55-year-old Jeffrey L. Plique has been formally charged for a shooting and police standoff that occurred early Saturday morning in LaSalle County. In a press release, LaSalle County Sheriff Adam Diss reports that deputies were called to the area of E. Si Johnson and N. Robinson Street in Sheridan just after 7:30 a.m. on Saturday for a report of a man shot in the leg. Reports came in at the same time that a suspect had shot at other individuals in the area as well.
fox32chicago.com
Man killed, another wounded in stabbing at Joliet bar
JOLIET, Ill. - One man was killed and another was wounded in a stabbing at a bar early Monday in southwest suburban Joliet. Joliet police responded to a report of a stabbing around 1 a.m. at the Spanish American Club located at 413 Meeker Avenue, police said. Officers found two...
Broadview man charged in fatal hit-and-run from June: sheriff
Derrick Young, 49, faces a felony charge of failing to report an accident causing death, the Cook County Sheriff’s Office announced Monday. Young allegedly hit and killed Raul Diaz, 60, in June.
nrgmediadixon.com
Man Stopped for Squealing Tires in Amboy Now Facing Numerous Charges, Including DUI and Endangering a Child
Illinois State Troopers say 30 –year-old Brandon Wood of Plainfield was stopped for Squealing Tires and Disobey Stop Sign on Saturday October 15 at 5:27 p.m. at Main St – US52 in Amboy. Wood was charged with Driving under the Influence of Alcohol, Squealing Tires, Disobey Stop Sign,...
Up to $25K reward for information on armed robbery of USPS mail carrier in Matteson
MATTESON, Ill. — USPS is looking for the man suspected in the armed robbery of a mail carrier in Matteson. The U.S. Postal Inspection Service is offering up to $25,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the suspect responsible for the robbery that occurred on Oct. 13. SEE ALSO: 42-year-old USPS carrier […]
Suburban man charged with fatally shooting 41-year-old who was on his way home from work
LAKE IN THE HILLS, Ill. - A Lake in the Hills man has been indicted after allegedly fatally shooting a man who was on his way home from working at a restaurant in 2020. Dru K. Jarvis, 23, has been indicted by a grand jury for the offenses of first-degree murder, attempted first-degree murder and unlawful possession of a weapon by a street gang member.
Man arrested in DeKalb County for domestic battery, child endangerment
DEKALB COUNTY, Ill. (WTVO) — An Aurora man was arrested in DeKalb County Sunday after a domestic violence call. Deputies responded to a house in the 500 block of N. Loves Road in Cortland around 4:15 a.m., according to the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office. An investigation was conducted on the scene, and 32-year-old Darrius T. […]
Police investigating incident involving physical altercation between teacher, student in Batavia
Police are investigating a physical altercation between a Batavia High School student and a staffer that occurred last Friday in the lunchroom and was caught on videotape.
Hazel Crest police looking for men seen on video at playground with guns
Hazel Crest police department issued a community alert after a social media video showed two men in a playground with guns.
Comments / 3