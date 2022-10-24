ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kalamazoo, MI

Crash causes traffic backups on Gull Road

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Traffic appeared to be detoured Wednesday after a crash caused major backups on Gull Road. A crash was reported near Elkerton Avenue around 4:25 p.m. Paramedics, firefighters from Kalamazoo Township, and police were on scene. Kent County: Semi truck driver dead after accident at Standale Lumber.
Man, woman freed from vehicle after crash in West Michigan

OTTAWA COUNTY, MI – Crews rescued a woman and her passenger, hurt and pinned inside a vehicle, late Wednesday morning. The two people were injured after being hit by another car. Ottawa County sheriff’s deputies responded to a 10:57 a.m. report Wednesday, Oct. 26, of a two-vehicle crash near...
Walnut & Park Diner at Washington Square opens in Kalamazoo

KALAMAZOO, MI — The food at the recently opened Walnut & Park Diner at Washington Square is described as typical diner food; burgers, sandwiches, traditional breakfast offerings and, of course, coffee. The concept is what sets the diner apart. A project of the Kalamazoo Probation Enhancement Program, the diner...
Kalamazoo library evacuated after false threat

KALAMAZOO, MI – A false threat was made at the Kalamazoo Central Library on Wednesday morning. The Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety responded to the library, 315 S. Rose St., for a report of a bomb threat that ended up being a general threat, KDPS Public Information Officer Jay Shatara said.
Man, 23, killed in Southwest Michigan crash with semi

CASS COUNTY, MI – A man died in a crash with a semitrailer Wednesday morning. A man, 24, of Elkhart, Indiana, was driving around 9 a.m., Oct. 26, near Old M-205 and Autumn Drive, in Mason Township, the Cass County Sheriff’s Office said. Alexander Villalobos, 23, of Elkhart, was a passenger in the car.
Man charged after high-speed chase through downtown Kalamazoo

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A man accused of leading deputies on a chase through downtown Kalamazoo Friday was charged Monday. Two people, one of which was identified as Jose Armisted, were fighting at the Gull Road McDonald's Friday when they drove off and began chasing each other, according to Kalamazoo County Undersheriff James VanDyken.
Kalamazoo leaf collection to begin on Halloween

KALAMAZOO, MI -- Leaf piles will begin disappearing from Kalamazoo on Halloween. Kalamazoo city workers will start collecting leaves for residents starting Monday, Oct. 31. Each household will have two scheduled pickups as crews make two complete passes of the city through early December. Residents can place out for collection...
See Grand Rapids area 2022 trick-or-treat times

GRAND RAPIDS, MI — Get those pumpkin buckets and pillowcases ready. It’s almost time to trick-or-treat. Halloween falls on a Monday this year, causing parents to ask whether their local area will have official trick-or-treating on Oct. 31 or the weekend before. Most municipalities went with the actual day of Halloween this year. Below are the official listed trick-or-treat times for the Grand Rapids area:
Alcohol believed to be factor in Kalamazoo County crash that hospitalized 2

OSHTEMO TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - The Kalamazoo Sheriff’s Office is investigating a Sunday collision that hospitalized two people. According to authorities, the crash happened just before 3:30 a.m. on West KL Avenue, near Copper Beech Boulevard. The Sheriff’s Office said a 2019 Chevrolet was speeding westbound when the driver lost control of the vehicle at a curve in the road, causing the vehicle to leave the roadway and strike a tree.
