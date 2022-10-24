Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Michigan Deli Serves Some of the Largest Sandwiches in the StateTravel MavenKalamazoo, MI
Gluten-Free, Plant-Based Eatery Set to Open in Southwest Michigan This FallVegOut MagazinePortage, MI
4 Great Steakhouses in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
3 Towns in Michigan Have Been Ranked as the Best Places To Live in the United StatesJoe MertensMichigan State
Related
WWMTCw
Crash causes traffic backups on Gull Road
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Traffic appeared to be detoured Wednesday after a crash caused major backups on Gull Road. A crash was reported near Elkerton Avenue around 4:25 p.m. Paramedics, firefighters from Kalamazoo Township, and police were on scene. Kent County: Semi truck driver dead after accident at Standale Lumber.
Man, woman freed from vehicle after crash in West Michigan
OTTAWA COUNTY, MI – Crews rescued a woman and her passenger, hurt and pinned inside a vehicle, late Wednesday morning. The two people were injured after being hit by another car. Ottawa County sheriff’s deputies responded to a 10:57 a.m. report Wednesday, Oct. 26, of a two-vehicle crash near...
Walnut & Park Diner at Washington Square opens in Kalamazoo
KALAMAZOO, MI — The food at the recently opened Walnut & Park Diner at Washington Square is described as typical diner food; burgers, sandwiches, traditional breakfast offerings and, of course, coffee. The concept is what sets the diner apart. A project of the Kalamazoo Probation Enhancement Program, the diner...
Kalamazoo library evacuated after false threat
KALAMAZOO, MI – A false threat was made at the Kalamazoo Central Library on Wednesday morning. The Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety responded to the library, 315 S. Rose St., for a report of a bomb threat that ended up being a general threat, KDPS Public Information Officer Jay Shatara said.
Car crashes into kitchen of Battle Creek home
No one was hurt after a car slammed into a house in Battle Creek on Tuesday.
Man, 23, killed in Southwest Michigan crash with semi
CASS COUNTY, MI – A man died in a crash with a semitrailer Wednesday morning. A man, 24, of Elkhart, Indiana, was driving around 9 a.m., Oct. 26, near Old M-205 and Autumn Drive, in Mason Township, the Cass County Sheriff’s Office said. Alexander Villalobos, 23, of Elkhart, was a passenger in the car.
WWMTCw
Man charged after high-speed chase through downtown Kalamazoo
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A man accused of leading deputies on a chase through downtown Kalamazoo Friday was charged Monday. Two people, one of which was identified as Jose Armisted, were fighting at the Gull Road McDonald's Friday when they drove off and began chasing each other, according to Kalamazoo County Undersheriff James VanDyken.
Kalamazoo leaf collection to begin on Halloween
KALAMAZOO, MI -- Leaf piles will begin disappearing from Kalamazoo on Halloween. Kalamazoo city workers will start collecting leaves for residents starting Monday, Oct. 31. Each household will have two scheduled pickups as crews make two complete passes of the city through early December. Residents can place out for collection...
Kalamazoo holds ribbon cutting for new infill housing
On Tuesday, they held a ribbon-cutting ceremony to celebrate the completion of a new development in the city’s Vine neighborhood.
Second Two Fellas Restaurant Opening On Gull Road In Kalamazoo
Two Fellas Grill has been a staple here in Kalamazoo since it opened up on the campus of Western Michigan University. WMU students would spend hours on end at sporting events, studying, working, and partying, and then would crowd the small lobby of Two Fellas while they waited for their wrap.
Man killed by lumber falling from trailer at Standale Lumber
KENT COUNTY, MI – A 51-year-old truck driver was killed Wednesday, Oct. 26, when a partial load of lumber fell from a trailer and struck him at Standale Lumber, Grandville police said. The victim’s name has not been released pending notification of family. Police and firefighters were called...
Portage police: Charges pending in assault of FedEx driver
A man is expected to be charged with attacking a FedEx delivery driver in Portage in August.
WWMT
18-year-old Kalamazoo man charged in high speed chase across Calhoun, Kalamazoo Counties
BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — A Kalamazoo man was charged in connection to the group of five teens who lead law enforcement in a high-speed chase in multiple counties over the weekend, according to deputies. James Jackson, 18, of Kalamazoo, was arraigned in Calhoun County District Court Monday on two...
Trick-or-treating times, and other free Halloween fun around Kalamazoo
KALAMAZOO, MI — Spiders, dinosaurs and fairies are among the most likely costumed characters showing up on doorsteps in 2022, according to multiple sources. Many municipalities in the region — including Kalamazoo, Portage and Oshtemo, Kalamazoo and Texas townships — do not have designated trick-or-treat times, but a few locales still do.
Semi truck driver killed in industrial accident at Standale Lumber identified
GRANDVILLE, Mich. — The Michigan Occupational Safety and Health Administration (MIOSHA) is investigating an accident at Standale Lumber that resulted in the death of a semi-truck driver. The 51-year-old driver was killed in an accident Wednesday morning around 11 a.m. after a load of lumber fell from a trailer...
See Grand Rapids area 2022 trick-or-treat times
GRAND RAPIDS, MI — Get those pumpkin buckets and pillowcases ready. It’s almost time to trick-or-treat. Halloween falls on a Monday this year, causing parents to ask whether their local area will have official trick-or-treating on Oct. 31 or the weekend before. Most municipalities went with the actual day of Halloween this year. Below are the official listed trick-or-treat times for the Grand Rapids area:
WILX-TV
Alcohol believed to be factor in Kalamazoo County crash that hospitalized 2
OSHTEMO TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - The Kalamazoo Sheriff’s Office is investigating a Sunday collision that hospitalized two people. According to authorities, the crash happened just before 3:30 a.m. on West KL Avenue, near Copper Beech Boulevard. The Sheriff’s Office said a 2019 Chevrolet was speeding westbound when the driver lost control of the vehicle at a curve in the road, causing the vehicle to leave the roadway and strike a tree.
Black motorist says Rockford police ‘quota’ for traffic stops led to arrest, assault
KENT COUNTY, MI – A requirement that Rockford police officers average two traffic stops a shift could have factored into the stop of a Black motorist who contends he was falsely arrested and assaulted, a judge said. Thurman King, 57, was stopped March 20, 2019, in his Rockford neighborhood...
2 found shot and killed in different cars in Eaton Rapids
Officials were sent to the area of Kinneville Road and Mike Simpson Drive on the edge of Eaton Rapids for a traffic crash.
Police identify man killed when truck’s lumber load falls on him
GRANDVILLE, MI -- A man killed by lumber falling from a truck in Grandville has been identified as a 51-year-old Ontario, Canada man. Grandville police said Levi Linton died in the 11 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 26 accident at Standale Lumber, 2971 Franklin Ave. SW. Police said a trailer of lumber...
MLive
53K+
Followers
55K+
Post
47M+
Views
ABOUT
Michigan's largest local news website with 10 newsrooms across the state.https://www.mlive.com
Comments / 0