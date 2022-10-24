Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
theprescotttimes.com
A New Campus Tradition to Spotlight a Pervasive Problem
Mission possible for YC student government and partners: suicide prevention. The Yavapai College Student Government Association and a veritable army of volunteers are launching a new campus tradition to spotlight a pervasive problem – suicide – especially among U.S. military veterans who complete suicide at a startling rate every day.
theprescotttimes.com
HAVE A SAFE AND FUN HALLOWEEN
The Prescott Valley Police Department encourages safe and secure trick-or-treating with Halloween fast approaching. Parents can share several easy and effective behaviors with their kids to help reduce the risk of injury and increase their enjoyment. Children should not go out alone on Halloween- Children under the age of 12...
Northern Arizona Healthcare shares new hospital plans for Flagstaff campus
A large hospital complex planned for Flagstaff has Verde Valley residents worried it will redirect funds Northern Arizona Healthcare has promised to invest in Yavapai County. The people of Flagstaff, however, have different concerns.
theprescotttimes.com
Hey Teens You Dont Miss Out This Wednesday
TEEN SAFETY TABLE COMING TO PRESCOTT VALLEY LIBRARY. The Prescott Valley Police Department is hosting the “Teen Safety Table” on Wednesday, October 26th at the Prescott Valley Library. The table will be staffed from 1:30 PM to 3:30 PM. Our Crime Prevention Officers will be on-site to provide Halloween-themed safety items as well as educational information on various topics, such as suicide prevention, anti-bullying and internet safety. Information about other PVPD programs will be available as well.
SignalsAZ
Yavapai Campground Closing for the Winter
Officials on the Prescott National Forest will be closing Yavapai Campground on November 1, 2022. Located on the Bradshaw Ranger District, in the Granite Basin Recreation Area, it is the most remote of the campgrounds traditionally managed year-round in the Prescott Area. Staffing shortages, both paid and volunteer, the lack of snow removal, remote location, and other factors were considered in making this decision. Yavapai Campground will reopen on April 1, 2023.
arizonafoothillsmagazine.com
In-N-Out Burger to Open New Location in Flagstaff
The wait is finally over for lovers of double-doubles and animal fries in Coconino County. In-N-Out Burger is officially opening its first location in Flagstaff, Ariz., putting years of speculation and anticipation to rest. Hopes for an In-N-Out Burger in Flagstaff have been high since 2011, when a rumor that...
prescottenews.com
Haunting on the Green – Town of Prescott Valley
Come over to the Prescott Valley Civic Center on October 28th for the annual Haunting on the Green event!. This FREE family-friendly event has activities that will excite people of all ages! Including, pumpkin painting, a haunted house, a bike rodeo (Thanks to the PV Police Department), character meet and greets, costume contests and more! This is an event you don’t want to miss! Grab your best costume and come celebrate the spookiest time of the year! We hope to see you there!
prescottenews.com
Prescott Farmers Market to stay at YRMC-Dignity Health for winter season with new hours
On Saturday, November 5, the Prescott Farmers Market (PFM) will invite customers to celebrate its 9th winter market season. The winter market will take place in the same location as the summer market at Dignity Health-YRMC (900 Iron Springs Road, at the corner of Iron Springs and Miller Valley Roads) with the winter hours of 9:30 am to 1 pm and will continue weekly as weather permits through March 2023. The market will be closed on November 26 and December 24.
Meet Faith Summers; Hassayampa Inn's Resident Ghost
If you’re looking for a place to stay in Prescott, Arizona, and possibly share a room with a ghost, Hassayampa Inn in Arizona may be the place for you!. Do you believe in ghosts? Well, I wasn't sure, until I stayed at the Hassayampa Inn in Prescott, Arizona. This charming hotel is no doubt, beautiful and a fabulous place to stay or have an event at.
50+ Amazing Things to do in Prescott, Arizona
This post may contain affiliate links. As an Amazon Associate, I earn from qualifying purchases. Are you looking for a charming town to visit with plenty of activities? Prescott, AZ is perfect for you! Just 100 miles from Phoenix and 67 miles from Sedona, there's plenty to do in Prescott. You can explore the great outdoors with rock climbing or horseback riding, or stay indoors visited museums and shops. This guide will tell you all the best things to do in Prescott!
theprescotttimes.com
Just In- Drug Sweep Conducted at Chino Valley High School
On October 26th, 2022 the Chino Valley High School, in cooperation with local law enforcement, conducted a pre-planned drug sweep of the campus and parking lot. Over the past few months, Chino Valley Police Department and Chino Valley School District employees have received information, from various sources, regarding the potential influx of illegal and illicit drugs, to include Fentanyl, on our school campus. This information was alarming and was taken very serious by administration and law enforcement. To prevent the possession, use, and/or sale of these illicit drugs on campus, CVHS worked with local law enforcement partners to assist in the drug sweep.
Republican-turned-Democrat Kris Mayes running for AZ attorney general
PHOENIX — Kris Mayes is hoping her vast resume in law and politics – an advantage she has over her less experienced opponent - convinces voters she is the right candidate to run the state’s top prosecutor’s office. An over-achiever at a young age. Raised on...
NASA's new lunar rover can climb rocks, drive sideways, has a toilet and is tooling around north of Flagstaff
FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. — The United States' road to the Moon starts here -- on a dusty, pointy, hurts-to-walk on lava flow about 45 minutes north of Flagstaff. The lava flow is about 50,000 years old. What's bumping and swerving on it is the newest in NASA rides: A lunar rover.
prescottenews.com
Frost Warning! Temps Below 30° are Forecast for Prescott – Ken Lain
Severe Frost Alert! Killing frost can damage summer plants through Tuesday night. Ensure plants are hydrated thoroughly. Reduce damage by covering vegetable plants, basil, and frost-sensitive flowers like marigold, zinnia, and geraniums. Protecting Plants from a Frost. Cover Them – There’s nothing we can do to stop frosts and freezes...
theprescotttimes.com
Dont Be Spooked About The Halloween DUI Task Force
Through grant funding made possible by the Arizona Governor’s Office of Highway Safety, the Prescott Police Department, as part of the Tri-City DUI Task Force, will participate in DUI saturation patrols in conjunction with the Halloween weekend. As part of a sustained effort to combat impaired driving, extra enforcement will occur on Saturday, October 29th, and continue through October 31, 2022.
theprescotttimes.com
UPDATE – PRESCOTT EAST HIGHWAY RECONSTRUCTION PROJECT
UPDATE – PRESCOTT EAST HIGHWAY RECONSTRUCTION PROJECT. Prescott East Highway phase one night work, from HWY 69 to Copper Hill Road, will begin October 30th. For one-night, two-way traffic from HWY 69 to Copper Hill Road will be closed. One lane of traffic into Prescott East Highway from HWY 69 will remain open. Work hours will be from 7:00 PM to 5:00 AM. Work will impact drivers exiting Prescott East Highway. Motorists should expect detours, minor delays and allow extra time to get through the construction area. Please follow all traffic control devices when traveling through the work zone.
AZFamily
Yavapai County combats disinformation ahead of midterms with no elections director
PRESCOTT, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - The countdown to Election Day is on, and with two weeks to go Yavapai County doesn’t have an elections director. The longtime former director – Lynn Constabile, stepped down, saying she was tired of just how nasty things had become. Yavapai County tried to fill the position but said few people applied.
theprescotttimes.com
Road Construction For Black Canyon City Now
RUBBERIZED CHIP SEAL (FY 22-23) PROJECT # 2222712. Please be advised that Cactus Asphalt in conjunction with Yavapai County will be performing rubberized chip seal and fog seal operations on Old Black Canyon Highway, in Black Canyon City. Construction work will include placing a 1/2’’ chip seal, fog seal and striping. The chip seal is a rapid moving construction method, so public impact should be minimal.
Woman accused of fatally shooting husband, son
A northern Arizona woman is facing federal charges in the shooting deaths of her husband and young son last week, according to authorities.
theprescotttimes.com
Roughrider Volleyball Closes Season With Two Home Matchups
The Yavapai College volleyball team is set to close out its regular season and six-game homestand this week with matches on Wednesday and Friday night inside of Walraven Gymnasium. The Games. On Wednesday, October 26, the Roughriders host the Arizona Western College Matadors with gametime set for 7 p.m. After...
