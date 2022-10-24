Jaime Camil from ‘Jane the Virgin’ portrays Mexican musical icon Vicente Fernandez in Netflix’s new bio-series

We loved Jaime Camil from “Jane the Virgin” and now the actor is filling some big shoes by portraying the legendary Vicente Fernandez in Netflix’s new bio-series, “El Rey, Vicente Fernandez.”

The series gives an inside look at the musical icon’s life and career.

“It was very challenging because of course you have to stay away from imitation, from caricatures, from a parody,” explained Camil. “You have to do a serious character that will connect emotionally with the audience.”

The series has done very well landing in the top spots on the Netflix charts, following its release as the top non-English-speaking show in the world.

“El Rey, Vicente Fernandez” is stremaing on Netflix now.

This segment aired on the KTLA 5 Morning News on Oct. 24, 2022.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KTLA.