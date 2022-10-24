Read full article on original website
Related
Look: NASCAR World Reacts To Danica Patrick News
Former NASCAR driver Danica Patrick was involved in one of the most infamous confrontations in the sport's history back in 2015. Patrick and veteran NASCAR driver Denny Hamlin wrecked at Daytona in 2015. Hamlin bumped Patrick from behind, causing her to spin out. She confronted Hamlin following the race. “What...
Bubba Wallace Declines Interview With NBC, and Kyle Petty Doesn’t Sugarcoat What He Thinks About It
Kyle Petty has been vocal on the Bubba Wallace penalty, and was at it again this weekend, taking direct aim at the 23XI Racing driver for remaining silent and declining an NBC interview to explain his side. The post Bubba Wallace Declines Interview With NBC, and Kyle Petty Doesn’t Sugarcoat What He Thinks About It appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Autoweek.com
Why Tony Stewart Was Replaced as Grand Marshal of NASCAR Cup Race at Homestead
According to a tweet put out by The Athletic's Jeff Gluck, Stewart-Haas Racing co-owner and three-time NASCAR Cup Series champion, Tony Stewart was originally scheduled to give the command to fire engines for Sunday’s Cup Series race at Homestead-Miami Speedway. However, it was announced Friday that country singer Kip...
Dale Earnhardt Jr. Bluntly Calls Out NASCAR for Inconsistencies on Penalties After Bubba Wallace Ruling
Dale Earnhardt Jr. bluntly calls out NASCAR for being inconsistent in penalty rulings after Bubba Wallace suspension and for getting a penalty wrong with his own driver. The post Dale Earnhardt Jr. Bluntly Calls Out NASCAR for Inconsistencies on Penalties After Bubba Wallace Ruling appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
How Long Before Dale Earnhardt Jr. Gets Fed up With Petty GMS?
Petty GNS has now lured three JR Motorsports employees to its Cup Series team in less than a year. The post How Long Before Dale Earnhardt Jr. Gets Fed up With Petty GMS? appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
M&M’s ending 32-year NASCAR run with special tribute
After 32 years of sponsorship, M&M’s is set to leave the NASCAR Cup Series at the end of the 2022 season, and they are leaving fans with one final special paint scheme. M&M’s announced after the 2021 NASCAR Cup Series season that the 2022 season would be their 32nd and final year of sponsorship at the sport’s top level.
‘Crossed the Line’: Black NASCAR Driver Bubba Wallace Gets Suspended for Altercation After Mid-Race Crash
An escalating incident prompted NASCAR driver Bubba Wallaceto deliver a wrecking right rear hook to his opponent’s car during last weekend’s playoff race. Now his one-race suspension is costing his team this week’s Cup Series. Leading the pack, Wallace was just 14 laps in Stage 2 when...
NASCAR World Reacts To Tony Stewart Decision News
Tony Stewart will be getting back in a race car this weekend. The former NASCAR star will be making his racing debut in the NHRA in Las Vegas. "Tony Stewart will make his NHRA (driving) debut this weekend at Las Vegas in a Top Alcohol dragster," Kelly Crandall tweeted. Racing...
Tony Stewart’s Return to Racing Is Dangerous and More Than a Little Defiant Toward NASCAR
Tony Stewart will make his NHRA debut in Las Vegas on the same weekend NASCAR determines its field for the Championship 4. The post Tony Stewart’s Return to Racing Is Dangerous and More Than a Little Defiant Toward NASCAR appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
The Hot Dog at Martinsville Speedway Is NASCAR's Most Popular Concession
NASCAR is a sport steeped in tradition. Though motorsports might not seem like the right arena for sentimentality, NASCAR fans will be quick to share with you their favorite feature of every racetrack. Come race weekend, they'll be quick to grab their Official Race Socks, don their Official Race Cap, and do whatever chant, dance, or ritual that has historically provided their favorite driver with the winning edge. Allegedly.
On This Date: A Hendrick Motorsports Plane Crashes On Its Way To A NASCAR Race At Martinsville Speedway
I still remember it like it was yesterday. It was October 24, 2004 – 18 years ago today. Jimmie Johnson had just won the 2004 Subway 500 at Martinsville Speedway. It was a cool, cloudy day at the track, and everybody started slowly filing out of the grandstands after the race.
NBC Sports
Luke Lambert moving to Petty GMS along with Noah Gragson
Crew chief Luke Lambert, Noah Gragson‘s team leader at JR Motorsports, will join Gragson next season as the driver moves to the NASCAR Cup Series at Petty GMS. Gragson, racing for the Xfinity Series championship with JRM, will move to the Cup Series full time next season with the Petty team.
NASCAR World Reacts To The Surprising 2023 Race News
The NASCAR Euro Series has an unprecedented race planned to commence the 2023 season. As announced Tuesday, next year's schedule begins with an exhibition Arctic Ice Race in Finland. That's right. On March 4 and 5, drivers will compete on ice, or as put in the press release, cars "will...
Dale Earnhardt Jr. Discovered A Possum Hiding In The Engine Bay Of One Of His Race Cars
Well, this ain’t something you hear everyday. NASCAR news typically revolves around wins and losses, beef between drivers, new team members, etc. etc…. However, NASCAR news about a possum is a first for me. And that’s exactly what NASCAR legend Dale Earnhardt Jr. discovered in the engine bay of...
FOX Sports
AUTO RACING: Last race for NASCAR drivers to make Final Four
Site: Martinsville, Virginia. Schedule: Saturday, practice, noon, and qualifying, 12:45 p.m.; Sunday, race, 2 p.m. (NBC). Track: Martinsville Speedway. Race distance: 500 laps, 263 miles. Last year: Alex Bowman won after starting 13th. Last race: Kyle Larson led 199 of 267 laps at Homestead-Miami and won for the third time...
On Dale Earnhardt Jr.’s Podcast, Erik Jones Opens up about the ‘Terrible Day’ Joe Gibbs Fired Him
For all of the fame and fortune that NASCAR success can bring, losing your job is never fun. Just ask Erik Jones about that. The post On Dale Earnhardt Jr.’s Podcast, Erik Jones Opens up about the ‘Terrible Day’ Joe Gibbs Fired Him appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
NBC Sports
NASCAR Power Rankings: Denny Hamlin moves into first
The top spot in the NBC Sports NASCAR Power Rankings has become like the ugliest horse on the merry-go-round. No one wants to climb on board. Joey Logano is the latest to depart. He was No. 1 last week but had a less-than-spectacular day at Homestead-Miami Speedway on Sunday, finishing 18th. He’s already locked into the championship round at Phoenix, of course, so he didn’t leave Homestead thoroughly miserable, but he does fall from the lead in the NBC Power Rankings.
NBC Sports
Homestead shuffles Cup playoff standings
William Byron moved into a transfer spot to the Cup championship race after placing 12th this past weekend at Homestead-Miami Speedway. Byron entered the race six points behind Denny Hamlin for the final transfer spot in the Cup playoff standings. Byron is five points ahead of Hamlin heading into Sunday’s Round of 8 finale at Martinsville Speedway (2 p.m. ET on NBC).
NBC Sports
Daniel Dye joins GMS Racing for Truck Series in 2023
Daniel Dye will move into the Craftsman Truck Series next season as driver of the GMS Racing No. 43 Chevrolet. Dye finished second in points and won the Rookie of the Year award in the ARCA Menards Series this season. He had 13 top five and 17 top 10 finishes. In 2021, Dye ran a limited ARCA schedule and won at Berlin Raceway.
wrestlinginc.com
AJ Styles Goes Full NASCAR
A new crossover ad for "WWE Raw" and NASCAR's Race for the Championship series features former WWE Champion AJ Styles and NASCAR Cup Series driver Corey LaJoie stepping into one another's worlds. Styles takes the time to visit LaJoie at a racetrack, getting an explanation on how the banked turns of the course will cause the car to drift. Styles, fearless as he is, then takes a ride with LaJoie, causing him to holler out, "This speed, it's unbelievable!" The two men then swapped places, with Corey getting a quick intro into what it feels like to enter an arena while fans are going crazy. As he dresses up in Styles' vest, LaJoie says, "It feels like I'm putting on Superman's cape!"
Comments / 0