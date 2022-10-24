ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

The Spun

Look: NASCAR World Reacts To Danica Patrick News

Former NASCAR driver Danica Patrick was involved in one of the most infamous confrontations in the sport's history back in 2015. Patrick and veteran NASCAR driver Denny Hamlin wrecked at Daytona in 2015. Hamlin bumped Patrick from behind, causing her to spin out. She confronted Hamlin following the race. “What...
FanSided

M&M’s ending 32-year NASCAR run with special tribute

After 32 years of sponsorship, M&M’s is set to leave the NASCAR Cup Series at the end of the 2022 season, and they are leaving fans with one final special paint scheme. M&M’s announced after the 2021 NASCAR Cup Series season that the 2022 season would be their 32nd and final year of sponsorship at the sport’s top level.
The Spun

NASCAR World Reacts To Tony Stewart Decision News

Tony Stewart will be getting back in a race car this weekend. The former NASCAR star will be making his racing debut in the NHRA in Las Vegas. "Tony Stewart will make his NHRA (driving) debut this weekend at Las Vegas in a Top Alcohol dragster," Kelly Crandall tweeted. Racing...
FanBuzz

The Hot Dog at Martinsville Speedway Is NASCAR's Most Popular Concession

NASCAR is a sport steeped in tradition. Though motorsports might not seem like the right arena for sentimentality, NASCAR fans will be quick to share with you their favorite feature of every racetrack. Come race weekend, they'll be quick to grab their Official Race Socks, don their Official Race Cap, and do whatever chant, dance, or ritual that has historically provided their favorite driver with the winning edge. Allegedly.
NBC Sports

Luke Lambert moving to Petty GMS along with Noah Gragson

Crew chief Luke Lambert, Noah Gragson‘s team leader at JR Motorsports, will join Gragson next season as the driver moves to the NASCAR Cup Series at Petty GMS. Gragson, racing for the Xfinity Series championship with JRM, will move to the Cup Series full time next season with the Petty team.
The Spun

NASCAR World Reacts To The Surprising 2023 Race News

The NASCAR Euro Series has an unprecedented race planned to commence the 2023 season. As announced Tuesday, next year's schedule begins with an exhibition Arctic Ice Race in Finland. That's right. On March 4 and 5, drivers will compete on ice, or as put in the press release, cars "will...
FOX Sports

AUTO RACING: Last race for NASCAR drivers to make Final Four

Site: Martinsville, Virginia. Schedule: Saturday, practice, noon, and qualifying, 12:45 p.m.; Sunday, race, 2 p.m. (NBC). Track: Martinsville Speedway. Race distance: 500 laps, 263 miles. Last year: Alex Bowman won after starting 13th. Last race: Kyle Larson led 199 of 267 laps at Homestead-Miami and won for the third time...
NBC Sports

NASCAR Power Rankings: Denny Hamlin moves into first

The top spot in the NBC Sports NASCAR Power Rankings has become like the ugliest horse on the merry-go-round. No one wants to climb on board. Joey Logano is the latest to depart. He was No. 1 last week but had a less-than-spectacular day at Homestead-Miami Speedway on Sunday, finishing 18th. He’s already locked into the championship round at Phoenix, of course, so he didn’t leave Homestead thoroughly miserable, but he does fall from the lead in the NBC Power Rankings.
NBC Sports

Homestead shuffles Cup playoff standings

William Byron moved into a transfer spot to the Cup championship race after placing 12th this past weekend at Homestead-Miami Speedway. Byron entered the race six points behind Denny Hamlin for the final transfer spot in the Cup playoff standings. Byron is five points ahead of Hamlin heading into Sunday’s Round of 8 finale at Martinsville Speedway (2 p.m. ET on NBC).
NBC Sports

Daniel Dye joins GMS Racing for Truck Series in 2023

Daniel Dye will move into the Craftsman Truck Series next season as driver of the GMS Racing No. 43 Chevrolet. Dye finished second in points and won the Rookie of the Year award in the ARCA Menards Series this season. He had 13 top five and 17 top 10 finishes. In 2021, Dye ran a limited ARCA schedule and won at Berlin Raceway.
wrestlinginc.com

AJ Styles Goes Full NASCAR

A new crossover ad for "WWE Raw" and NASCAR's Race for the Championship series features former WWE Champion AJ Styles and NASCAR Cup Series driver Corey LaJoie stepping into one another's worlds. Styles takes the time to visit LaJoie at a racetrack, getting an explanation on how the banked turns of the course will cause the car to drift. Styles, fearless as he is, then takes a ride with LaJoie, causing him to holler out, "This speed, it's unbelievable!" The two men then swapped places, with Corey getting a quick intro into what it feels like to enter an arena while fans are going crazy. As he dresses up in Styles' vest, LaJoie says, "It feels like I'm putting on Superman's cape!"

