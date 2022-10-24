Read full article on original website
BBC
Gabriel Heinze: Ex-Argentina defender appointed as manager of former club Newell's Old Boys
Newell's Old Boys have named their former defender and ex-Argentina international Gabriel Heinze as their new manager. Heinze started and ended his playing career with the Argentine club. He also enjoyed spells with Paris St-Germain, Manchester United and Real Madrid. The 44-year-old replaces interim manager Adrian Coria, who had been...
ESPN
Sevilla sink Copenhagen 3-0 to stay alive in Champions League
Sevilla kept alive their slim hopes of reaching the Champions League last 16 after second-half goals from Youssef En-Nesyri, Isco and Gonzalo Montiel secured a convincing 3-0 home win against 10-man FC Copenhagen in Group G on Tuesday. The victory, the Spanish side's first of the campaign, moved them to...
FOX Sports
Messi stars, PSG among 4 teams advancing in Champions League
His first goal was a nonchalant, outside-of-the-foot finish. His second was pretty much his trademark — fast feet outside the area and then a precise curler into the corner. Lionel Messi kept up his stellar pre-World Cup form to help rampant Paris Saint-Germain become one of four teams to advance to the last 16 of the Champions League on Tuesday, along with Chelsea, Benfica and Borussia Dortmund.
ESPN
Celtic crash out of Europe after 1-1 draw with Shakhtar Donetsk
Shakhtar Donetsk earned a 1-1 draw at Celtic in the Champions League on Tuesday after winger Mykhaylo Mudryk cancelled out a first-half goal by striker Georgios Giakoumakis to maintain the Ukrainian side's chances of reaching the knockout stage. Coach Igor Jovicevic's side secured at least a Europa League spot by...
ESPN
MLS considering expansion of playoffs - source
Major League Soccer is in discussions to modify its playoff structure to have as many as 30 games with a World Cup-style format, a league source confirmed to ESPN. The source cautioned that nothing has been approved, but the playoff format will be a topic for discussion at the league's next board of governors meeting on Nov. 15.
Unai Emery Returns To Premier League As New Aston Villa Manager In €6m Deal
The former Arsenal boss has been announced as Villa's new manager four days after Steven Gerrard was fired.
SB Nation
Klopp Talk: “I Expect Us to Play Better Consistently”
After a difficult start to the 2022-23 season, Liverpool looked to have recovered over an eight day stretch that saw them hammer Ranges 7-1 in the Champions League, battle to a 1-0 victory over title favourites Manchester City, and then manage a 1-0 win over West Ham. Then things took...
ESPN
Juventus 'sorry and angry' after shock Champions League group-stage exit - Allegri
Juventus coach Massimiliano Allegri says his side are "sorry and angry" following their 4-3 Champions League loss at Benfica on Tuesday as they miss out on the knockout rounds for the first time since 2013/14. The defeat means struggling Juve can only finish third in Group H, which would earn...
Giovanni Simeone fires in early double as Napoli swat aside dismal Rangers
Rangers’ sobering Champions League campaign continued on its downward trajectory with a 3-0 defeat against Napoli in the Stadio Diego Armando Maradona. A 7-1 defeat by Liverpool at Ibrox in their last Group A outing had shocked the Light Blues and their fans and it looked ominous when striker Giovanni Simeone scored twice in the first 16 minutes for the dominant home side.
NBC Sports
Aston Villa appoint Unai Emery as head coach
Following the departure of Steven Gerrard last Thursday, Aston Villa named former Arsenal and current Villarreal boss Unai Emery the club’s new manager on Monday, effective Nov. 1. Emery had been at Villarreal since July 2020, eight months after he left Arsenal and was replaced by Mikel Arteta. Since...
NBC Sports
How much are referees in the NHL paid?
Athletes and coaches are not the only integral components of hockey culture – referees and Zamboni drivers are just as crucial. From the NBA to the NFL, all referees are constantly faced with tough decisions, questionable calls and unexpected fights from athletes on the court or the field. But hockey, in particular, breeds some of the toughest referees in the game.
BBC
Borussia Dortmund v Man City: Pick of the stats
Borussia Dortmund have won just one of their five Champions League matches against Manchester City - a 1-0 home win in the 2012-13 group stage. Manchester City have won their past three Champions League games against Dortmund - all of them 2-1. No side has ever beaten another by the same score in four consecutive games in the competition.
theScore
RB Leipzig end Real Madrid's unbeaten run with impressive win
Leipzig, Germany, Oct 25, 2022 (AFP) - Leipzig earned an impressive 3-2 victory over Real Madrid on Tuesday in the Champions League to inflict the holders' first defeat of the season and flex their muscles ahead of a decisive showdown against Shakhtar Donetsk next week. The German side will qualify...
BBC
Phil Kessel breaks NHL 'ironman' record by playing 990th consecutive game
Vegas Golden Knights forward Phil Kessel has broken the National Hockey League's 'ironman' record by playing his 990th consecutive game. The 35-year-old American surpasses the mark set by Philadelphia Flyers defenseman Keith Yandle last season. Kessel started his streak in November 2009 in his first game with the Toronto Maple...
Academy: Kyle Kelly Signs Professional Contract At Liverpool
The Liverpool youngster signed his first professional contract at Anfield earlier on Monday.
SB Nation
Chelsea set to appoint AS Monaco technical director Laurence Stewart — report
Chelsea’s restructuring is slowly starting to take shape, and while no official announcements or appointments have been made yet, we have a third name reportedly set to join the new-look recruitment and technical setup — following the rumored and expected appointments of Christopher Vivell (from RB Leipzig) and Joe Shields (from Southampton).
markerzone.com
DALLAS' 2022 FIRST-ROUND PICK EJECTED FOR DANGEROUS CROSS-CHECK IN SHL GAME (VIDEO)
During the second period of Tuesday's game between Leksands IF and Rogle BK in the Swedish Hockey League, Dallas Stars 2022 first-round pick Lian Bichsel was handed a five-minute major and a game misconduct for cross-checking. The 18-year-old skates through the neutral zone, towards his team's bench, when he cross-checks...
SB Nation
Chelsea set to also add Brighton’s head of recruitment Paul Winstanley — report
Chelsea are continuing to piece together the new-look setup for the club’s football operations, and it looks like we’re going for more of a committee approach rather than giving any one person all the power. The latest name rumored to be joining is Brighton & Hove Albion’s head...
San Diego Wave recruits head coach Casey Stoney's son to tell her she won NWSL Coach of the Year
The San Diego Wave's first season in the NWSL was a fun one, so the club decided to have a little fun honoring the woman in charge. Wave head coach Casey Stoney was named the NWSL Coach of the Year on Wednesday after a season that saw her team finish third in the regular season standings in its first year of existence. The club recruited Stoney's son Teddy to break the news to her in person, during a postseason team get-together.
Mahrez penalty saved as Manchester City held by Borussia Dortmund
Riyad Mahrez had his second-half penalty well saved as Borussia Dortmund joined Manchester City in the last 16 after the 0-0 draw
