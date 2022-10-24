ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
BBC

Gabriel Heinze: Ex-Argentina defender appointed as manager of former club Newell's Old Boys

Newell's Old Boys have named their former defender and ex-Argentina international Gabriel Heinze as their new manager. Heinze started and ended his playing career with the Argentine club. He also enjoyed spells with Paris St-Germain, Manchester United and Real Madrid. The 44-year-old replaces interim manager Adrian Coria, who had been...
ESPN

Sevilla sink Copenhagen 3-0 to stay alive in Champions League

Sevilla kept alive their slim hopes of reaching the Champions League last 16 after second-half goals from Youssef En-Nesyri, Isco and Gonzalo Montiel secured a convincing 3-0 home win against 10-man FC Copenhagen in Group G on Tuesday. The victory, the Spanish side's first of the campaign, moved them to...
FOX Sports

Messi stars, PSG among 4 teams advancing in Champions League

His first goal was a nonchalant, outside-of-the-foot finish. His second was pretty much his trademark — fast feet outside the area and then a precise curler into the corner. Lionel Messi kept up his stellar pre-World Cup form to help rampant Paris Saint-Germain become one of four teams to advance to the last 16 of the Champions League on Tuesday, along with Chelsea, Benfica and Borussia Dortmund.
ESPN

Celtic crash out of Europe after 1-1 draw with Shakhtar Donetsk

Shakhtar Donetsk earned a 1-1 draw at Celtic in the Champions League on Tuesday after winger Mykhaylo Mudryk cancelled out a first-half goal by striker Georgios Giakoumakis to maintain the Ukrainian side's chances of reaching the knockout stage. Coach Igor Jovicevic's side secured at least a Europa League spot by...
ESPN

MLS considering expansion of playoffs - source

Major League Soccer is in discussions to modify its playoff structure to have as many as 30 games with a World Cup-style format, a league source confirmed to ESPN. The source cautioned that nothing has been approved, but the playoff format will be a topic for discussion at the league's next board of governors meeting on Nov. 15.
SB Nation

Klopp Talk: “I Expect Us to Play Better Consistently”

After a difficult start to the 2022-23 season, Liverpool looked to have recovered over an eight day stretch that saw them hammer Ranges 7-1 in the Champions League, battle to a 1-0 victory over title favourites Manchester City, and then manage a 1-0 win over West Ham. Then things took...
The Guardian

Giovanni Simeone fires in early double as Napoli swat aside dismal Rangers

Rangers’ sobering Champions League campaign continued on its downward trajectory with a 3-0 defeat against Napoli in the Stadio Diego Armando Maradona. A 7-1 defeat by Liverpool at Ibrox in their last Group A outing had shocked the Light Blues and their fans and it looked ominous when striker Giovanni Simeone scored twice in the first 16 minutes for the dominant home side.
NBC Sports

Aston Villa appoint Unai Emery as head coach

Following the departure of Steven Gerrard last Thursday, Aston Villa named former Arsenal and current Villarreal boss Unai Emery the club’s new manager on Monday, effective Nov. 1. Emery had been at Villarreal since July 2020, eight months after he left Arsenal and was replaced by Mikel Arteta. Since...
NBC Sports

How much are referees in the NHL paid?

Athletes and coaches are not the only integral components of hockey culture – referees and Zamboni drivers are just as crucial. From the NBA to the NFL, all referees are constantly faced with tough decisions, questionable calls and unexpected fights from athletes on the court or the field. But hockey, in particular, breeds some of the toughest referees in the game.
BBC

B﻿orussia Dortmund v Man City: Pick of the stats

Borussia Dortmund have won just one of their five Champions League matches against Manchester City - a 1-0 home win in the 2012-13 group stage. Manchester City have won their past three Champions League games against Dortmund - all of them 2-1. No side has ever beaten another by the same score in four consecutive games in the competition.
theScore

RB Leipzig end Real Madrid's unbeaten run with impressive win

Leipzig, Germany, Oct 25, 2022 (AFP) - Leipzig earned an impressive 3-2 victory over Real Madrid on Tuesday in the Champions League to inflict the holders' first defeat of the season and flex their muscles ahead of a decisive showdown against Shakhtar Donetsk next week. The German side will qualify...
BBC

Phil Kessel breaks NHL 'ironman' record by playing 990th consecutive game

Vegas Golden Knights forward Phil Kessel has broken the National Hockey League's 'ironman' record by playing his 990th consecutive game. The 35-year-old American surpasses the mark set by Philadelphia Flyers defenseman Keith Yandle last season. Kessel started his streak in November 2009 in his first game with the Toronto Maple...
SB Nation

Chelsea set to appoint AS Monaco technical director Laurence Stewart — report

Chelsea’s restructuring is slowly starting to take shape, and while no official announcements or appointments have been made yet, we have a third name reportedly set to join the new-look recruitment and technical setup — following the rumored and expected appointments of Christopher Vivell (from RB Leipzig) and Joe Shields (from Southampton).
102.5 The Bone

San Diego Wave recruits head coach Casey Stoney's son to tell her she won NWSL Coach of the Year

The San Diego Wave's first season in the NWSL was a fun one, so the club decided to have a little fun honoring the woman in charge. Wave head coach Casey Stoney was named the NWSL Coach of the Year on Wednesday after a season that saw her team finish third in the regular season standings in its first year of existence. The club recruited Stoney's son Teddy to break the news to her in person, during a postseason team get-together.
