‘Doctor Who’: David Tennant Confirmed as 14th Doctor, With Ncuti Gatwa to Follow
Jodie Whittaker, the 13th Doctor in the BBC’s long-running and immensely popular “Doctor Who” series, regenerated on Sunday, Oct. 23, revealing David Tennant, who was the 10th Doctor, as the 14th Doctor. Tennant and Catherine Tate are reprising their roles for the show’s 60th anniversary, and the BBC has confirmed that they will appear in three special episodes, set to air in November 2023. “David Tennant, previously known as the 10th Doctor, is now also known as the 14th Doctor. Confused? Don’t worry, he seems a little perplexed too,” the BBC said in a statement. “Doctor Who” began in 1963 and follows...
wegotthiscovered.com
Every surprise cameo in the ‘Doctor Who’ centenary special
Warning: This article contains spoilers for Doctor Who: “The Power of the Doctor.”. Doctor Who fans could not have asked for anything more from Jodie Whittaker’s last episode as the Thirteenth Doctor’s feature-length finale managed to squeeze in more surprises than you can shake a sonic screwdriver at. While we knew to expect a few returning characters, including classic companions Tegan (Janet Fielding) and Ace (Sophie Aldred), it turned out they were just the tip of the iceberg.
Doctor Who fans ‘lost for words’ as David Tennant makes shock appearance
Doctor Who fans have been left in a state of shock as David Tennant made an explosive return to the BBC series.Sunday (23 October) night saw Jodie Whittaker make her last adventure in the Tardis in the feature-length special episode “The Power of the Doctor”. You can read The Independent’s review of the episode here.The episode ended with Whittaker regenerating, with fans suspecting that she was going to turn into Sex Education star Ncuti Gatwa, who will be playing the Doctor in the next series.However, in a shocking twist, she instead turned back into former Doctor Who star Tennant.Tennant’s...
thedigitalfix.com
Jodie Whittaker wants to return to Doctor Who after upcoming finale
Jodie Whittaker, who plays the 13th Doctor in sci-fi series Doctor Who, wants to continue playing the character after the upcoming finale. Whittaker’s time as the Doctor is coming to an end, as is Chris Chibnall’s time as showrunner, with her regeneration episode The Power of the Doctor.
‘Doctor Who’: David Tennant And Catherine Tate Return As Jodie Whittaker Exits Series Ahead Of Ncuti Gatwa’s 2023 Debut
Jodie Whittaker’s final episode on Doctor Who aired and it brought back some familiar faces as the series celebrates its 60th anniversary. You can watch the clip in the video posted above. Whittaker’s Thirteenth Doctor regenerated and a familiar face returned to the Doctor Who universe. David Tennant appeared as the Fourteenth Doctor and reprised his role in the long-running series. Tennant was the Tenth Doctor of the BBC show between 2005 and 2010. Along with Tennant came Donna Noble, played by Catherine Tate in the episode that was Whittaker’s last episode of the series. It has been confirmed that Tennant and Tate...
thedigitalfix.com
ABC loses Doctor Who rights after BBC signs deal with Disney
All new seasons of the show will stream exclusively on Disney+ outside the UK and Ireland
wegotthiscovered.com
David Tennant teases the brain-melting mystery at the heart of his ‘Doctor Who’ return
Warning: this article contains spoilers for Doctor Who: The Power of the Doctor. The question on everybody’s lips is also firmly on David Tennant’s, with the 60th anniversary of Doctor Who seeing the return of one of his most-loved companions. Catherine Tate went from comedy to sci-fi in...
David Tennant's Doctor Who return brought back this lapsed Whovian
The Power of the Doctor did the almost impossible: gave Jodie Whittaker a brilliant sendoff and brought back my favorite Doctor. Now I’m hooked all over again.
'I'm reliving my childhood!': Doctor Who fans are thrilled as Peter Davidson and Bradley Walsh join a whole host of famous faces for Jodie Whittaker's final adventure
Doctor Who returned for Jodie Whittaker's final outing on Sunday. And the episode, marking the BBC's centenary, was jam-packed with stars from the show's past who helped the actress' time in the role come to an end in epic style. During the action packed finale the Time Lord came face-to-face...
Jodie Whittaker's Doctor Kept Her Companions and Viewers at a Distance
Jodie Whittaker takes the TARDIS for her final flight in the Doctor Who special, “Power of the Doctor,” which airs Sunday at 8:00 PM ET on BBC America. Whittaker’s 13th Doctor broke the mold in a major way, and it wasn’t just because she was the first woman to play our favorite Time Lord. She was also the first Doctor in the new series without a serious romantic relationship — in many ways a regressive throwback to the more overtly chaste Doctors from the original series.
Doctor Who Aiming To Reach Biggest Audience Yet With Shift To New Streaming Home
As if the latest regeneration wasn't enough of a shocker, Doctor Who has found a new streaming home for its future seasons.
Collider
Jodie Whittaker’s ’Doctor Who’s Centenary Special Send off Isn’t Sad, It's Hopeful
After a four-year run that included three seasons and three specials, Jodie Whittaker has said goodbye to Doctor Who. It's the end of an era and the beginning of a new one. It always feels bittersweet with such a big change to the show, and it was no different this time either. After what was admittedly a divisive era of Doctor Who for many fans, this last episode really stuck the landing that it needed to. It is perhaps the most enjoyable, emotional, and fun episode from her years as the Doctor, and perhaps ever. It feels different in a way from the previous era closers, not bothering to wrap up controversial storylines, and instead giving more time to so many unexpected characters, many whom are familiar faces from long ago. Many of the past regeneration episodes felt like an end, this felt like closure. It was the perfect way to end this run of the show.
digitalspy.com
Doctor Who’s Sophie Aldred “burst into tears” when asked to return
Doctor Who spoilers follow. Doctor Who star Sophie Aldred has revealed she “burst into tears” when she was asked to return to the show. The actress, who played Ace McShane opposite Sylvester McCoy’s Seventh Doctor, reprised her role for Sunday’s (October 23) ‘The Power of the Doctor’, her first appearance on the show in 33 years.
digitalspy.com
ITV airs emotional last episode of Doc Martin
Doc Martin spoilers follow. ITV's long-running show Doc Martin came to an emotional end tonight (October 26) after nearly 18 years on air. In the drama's final episode, Martin Clunes' Martin Ellingham and his family were preparing to depart the town of Portwenn and relocate to London – but not before a dramatic turn of events led to the Doc changing his mind.
Without free-to-air, we wouldn't have Doctor Who in the archives. What will we lose when it moves to Disney?
The announcement the BBC will move the global streaming of Doctor Who from free to air channels to Disney+ will change the viewing habits for millions of people internationally. In Australia, Doctor Who will be removed from the ABC, in New Zealand from TVNZ, and in America from BBC America. According to reports, the BBC and Disney+ are thrilled with the deal. The show’s chief writer Russell T. Davies has said this new relationship will allow the show to “launch the TARDIS all around the planet, reaching a new generation of fans while keeping our traditional home firmly on the...
Time Out Global
