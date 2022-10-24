Read full article on original website
Gizmodo
Doctor Who Ends Jodie Whittaker's Era With an Infuriating Mess
The era of the 13th Doctor is over, and it went out how ultimately much of Chris Chibnall’s time as Doctor Who’s showrunner went over the last four years: with moments of brilliance outshined by a plodding, unwieldy mess of narratives that threatened to drag its excellent star down with it. In that way, it’s perhaps a fitting finale, if an unjust one.
David Tennant's Doctor Who return brought back this lapsed Whovian
The Power of the Doctor did the almost impossible: gave Jodie Whittaker a brilliant sendoff and brought back my favorite Doctor. Now I’m hooked all over again.
Time Out Global
7 things in ‘Doctor Who’ only British people will understand
Geronimo! Doctor Who is coming to Disney+ and international newcomers are set to be bamboozled by the time-travelling alien’s love for eccentric British tropes. In a nutshell, Doctor Who follows a Time Lord who can travel across space and time thanks to his TARDIS (‘Time and Relative Dimension in Space’), a time machine disguised as an old British police box.
Doctor Who Am I review – a genial dive into the Whoniverse with one of its creators
When Matthew Jacobs’s name is first displayed on screen in this likable documentary, he is identified as a “mid-level screenwriter”; it’s more of a self-deprecating description than a diss given that he is one of the film’s co-directors (along with Vanessa Yuille) as well as the feature’s star subject. But his filmography is a mixed bag, and includes several things you may never have heard of (Bar America and the cartoon Justin and the Knights of Valour), little remembered reworkings of established works (a 1994 version of Lassie, Young Indiana Jones TV movies), the original story for one of Disney’s least popular works (The Emperor’s New Groove), the film adaptation for one stone-cold British cult classic (Paperhouse, 1988), and the script for 1996’s Doctor Who: The Movie.
BBC
James Corden: How Jez Butterworth's 'bombshell' drama lured him back to acting
Writer Jez Butterworth is no stranger to black comedy. Best-known for award-winning plays such as Mojo, Jerusalem and The Ferryman, his work has tackled heavy-duty themes such as toxic masculinity and national identity but always with a dollop of dark humour. His latest work is Amazon Prime TV series Mammals,...
Wait, Whose House Was Burning in 'House of the Dragon' Episode 9?
Spoiler alert: This article contains spoilers for House of the Dragon Season 1, Episode 9 on HBO — as well as spoilers for George R.R. Martin's book Fire & Blood. War is brewing following the death of King Viserys I (Paddy Considine). The Green faction, led by Alicent (Olivia Cooke) and Otto Hightower (Rhys Ifans), act quickly, determined to install Aegon II (Tom Glynn-Carney) on the throne before Rhaenyra (Emma D'Arcy) finds out what's going on.
thedigitalfix.com
The best scene in the House of the Dragon finale was Matt Smith’s idea
So, the latest adventure from the world of Game of Thrones is over, for now, as House of the Dragon episode 10 closes out a stunning first season of the fantasy series. One of the most important scenes of the finale though, was all thanks to an idea from Daemon Targaryen actor Matt Smith.
House of the Dragon: Confused viewers question ‘bizarre’ episode 9 ending
House of the Dragon’s big ninth episode ended on a moment that has left many viewers feeling confused.The HBO show’s predecessor,Game of Thrones, traditionally reserved some of each season’s biggest moments for the penultimate episode.Appearing to follow suit, the prequel’s latest instalment dealt with the fallout of the death of King Viserys (Paddy Considine) from the previous episode. *Spoilers follow – you have been warned*Alicent (Olivia Cooke), incorrectly believing Visery’s dying wish was for their son Aegon to succeed him as ruler, informs her father Otto (Rhys Ifans), who jumps to action in order to prevent Rhaenyra (Emma D’Arcy)...
House of the Dragon’ Finale: Fans Will See a ‘Different Side’ of Daemon
'House of the Dragon' fans should keep a close eye on Daemon in the season finale.
ComicBook
Popular House of the Dragon Character Finally Returns in Season Finale
WARNING: This article contains spoilers for the House of the Dragon Season 1 finale... House of the Dragon fans haven't seen Corlys Velaryon for a couple of weeks now, and the events of the series had many characters believing he may be dying. After suffering a wound while battling in the Stepstones, Corlys took some time to heal up. Fortunately, he isn't dead, and it doesn't look like he's going to be exiting House of the Dragon's story any time soon.
ComicBook
House of the Dragon Director Confirms Identity of Mysterious Dragon in Finale
The first season finale of HBO's House of the Dragon not only set the stage for a massive civil war in the show's immediate future, but also introduced a new dragon that could be pivotal to story. One scene in the second half of the episode saw Daemon Targaryen head below Dragonmont to see a massive beast with bronze scales and scars on its face. Daemon approached the dragon and sang to it, but its name and history were never mentioned. Many theorized that it was the dragon known as Vermithor, which has since been confirmed to be true.
Jodie Whittaker's Doctor Kept Her Companions and Viewers at a Distance
Jodie Whittaker takes the TARDIS for her final flight in the Doctor Who special, “Power of the Doctor,” which airs Sunday at 8:00 PM ET on BBC America. Whittaker’s 13th Doctor broke the mold in a major way, and it wasn’t just because she was the first woman to play our favorite Time Lord. She was also the first Doctor in the new series without a serious romantic relationship — in many ways a regressive throwback to the more overtly chaste Doctors from the original series.
‘The Handmaid’s Tale’: Max Minghella Says He’d Hate Nick if He Were in Luke’s Position
'The Handmaid's Tale' actor Max Minghella discussed his character Nick and his complicated relationship with June and Luke, and Minghella confessed he wouldn't be very understanding of Nick if he were in Luke's position.
The Ghost of Richard Harris review – hallowing a hellraiser, defiant to the end
Documentary portrait of the great actor has been recut and benefits from a fuller account of the vices and passions that drove him
Jessica Raine cuts a glamorous figure in a glitzy red dress as she joins smart Peter Capaldi at The Devil's Hour premiere
Jessica Raine cut a glamorous figure as she attended The Devil's Hour premiere in London on Tuesday night. The English actress, 40, was the epitome of sophistication in a glitzy red midi dress as she posed up a storm for the cameras. She was joined by actor Peter Capaldi, 64,...
WFMZ-TV Online
I'm inspired by the strength of women, says Jessica Chastain
Jessica Chastain feels inspired by "the strength of women". The 45-year-old actress - who plays nurse Amy Loughren, a single mother with heart problems, in 'The Good Nurse' - has revealed that she's determined to shine a light on brilliant women. She explained: "I love women's stories so much and...
Prince Harry's memoir, titled 'Spare,' to come out Jan. 10
Prince Harry’s memoir, an object of obsessive anticipation worldwide since first announced last year, is coming out Jan. 10. The book will be called “Spare.” It's being billed by Penguin Random House as an account told with “raw, unflinching honesty” and filled with ”insight, revelation, self-examination, and hard-won wisdom about the eternal power of love over grief.” The 416-page book will come out in 16 languages, from Dutch to Portuguese. Prince Harry himself reads an audio edition. Financial terms were not disclosed. The Duke of Sussex will be using the proceeds to donate to British charities.
Collider
In ‘Interview With the Vampire,’ Vampirism's Real Curse Is Loneliness
Editor's Note: The following contains Interview With the Vampire spoilers.Loneliness in vampires is hardly a new concept but AMC’s Interview With The Vampire shows a particularly dower side of it. Loneliness is the thread that ties the whole story together. It’s what sets the events of the story in motion, and it is their undoing as well. The gift of eternal life is also the curse of losing everything you once were and Interview With The Vampire explores this as the real curse of vampirism. It is not their monstrous nature that drives this vampire family to ruin but all their twisted forms of loneliness clashing and drawing out the worst in them. The lust for blood can be satiated, but the emptiness is forever.
theplaylist.net
‘The White Lotus’ Season 2 Review: HBO’s Hit Anthology Isn’t Worth The Trip This Time
Last summer “The White Lotus,” Mike White’s limited series skewering the lives of the elite while on vacation at the titular resort in Hawaii became a cultural phenomenon, snagging ten Emmy awards. Now an anthology, Season 2 finds a (mostly) new group of uber-wealthy vacationers, this time at a White Lotus in Sicily. Despite the first season’s impressive awards run, this new season finds little innovation in the formula, nor does it seem to have any new insights into this particular milieu.
EW.com
The Handmaid's Tale recap: June and Luke separated in midseason cliffhanger
As The Handmaid's Tale hits its mid-season stride, we find June (Elisabeth Moss) fast asleep, peacefully dreaming of the better, before times. But her happy visions of Hannah at the aquarium are literally shaken out of focus by a vibrating cell phone. It's resistance leader Lily, with urgent word that a Guardian ally is sneaking across the border with intel on Hannah's teen-bride school.
