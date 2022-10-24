Read full article on original website
Related
Patriot Front insignias found spray-painted on Gonzaga campus, Monroe St Bridge
SPOKANE, Wash. — Spray-painted insignias of white nationalist group Patriot Front were found on Gonzaga University’s campus and the Monroe Bridge. Logos and the words “Not Stolen, Conquered” were found on a mural called “The Wall” outside of the university’s College Hall building. The markings were removed later in the day. “It’s a statement that is meant to intimidate, it’s meant...
Gonzaga Bulletin
Patriot Front vandalism found on College Hall mural wall
Gonzaga University’s students reported far-right, hate group propaganda to the university administration on Tuesday. The spray-painted messaging was not university sanctioned and is considered to be vandalism and defacement of school property. The vandalism, located on the mural wall outside of College Hall, displayed two spray-painted images — the...
spokanepublicradio.org
From the Studio: CDA ACT's "Frozen, Jr."
Ahead of a new production of Disney's Frozen, Jr. by CDA ACT (Celebrating Different Abilities through Art & Community Theater), Olya Scheel, Adam Ackerman and Jamie Sciarrio entered the KPBX studio to chat with E.J. Iannelli about the show. Scheel and Ackerman are playing Anna and Hans, respectively, in Frozen,...
Get spooked in Spokane with the Haunted Downtown Walking Tour
SPOKANE, Wash. — Looking for a good scare this October? Look no further than downtown Spokane! The Spokane Public Library is hosting a Haunted Downtown Walking Tour so you can check out all the notable frights featured around the city. The tour details some of the spooky histories behind Spokane’s most prestigious landmarks. It’ll give you a taste of some...
KHQ Right Now
Spokane college student in competition to play with Josh Turner at the Grand Ole Opry
SPOKANE, Wash. - One college student from Spokane is currently in Nashville, Tennessee trying to make a name in music. Max Sadler is a senior at Belmont University trying to make it big, and he’s hoping his hometown can help him make him to the big stage. “Willie Nelson...
See Halloween Movie so Terrifying Its Not Shown in Tri-Cities
There is a Halloween scary movie that is so graphic and scary people are passing out and vomiting when they watch it. It is so shocking that you cannot even watch it in Tri-Cities or Yakima. You have to travel to Spokane or Seattle to find a showing. What is...
Is Spokane LGBT friendly?
Are people in Spokane open and welcoming to gay or LGBT people?
City of Spokane wants to terminate shelter agreement with Guardians Foundation over theft scandal
SPOKANE, Wash. — The Spokane City Council is looking to end its relationship with the operator of two local homeless shelters. The Guardians Foundation currently operates the Trent Ave and Cannon Street shelters. Earlier this month, the organization came forward to notify the city about concerns with an employee’s handling of city-issued funds. There were allegations of potential fraud ranging...
FOX 28 Spokane
Patriot Front grafitti found across Spokane
SPOKANE, Wash. – In June, 31 Patriot Front members were arrested out of a U-Haul, allegedly heading to a pride rally in Coeur d’Alene. Many of those arrested have already been in court. Wednesday, months later and miles away, spray paint with the white supremacist groups name and...
KREM
Day of the Dead celebration returns to Spokane
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. — The Day of the Dead celebration makes its return to the Spokane area next Sunday. The celebration is organized in partnership with Spokane's Hispanic Business Professionals Association (HBPA). The event will include ofrendas or altars, food, dances, lvendors, piñatas, mariachis and kids' activities. The...
Chronicle
Patty Murray and Tiffany Smiley in Their Own Words on Jan. 6, Gun Control and Climate Change
Patty Murray and Tiffany Smiley tackled 20 questions during a debate on Gonzaga University's campus Sunday evening. Here are a few key moments of the debate in the candidates' own words. They've been lightly edited for clarity. In recent months, the Jan. 6 committee made a case with testimony of...
KREM
Haunted Spokane: A look at the Lilac City's ghosts & spookiest haunts
Ghosts, haunted hotels, spooky steps, cursed mansions, and more. Haunted Spokane takes you on a tour of some of the spookiest spots in the Lilac City.
KHQ Right Now
Northside resource center pitches idea to end homelessness in the county
SPOKANE, Wash. - New Hope Resource Center will be bringing Charles Durrett to North Spokane in their pitch to end homelessness. Charles Durrett is an architect known for his creating of the Haystack Heights Housing Community in Spokane. This housing model is something New Hope is interested in applying to help fight homelessness on the Northside of Spokane.
FOX 28 Spokane
‘They’re only giving us 90 days in the middle of winter:’ Small Rathdrum community facing eviction
RATHDRUM, Idaho. – In the rural and quiet town of Rathdrum, the Mountain View Home Community is facing possible eviction during the coldest months of the year. “It’s a hell of a way to enter winter,” Resident Roger Gee said. Gee has lived in the mobile home...
What percent of Spokane is white?
Spokane is a city of cultural diversity. Do you live in a neighborhood with a mixed white and Hispanic or Asian population? How do you think about the percentage of white in Spokane?
East Central businesses speak on I-90 homeless camp impact on neighborhood
SPOKANE, Wash. — East Central businesses, homeowners, neighborhood council representatives and county officials each had different stories to tell about living and working near the I-90 homeless encampment at a press conference Wednesday. While their stories were different, their hopes were the same. The growing homeless encampment in their...
spokanepublicradio.org
Spokane woman meets students who will attend school named after her
It was quite a sight. Carla Peperzak, two weeks from her 99th birthday, fist bumping fifth and sixth graders who will be part of the first class at Carla Peperzak Middle School. They were at Ferris High School to hear her story about living in Nazi-occupied Holland during the early...
KPVI Newschannel 6
'We're not partisan.' Spokane council president pushes through new map, sparks controversy
(The Center Square) – “At the city we’re not partisan, it's not about the parties,” Spokane City Council President Breean Beggs said during deliberations to reject a map submitted by the Spokane Redistricting Board and begin the process of accepting a map drawn up by fellow Councilor Zack Zappone for Zappone's own district.
Cheney High School marching band wins first place in Puget Sound Festival of Bands competition
EVERETT, Wash. — After two amazing performances on Saturday, the Cheney High School (CHS) marching band placed first place overall at the 34th Annual Puget Sound Festival of Bands in Everett (PSFOB). CHS competed with several other bands from all around the Pacific Northwest, as well as other schools...
Agencies Unite to Disband Large Spokane Homeless Camp
Government agencies in Spokane have activated an Emergency Operations Center to get occupants of a large homeless encampment into shelter before the onset of winter. “Communities that are most successful at decommissioning camps use an organized, indoor navigation system approach to identifying housing and connecting people to supportive services,” Spokane Mayor Nadine Woodward explained in a statement Tuesday.
Comments / 0