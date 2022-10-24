ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spokane, WA

Comments / 0

Related
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Patriot Front insignias found spray-painted on Gonzaga campus, Monroe St Bridge

SPOKANE, Wash. — Spray-painted insignias of white nationalist group Patriot Front were found on Gonzaga University’s campus and the Monroe Bridge. Logos and the words “Not Stolen, Conquered” were found on a mural called “The Wall” outside of the university’s College Hall building. The markings were removed later in the day. “It’s a statement that is meant to intimidate, it’s meant...
SPOKANE, WA
Gonzaga Bulletin

Patriot Front vandalism found on College Hall mural wall

Gonzaga University’s students reported far-right, hate group propaganda to the university administration on Tuesday. The spray-painted messaging was not university sanctioned and is considered to be vandalism and defacement of school property. The vandalism, located on the mural wall outside of College Hall, displayed two spray-painted images — the...
SPOKANE, WA
spokanepublicradio.org

From the Studio: CDA ACT's "Frozen, Jr."

Ahead of a new production of Disney's Frozen, Jr. by CDA ACT (Celebrating Different Abilities through Art & Community Theater), Olya Scheel, Adam Ackerman and Jamie Sciarrio entered the KPBX studio to chat with E.J. Iannelli about the show. Scheel and Ackerman are playing Anna and Hans, respectively, in Frozen,...
COEUR D'ALENE, ID
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Get spooked in Spokane with the Haunted Downtown Walking Tour

SPOKANE, Wash. — Looking for a good scare this October? Look no further than downtown Spokane! The Spokane Public Library is hosting a Haunted Downtown Walking Tour so you can check out all the notable frights featured around the city. The tour details some of the spooky histories behind Spokane’s most prestigious landmarks. It’ll give you a taste of some...
SPOKANE, WA
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

City of Spokane wants to terminate shelter agreement with Guardians Foundation over theft scandal

SPOKANE, Wash. — The Spokane City Council is looking to end its relationship with the operator of two local homeless shelters. The Guardians Foundation currently operates the Trent Ave and Cannon Street shelters. Earlier this month, the organization came forward to notify the city about concerns with an employee’s handling of city-issued funds. There were allegations of potential fraud ranging...
SPOKANE, WA
FOX 28 Spokane

Patriot Front grafitti found across Spokane

SPOKANE, Wash. – In June, 31 Patriot Front members were arrested out of a U-Haul, allegedly heading to a pride rally in Coeur d’Alene. Many of those arrested have already been in court. Wednesday, months later and miles away, spray paint with the white supremacist groups name and...
SPOKANE, WA
KREM

Day of the Dead celebration returns to Spokane

SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. — The Day of the Dead celebration makes its return to the Spokane area next Sunday. The celebration is organized in partnership with Spokane's Hispanic Business Professionals Association (HBPA). The event will include ofrendas or altars, food, dances, lvendors, piñatas, mariachis and kids' activities. The...
SPOKANE, WA
KHQ Right Now

Northside resource center pitches idea to end homelessness in the county

SPOKANE, Wash. - New Hope Resource Center will be bringing Charles Durrett to North Spokane in their pitch to end homelessness. Charles Durrett is an architect known for his creating of the Haystack Heights Housing Community in Spokane. This housing model is something New Hope is interested in applying to help fight homelessness on the Northside of Spokane.
SPOKANE, WA
KREM2

East Central businesses speak on I-90 homeless camp impact on neighborhood

SPOKANE, Wash. — East Central businesses, homeowners, neighborhood council representatives and county officials each had different stories to tell about living and working near the I-90 homeless encampment at a press conference Wednesday. While their stories were different, their hopes were the same. The growing homeless encampment in their...
SPOKANE, WA
spokanepublicradio.org

Spokane woman meets students who will attend school named after her

It was quite a sight. Carla Peperzak, two weeks from her 99th birthday, fist bumping fifth and sixth graders who will be part of the first class at Carla Peperzak Middle School. They were at Ferris High School to hear her story about living in Nazi-occupied Holland during the early...
SPOKANE, WA
Big Country News

Agencies Unite to Disband Large Spokane Homeless Camp

Government agencies in Spokane have activated an Emergency Operations Center to get occupants of a large homeless encampment into shelter before the onset of winter. “Communities that are most successful at decommissioning camps use an organized, indoor navigation system approach to identifying housing and connecting people to supportive services,” Spokane Mayor Nadine Woodward explained in a statement Tuesday.
SPOKANE, WA

Comments / 0

Community Policy