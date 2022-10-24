Election 2022: How do you register to vote? Where is your polling place; polling place times

With the General Election a little more than a month away on Nov. 8, do you know if you are registered to vote?

Do you know where to vote and what time the polls open and close at your polling place?

If you don’t’, below is a guide to how to register and where to vote.

The state-by-state guide tells you what you need to know about voting in the 2022 General Election, including how to check your voter registration, the deadline for registration, how to find your polling place and the hours your state’s polls will be open on election day.

What is the deadline to register to vote in person for the Nov. 8 General Election?

1. Alabama: Oct. 24

2. Alaska: Oct. 9

3. Arizona: Oct. 11

4. Arkansas: Oct. 11

5. California: Oct. 24; can register to vote in person on election day

6. Colorado: Oct. 31; can register to vote in person on election day

7. Connecticut: Nov. 1; can register to vote in person on election day

8. Delaware: Nov. 8

9. District of Columbia: Oct. 18; can register to vote in person on election day

10. Florida: Oct. 11

11. Georgia: Oct. 11

12. Hawaii: Oct. 31 – by mail; can register to vote online by Nov. 8, and in person on election day

13. Idaho: Oct. 14; can register to vote in person on election day

14. Illinois: Oct. 11 by mail; Oct. 23 online; can register to vote in person on election day

15. Indiana: Oct. 11

16. Iowa: Oct. 24; can register to vote in person on election day

17. Kansas: Oct. 18

18. Kentucky: Oct. 11

19. Louisiana: Oct. 11 in person or by mail; Oct. 18 online

20. Maine: Oct. 18; can register to vote in person on election day

21. Maryland: Oct. 18 (mail and online); can register to vote in person on election day

22. Massachusetts: Oct. 29

23. Michigan: Oct. 24; can register to vote in person on election day

24. Minnesota: Oct. 18; can register to vote in person on election day

25. Mississippi: Oct. 10

26. Missouri: Oct. 12

27. Montana: Oct. 11 by mail; can register to vote in person on election day

28. Nebraska: Oct. 21 by mail or online; Oct. 28 in person

29. Nevada: Oct. 11 by mail; online and in-person registration Nov. 8

30. New Hampshire: Can register to vote in-person on election day

31. New Jersey: Oct. 18

32. New Mexico: Oct. 11 by mail or online; can register to vote in person on election day

33. New York: Oct. 14

34. North Carolina: Oct. 14

35. North Dakota: No voter registration process; bring a valid proof of ID and residency to the polls in order to vote.

36. Ohio: Oct. 11

37. Oklahoma: Oct. 14

38. Oregon: Oct. 18

39. Pennsylvania: Oct. 24

40. Rhode Island: Oct. 9

41. South Carolina: Oct. 7

42. South Dakota: Oct. 24

43.

: Oct. 11

44. Texas: Oct. 11

45. Utah: Oct. 28 by mail or online; can register to vote in person on election day

46. Vermont: Nov. 4 online; can register to vote in person on election day; or by mail on the election day

47. Virginia: Oct. 17 for online and by mail

48. Washington: Oct. 31; can register to vote in person on election day

49. West Virginia: Oct. 18

50. Wisconsin: Oct. 19 online or by mail; can register to vote in person on election day

51. Wyoming: Oct. 24 by mail; can register to vote in person on election day

How to find out if you are registered to vote?

You can find out if you are registered to vote in your state by clicking on the state where you live and entering some information.

1. Alabama

2. Alaska

3. Arizona

4. Arkansas

5. California

6. Colorado

7. Connecticut

8. Delaware

9. District of Columbia

10. Florida

11. Georgia

12. Hawaii

13. Idaho

14. Illinois

15. Indiana

16. Iowa

17. Kansas

18. Kentucky

19. Louisiana

20. Maine

21. Maryland

22. Massachusetts

23. Michigan

24. Minnesota

25. Mississippi

26. Missouri

27. Montana

28. Nebraska

29. Nevada

30. New Hampshire

31. New Jersey

32. New York

33. New Mexico

34. North Carolina

35. North Dakota

36. Ohio

37. Oklahoma

38. Oregon

39. Pennsylvania

40. Rhode Island

41. South Carolina

42. South Dakota

43.

44. Texas

45. Utah

46. Vermont

47. Virginia

48. Washington

49. West Virginia

50. Wisconsin

51. Wyoming

How do I find out where to vote -- where is my polling place?

Use the links below and fill in your street address to find your polling place.

1. Alabama polling locations

2. Alaska polling locations

3. Arizona polling locations

4. Arkansas polling locations

5. California polling locations

6. Colorado polling locations

7. Connecticut polling locations

8. Delaware polling locations

9. District of Columbia polling locations

10. Florida polling locations

11. Georgia polling locations

12. Hawaii polling locations

13. Idaho polling locations

14. Illinois polling locations

15. Indiana polling locations

16. Iowa polling locations

17. Kansas polling locations

18. Kentucky polling locations

19. Louisiana polling locations

20. Maine polling locations

21. Maryland polling locations

22. Massachusetts polling locations

23. Michigan polling locations

24. Minnesota polling locations

25. Mississippi polling locations

26. Missouri polling locations

27. Montana polling locations

28. Nebraska polling locations

29. Nevada polling locations

30. New Hampshire polling locations

31. New Jersey polling locations

32. New Mexico polling locations

33. New York polling locations

34. North Carolina polling locations

35. North Dakota polling locations

36. Ohio polling locations

37. Oklahoma polling locations

38. Oregon polling locations

39. Pennsylvania polling locations

40. Rhode Island polling locations

41. South Carolina polling locations

42. South Dakota polling locations

43. Tennessee polling locations

44. Texas polling locations

45. Utah polling locations

46. Vermont polling locations

47. Virginia polling locations

48. Washington polling locations

49. West Virginia polling locations

50. Wisconsin polling locations

51. Wyoming polling locations

When do I vote on election day?

Here are the poll times for the Nov. 3 General Election by state.

1. Alabama: 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

2. Alaska: 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.

3. Arizona: 6 a.m. to 7 p.m.

4. Arkansas: 7:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.

5. California: 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.

6. Colorado: 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

7. Connecticut: 6 a.m. to 8 p.m.

8. Delaware: 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.

9. District of Columbia: 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.

10. Florida: 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

11. Georgia: 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

12. Hawaii: 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

13. Idaho: 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

14. Illinois: 6 a.m. to 7 p.m.

15. Indiana: 6 a.m. to 6 p.m.

16. Iowa: 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.

17. Kansas: 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

18. Kentucky: 6 a.m. to 6 p.m.

19. Louisiana: 6 a.m. to 8 p.m.

20. Maine: 6 a.m. to 8 p.m.

21. Maryland: 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.

22. Massachusetts: 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.

23. Michigan: 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.

24. Minnesota: 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.

25. Mississippi: 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

26. Missouri: 6 a.m. to 7 p.m.

27. Montana: 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.

28. Nebraska: 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. (CT); 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. (MT)

29. Nevada: 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

30. New Hampshire: Varies by municipality

31. New Jersey: 6 a.m. to 8 p.m.

32. New Mexico: 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

33. New York: 6 a.m. to 9 p.m.

34. North Carolina: 6:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.

35. North Dakota: Open between 7 a.m. to 9 a.m.

36. Ohio: 6:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.

37. Oklahoma: 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

38. Oregon: Varies

39. Pennsylvania: 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.

40. Rhode Island: 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.

41. South Carolina: 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

42. South Dakota: 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

43.

: Varies by county

44. Texas: 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

45. Utah: 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.

46. Vermont: Depending on location, opens between 5 a.m. and 10 a.m.; closes at 7 p.m.

47. Virginia: 6 a.m. to 7 p.m.

48. Washington: Poll opening hours vary; closes at 8 p.m.

49. West Virginia: 6:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.

50. Wisconsin: 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.

51. Wyoming: 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

©2022 Cox Media Group