Election 2022: How do you register to vote? Where is your polling place; polling place times
With the General Election a little more than a month away on Nov. 8, do you know if you are registered to vote?
Do you know where to vote and what time the polls open and close at your polling place?
If you don’t’, below is a guide to how to register and where to vote.
The state-by-state guide tells you what you need to know about voting in the 2022 General Election, including how to check your voter registration, the deadline for registration, how to find your polling place and the hours your state’s polls will be open on election day.
What is the deadline to register to vote in person for the Nov. 8 General Election?
1. Alabama: Oct. 24
2. Alaska: Oct. 9
3. Arizona: Oct. 11
4. Arkansas: Oct. 11
5. California: Oct. 24; can register to vote in person on election day
6. Colorado: Oct. 31; can register to vote in person on election day
7. Connecticut: Nov. 1; can register to vote in person on election day
8. Delaware: Nov. 8
9. District of Columbia: Oct. 18; can register to vote in person on election day
10. Florida: Oct. 11
11. Georgia: Oct. 11
12. Hawaii: Oct. 31 – by mail; can register to vote online by Nov. 8, and in person on election day
13. Idaho: Oct. 14; can register to vote in person on election day
14. Illinois: Oct. 11 by mail; Oct. 23 online; can register to vote in person on election day
15. Indiana: Oct. 11
16. Iowa: Oct. 24; can register to vote in person on election day
17. Kansas: Oct. 18
18. Kentucky: Oct. 11
19. Louisiana: Oct. 11 in person or by mail; Oct. 18 online
20. Maine: Oct. 18; can register to vote in person on election day
21. Maryland: Oct. 18 (mail and online); can register to vote in person on election day
22. Massachusetts: Oct. 29
23. Michigan: Oct. 24; can register to vote in person on election day
24. Minnesota: Oct. 18; can register to vote in person on election day
25. Mississippi: Oct. 10
26. Missouri: Oct. 12
27. Montana: Oct. 11 by mail; can register to vote in person on election day
28. Nebraska: Oct. 21 by mail or online; Oct. 28 in person
29. Nevada: Oct. 11 by mail; online and in-person registration Nov. 8
30. New Hampshire: Can register to vote in-person on election day
31. New Jersey: Oct. 18
32. New Mexico: Oct. 11 by mail or online; can register to vote in person on election day
33. New York: Oct. 14
34. North Carolina: Oct. 14
35. North Dakota: No voter registration process; bring a valid proof of ID and residency to the polls in order to vote.
36. Ohio: Oct. 11
37. Oklahoma: Oct. 14
38. Oregon: Oct. 18
39. Pennsylvania: Oct. 24
40. Rhode Island: Oct. 9
41. South Carolina: Oct. 7
42. South Dakota: Oct. 24
43.
: Oct. 11
44. Texas: Oct. 11
45. Utah: Oct. 28 by mail or online; can register to vote in person on election day
46. Vermont: Nov. 4 online; can register to vote in person on election day; or by mail on the election day
47. Virginia: Oct. 17 for online and by mail
48. Washington: Oct. 31; can register to vote in person on election day
49. West Virginia: Oct. 18
50. Wisconsin: Oct. 19 online or by mail; can register to vote in person on election day
51. Wyoming: Oct. 24 by mail; can register to vote in person on election day
How to find out if you are registered to vote?
You can find out if you are registered to vote in your state by clicking on the state where you live and entering some information.
1. Alabama
2. Alaska
3. Arizona
4. Arkansas
5. California
6. Colorado
7. Connecticut
8. Delaware
10. Florida
11. Georgia
12. Hawaii
13. Idaho
14. Illinois
15. Indiana
16. Iowa
17. Kansas
18. Kentucky
19. Louisiana
20. Maine
21. Maryland
22. Massachusetts
23. Michigan
24. Minnesota
25. Mississippi
26. Missouri
27. Montana
28. Nebraska
29. Nevada
30. New Hampshire
31. New Jersey
32. New York
33. New Mexico
34. North Carolina
35. North Dakota
36. Ohio
37. Oklahoma
38. Oregon
39. Pennsylvania
40. Rhode Island
41. South Carolina
42. South Dakota
43.
44. Texas
45. Utah
46. Vermont
47. Virginia
48. Washington
49. West Virginia
50. Wisconsin
51. Wyoming
How do I find out where to vote -- where is my polling place?
Use the links below and fill in your street address to find your polling place.
5. California polling locations
7. Connecticut polling locations
9. District of Columbia polling locations
14. Illinois polling locations
18. Kentucky polling locations
19. Louisiana polling locations
21. Maryland polling locations
22. Massachusetts polling locations
23. Michigan polling locations
24. Minnesota polling locations
25. Mississippi polling locations
26. Missouri polling locations
28. Nebraska polling locations
30. New Hampshire polling locations
31. New Jersey polling locations
32. New Mexico polling locations
33. New York polling locations
34. North Carolina polling locations
35. North Dakota polling locations
37. Oklahoma polling locations
39. Pennsylvania polling locations
40. Rhode Island polling locations
41. South Carolina polling locations
42. South Dakota polling locations
43. Tennessee polling locations
47. Virginia polling locations
48. Washington polling locations
49. West Virginia polling locations
50. Wisconsin polling locations
When do I vote on election day?
Here are the poll times for the Nov. 3 General Election by state.
1. Alabama: 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
2. Alaska: 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.
3. Arizona: 6 a.m. to 7 p.m.
4. Arkansas: 7:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.
5. California: 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.
6. Colorado: 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
7. Connecticut: 6 a.m. to 8 p.m.
8. Delaware: 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.
9. District of Columbia: 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.
10. Florida: 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
11. Georgia: 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
12. Hawaii: 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
13. Idaho: 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.
14. Illinois: 6 a.m. to 7 p.m.
15. Indiana: 6 a.m. to 6 p.m.
16. Iowa: 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.
17. Kansas: 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
18. Kentucky: 6 a.m. to 6 p.m.
19. Louisiana: 6 a.m. to 8 p.m.
20. Maine: 6 a.m. to 8 p.m.
21. Maryland: 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.
22. Massachusetts: 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.
23. Michigan: 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.
24. Minnesota: 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.
25. Mississippi: 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
26. Missouri: 6 a.m. to 7 p.m.
27. Montana: 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.
28. Nebraska: 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. (CT); 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. (MT)
29. Nevada: 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
30. New Hampshire: Varies by municipality
31. New Jersey: 6 a.m. to 8 p.m.
32. New Mexico: 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
33. New York: 6 a.m. to 9 p.m.
34. North Carolina: 6:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.
35. North Dakota: Open between 7 a.m. to 9 a.m.
36. Ohio: 6:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.
37. Oklahoma: 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
38. Oregon: Varies
39. Pennsylvania: 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.
40. Rhode Island: 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.
41. South Carolina: 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
42. South Dakota: 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
43.
: Varies by county
44. Texas: 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
45. Utah: 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.
46. Vermont: Depending on location, opens between 5 a.m. and 10 a.m.; closes at 7 p.m.
47. Virginia: 6 a.m. to 7 p.m.
48. Washington: Poll opening hours vary; closes at 8 p.m.
49. West Virginia: 6:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.
50. Wisconsin: 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.
51. Wyoming: 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
