Fall River, MA

1310kfka.com

Fall River entrance to RMNP undergoing major renovation

The Fall River entrance of Rocky Mountain National Park will under a major rehab to improve wait times. Construction starts next week on a new entrance that’s wider and has a fast pass lane. When construction starts next week, visitors can expect delays at that entrance. The entrance is slated to fully reopen in late June. Rocky Mountain National Park sees more than 4.5 million visitors every year.
FALL RIVER, MA
FUN 107

This Route 24 On-Ramp Is by Far the Sketchiest and Most-Dangerous in Fall River

If you were to ask me my honest opinion on the drivers of the SouthCoast, Fall River doesn't sit too well on the rankings. This past week alone, I've been in and out of the "We'll Try" city running errands and checking off meetings on my to-do list. Coincidentally, both were up near B.C.C.'s campus, which meant I had to risk it all on the way home when it came down to one specific highway ramp.
FALL RIVER, MA
FUN 107

Epic Indoor Tubing Is Back At Jordan’s Enchanted Village

Everyone was raving about the indoor tubing at Jordan's Furniture last winter and of course, the furniture store is bringing it back for an all new season of festive fun at the Enchanted Village. No real surprise that the 72-foot long indoor tube slides will be back for another season,...
AVON, MA
fairhavenneighborhoodnews.com

What A Find! closing its doors after 13 years

One of Fairhaven’s most visible businesses is closing its doors. Located on Route 6, What A Find! Consignment has sold used furniture for 15 years, run by owners Lief and Linda Johannessen. The building has been a furniture store for decades. Built in 1951 by Linda’s dad, Leach Furniture...
FAIRHAVEN, MA
FUN 107

Sink Your Teeth Into This Three-Course Eggs Benny Flight From This North End New Bedford Restaurant

Ladies and gentlemen, I have found the best-kept hidden gem of New Bedford's North End and there's an eggs benny flight on the menu. In the far northern part of New Bedford, right smack in the center of the Sassaquin area is a quaint little mom-and-pop restaurant with the most unique and delicious (if I do say so myself) breakfast and lunch dishes. It's called What's Cookin'? and they have what it takes to please the soul and satisfy the belly.
NEW BEDFORD, MA
frmedia.org

(VIDEO) New Trail at Bioreserve Open to Hikers

There is a new 20-mile hiking trail open within the Southeastern Massachusetts Bioreserve that fall within parts of Fall River and Freetown. Development of the new trail was made possible by a MassTrails Grant from the state. City Forester Michael Labossiere says the new trail fits within the natural layout of the Bioreserve.
FALL RIVER, MA
FUN 107

Halloween Comes Alive in Dartmouth Thanks to One Man’s Haunted Yard

As Halloween draws closer, all things spooky and scary begin to take over, and one Dartmouth resident lives to bring terror and fear to his neighborhood every year. Harrison Ingham has been putting on interactive Halloween displays for years, and after acquiring the original animatronics and props from the old Lakeville haunted trail, he’s ready to make the “Haunted Yard by Dark New England” bigger and scarier than ever.
DARTMOUTH, MA
ABC6.com

Crash on Newport Bridge causes heavy delays

JAMESTOWN, R.I. (WLNE) — A crash on the Newport Bridge is causing heavy traffic Wednesday morning. The Rhode Island Turnpike and Bridge Authority said that the left lane is blocked going eastbound. Drivers are asked to stay on the right-hand side of the bridge.
NEWPORT, RI
Boston Globe

The neighbors are dead

What it’s like living next to a graveyard ... ‘I remember walking through [our] yard, and I was like, ‘Oh, my God, am I standing on someone?’ " Some real estate deals are a dead-end, and some are dead-end adjacent, literally. People who buy homes next...
SUTTON, MA
