History’s Villains: True CrimesWilliam Saint ValFall River, MA
Local Zoo Invites You to Spooky Festive Halloween Fun!Camilo Díaz
Don't Miss This Seminar That Could Save Your Pet's Life!Camilo DíazBrockton, MA
Missing In MassachusettsThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedBoston, MA
Tasty Halloween Fun at the Final Food Truck Night of 2022!Dianna CarneyKingston, MA
1310kfka.com
Fall River entrance to RMNP undergoing major renovation
The Fall River entrance of Rocky Mountain National Park will under a major rehab to improve wait times. Construction starts next week on a new entrance that’s wider and has a fast pass lane. When construction starts next week, visitors can expect delays at that entrance. The entrance is slated to fully reopen in late June. Rocky Mountain National Park sees more than 4.5 million visitors every year.
This Route 24 On-Ramp Is by Far the Sketchiest and Most-Dangerous in Fall River
If you were to ask me my honest opinion on the drivers of the SouthCoast, Fall River doesn't sit too well on the rankings. This past week alone, I've been in and out of the "We'll Try" city running errands and checking off meetings on my to-do list. Coincidentally, both were up near B.C.C.'s campus, which meant I had to risk it all on the way home when it came down to one specific highway ramp.
whatsupnewp.com
Travel Advisory: RIDOT closing Fish Road for the replacement of the Sin and Flesh Brook Bridge in Tiverton
On Wednesday morning, November 9, the Rhode Island Department of Transportation (RIDOT) will close the bridge that carries Fish Road over the Sin and Flesh Brook in Tiverton. The road will be closed for approximately two weeks, reopening on November 23, while RIDOT replaces the deteriorated bridge. During the closure,...
Epic Indoor Tubing Is Back At Jordan’s Enchanted Village
Everyone was raving about the indoor tubing at Jordan's Furniture last winter and of course, the furniture store is bringing it back for an all new season of festive fun at the Enchanted Village. No real surprise that the 72-foot long indoor tube slides will be back for another season,...
whdh.com
Kingston officials looking for answers after unannounced arrival of more than 100 people at hotel
KINGSTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Town leaders in Kingston say they are frustrated after groups of families were dropped off at a local hotel over the past week, with the total number growing to 107 people over the last few days. Town Administrator Keith Hickey said a number of families have...
fairhavenneighborhoodnews.com
What A Find! closing its doors after 13 years
One of Fairhaven’s most visible businesses is closing its doors. Located on Route 6, What A Find! Consignment has sold used furniture for 15 years, run by owners Lief and Linda Johannessen. The building has been a furniture store for decades. Built in 1951 by Linda’s dad, Leach Furniture...
Tia Maria’s in New Bedford Ready to Expand & Evolve on North Water Street
A beloved breakfast spot in downtown New Bedford is gearing up for a big expansion on North Water Street. Tia Maria’s European Café bought the building next door at the beginning of the year and construction has officially begun to bring more square feet to the restaurant with the same great quality.
WCVB
A tour of East Taunton: Massasoit State Park, a beer can museum and the Star Drive-In
NEEDHAM, Mass. — Where can you go for a beautiful hike at astate park, grab a lobster roll or fried clams, and learn about one of the most unusual museums in America – one devoted entirely to beer cans? It’s all in East Taunton, a village within the southeastern Massachusetts city of Taunton.
Fall River’s Finest Chad ‘Lion’ Leoncello Returns to the Ring at Bally’s Twin River Casino
Somebody call ring announcer Michael Buffer, because Fall River is gearing up to "Rumble"!. Local legend Chad "Lion" Leoncello hasn't fought a match since 2019, and the wait is finally over. On November 19th, the Fall River native will be competing at Bally's Twin River Casino in Lincoln, Rhode Island.
ABC6.com
Massachusetts residents will no longer be able to trash old mattresses or box springs
TAUNTON, Mass. (WLNE) — Massachusetts residents looking to get rid of their old mattress or box spring can no longer put it in their trash starting Nov. 1. The Commonwealth is implementing new waste ban disposal regulations that require mattresses and box spring boxes to be recycled or donated.
ABC6.com
‘Sparkle City’: Central Falls cocaine history uncovered after human remains found
CENTRAL FALLS, R.I. (WLNE) — After human remains were found in Central Falls Monday, residents said that site may have also been part of one of the largest cocaine operations in the late 1900s. The construction site on Sheridan Street is the former location of what used to be...
Sink Your Teeth Into This Three-Course Eggs Benny Flight From This North End New Bedford Restaurant
Ladies and gentlemen, I have found the best-kept hidden gem of New Bedford's North End and there's an eggs benny flight on the menu. In the far northern part of New Bedford, right smack in the center of the Sassaquin area is a quaint little mom-and-pop restaurant with the most unique and delicious (if I do say so myself) breakfast and lunch dishes. It's called What's Cookin'? and they have what it takes to please the soul and satisfy the belly.
Fishing boat catches undetonated explosive off RI coast
The U.S. Coast Guard detonated an explosive caught by a fishing vessel Wednesday morning.
frmedia.org
(VIDEO) New Trail at Bioreserve Open to Hikers
There is a new 20-mile hiking trail open within the Southeastern Massachusetts Bioreserve that fall within parts of Fall River and Freetown. Development of the new trail was made possible by a MassTrails Grant from the state. City Forester Michael Labossiere says the new trail fits within the natural layout of the Bioreserve.
After Sandy: Is RI prepared for another superstorm?
Ten years ago, Superstorm Sandy devastated parts of Southern New England.
fallriverreporter.com
Portsmouth, Tiverton, Bristol, Middletown, and Newport respond to possible explosion that significantly damaged part of home
Part of a home was destroyed Monday and a firefighter was injured as several crews responded to extinguish flames at an area home. According to the Plymouth Fire Department, just after 5:00 p.m., Portsmouth Fire Alarm received multiple 911 calls reporting a structure fire and possible explosion at 44 Valhalla Drive.
Halloween Comes Alive in Dartmouth Thanks to One Man’s Haunted Yard
As Halloween draws closer, all things spooky and scary begin to take over, and one Dartmouth resident lives to bring terror and fear to his neighborhood every year. Harrison Ingham has been putting on interactive Halloween displays for years, and after acquiring the original animatronics and props from the old Lakeville haunted trail, he’s ready to make the “Haunted Yard by Dark New England” bigger and scarier than ever.
Portsmouth home damaged in fire
The fire started around 5:30 p.m. Monday on Valhalla Drive.
ABC6.com
Crash on Newport Bridge causes heavy delays
JAMESTOWN, R.I. (WLNE) — A crash on the Newport Bridge is causing heavy traffic Wednesday morning. The Rhode Island Turnpike and Bridge Authority said that the left lane is blocked going eastbound. Drivers are asked to stay on the right-hand side of the bridge.
Boston Globe
The neighbors are dead
What it’s like living next to a graveyard ... ‘I remember walking through [our] yard, and I was like, ‘Oh, my God, am I standing on someone?’ " Some real estate deals are a dead-end, and some are dead-end adjacent, literally. People who buy homes next...
