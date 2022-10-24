Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
An Elderly Michigan Woman Targeted in 'Best Buy Geek Squad' Scam; The Scammer Wants $12K in Cash with Unexpected EndingZack LoveDundee, MI
Here's How You Can Help Raise Awareness of the Disappearance of Dee Ann WarnerTracy StengelTecumseh, MI
20 Year-Old Pilot Still Missing After Disappearing Over Lake Michigan Nearly 30 Years AgoKyle SchepperleyOttawa Lake, MI
Michigan Museum of Horror opening this month in time for HalloweenKristen WaltersMonroe, MI
13abc.com
Tackling traffic fatalities in Toledo with Vision Zero
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The City of Toledo Department of Transportation held its first “Vision Zero” meeting on Wednesday. The public community outreach meeting focused on the city’s plan to reduce all traffic fatalities in Toledo. “In Toledo, over five years, we lost 160 people. They are...
13abc.com
Ohio Right to Life issues letter against proposed Bowling Green City Council ordinance
BOWLING GREEN, Ohio (WTVG) - Bowling Green City Council has proposed an ordinance that would expand its anti-discrimination ordinance. It would protect people who are breastfeeding, using fertility treatments, hormone treatments, and those who have had abortions. But Ohio Right to Life has now issued a letter to city council...
13abc.com
City of Toledo holds open house for Schneider Park Revitalization Project
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) -The City of Toledo Division of Parks, Recreation, and Youth Services is giving locals a sneak peek at the plans to redesign and renovate Schneider Park. The open house will take place on Wednesday at 5 p.m. inside the Heatherdowns Branch Library located on 3265 Glanzman Rd.
13abc.com
Finds in the 419 - Erie Orchard and Cider Mill
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - 13abc’s James Starks ventures up to Erie, MI and learns how to make apple cider at Erie Orchard and Cider Mill. See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.
Dogs that survived Hurricane Ian prepare for homes in Toledo area
TOLEDO, Ohio — Dogs evacuated from Hurricane Ian are still looking for new homes in northwest Ohio and experts are assisting in preparing the canines for the transition. After extensive training, Sylvie and Dudley are now in the care of new families after surviving Ian. Toledo Humane Society spokesperson...
13abc.com
Candidates Night to be held in Toledo
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Toledo Community Coalition and the Black & Brown Unity Coalition are holding a Candidates Night on Wednesday. According to organizers, the event will take place on Oct. 25 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Warren AME Church located at 915 Collingwood Blvd. The candidates...
13abc.com
City of Toledo announces rebate for electric lawn mowers
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The City of Toledo’s Division of Environmental Services announced its Electric Lawn Mower Rebate program for county residents. The program is offering a $100 rebate gift card for residents who scrap their old gas-powered lawn mowers and purchase a new battery-powered electric lawn mower. Registration...
Wood County farmer killed in crash Tuesday afternoon
WOOD COUNTY, Ohio — A Milton Township farmer was killed Tuesday after an unoccupied tractor struck a pickup truck, knocking him over and pinning him to the ground. William Wilhelm, 82, of Deshler, Ohio, was pronounced dead at the scene Tuesday afternoon. The tractor began moving after it was...
13abc.com
Keeping your car safe with wet leaves and cooler temps
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The season of snow and ice slicking up roads is not far off, but on days like today you still need to drive carefully. The combination of wet pavement and leaves can actually cause car accidents. Since we’ve had a very dry fall, this is really...
13abc.com
Organizations highlight state investments to reduce lead poisoning
TPS adds to Longfellow Elementary school safety policy after 5-year-old goes missing. Witnesses say the boy walked from Longfellow elementary school, past Miracle Mile Shopping Center, and crossed over Jackman road. New mental health treatment center to open in Wood County. Updated: 2 hours ago. Unison health is opening a...
SAME Cafe opening Toledo location inside Main Library
TOLEDO, Ohio — A unique Denver-based restaurant will soon open it's first out-of-state location inside the Main Library in downtown Toledo. SAME Café announced last year it was opening a space in Toledo, but didn't have a specific location. The restaurant will open Nov. 4 with a daily rotating menu of two salads, two soups and two pizzas, all made with local produce.
Man in ski mask allegedly robs south Toledo convenience store Tuesday night
TOLEDO, Ohio — Editor's note: The attached video is from an unrelated story that aired on Oct. 17, 2022. An unknown suspect robbed the Stop & Go convenience store on Arlington Avenue Tuesday night, according to a report from Toledo police. According to the clerk, a man wearing a...
13abc.com
Black Voters Matter van hits the streets of Toledo to promote voting
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Election signs are popping up all over. Some are for issues, others are for candidates. One sign is on the side of a van, which is wrapped in an image that spells out: Black Voters Matter. It’s a mobile sign encouraging people in underserved and overlooked communities to vote Tuesday, November 8, 2022.
13abc.com
Local culinary students are sharpening their skills at the Cherry Street Mission
The Ohio Lead Free Kids Coalition and the Historic South Initiative discuss lead poisoning prevention initiatives. New political action committee pushes for Toledo charter changes. Updated: 4 hours ago. 10/26/22: Jay Berschback's Evening Forecast. TPS adds to Longfellow Elementary school safety policy after 5-year-old goes missing. Updated: 4 hours ago.
Car crashes into pole in north Toledo early Wednesday
TOLEDO, Ohio — A single-vehicle crash in Toledo's north end sent a 54-year-old man to the hospital overnight. The accident happened shortly before midnight on North Erie and Ash Street in north Toledo. Toledo Police claim the driver of the car was driving at a high speed when it...
13abc.com
City of Oregon announces updates to construction on Navarre/Coy intersection
OREGON, Ohio (WTVG) - The final resurfacing work for Navarre Avenue and Coy Road Intersection Project is scheduled to begin Wednesday and span throughout Friday. Motorists should anticipate congestion and possible delays during work hours near the Navarre Avenue and Coy Road intersection. According to the city’s Department of Public...
sent-trib.com
Baby found not breathing in BG apartment, mother hit by car
The mother of a 2-month-old found not breathing at a Bowling Green apartment was hit by a car while the ambulance with her baby was leaving the parking lot. Bowling Green Police Division officers responded to the 200 block of Napoleon Road on Saturday at 12:14 a.m. on the report of an infant not breathing.
13abc.com
Lucas County hosts conference on criminal justice reform, mental health
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Lucas County is hosting a national conference to help improve the treatment of incarcerated individuals who are suffering from mental illness. On Oct. 25 and Oct. 26, officials from across the country will attend the conference in downtown Toledo to share success stories and ideas about how to reduce the number of individuals with mental illness and/or substance abuse challenges entering our criminal justice system.
13abc.com
Nan Whaley to come to Toledo as part of The Debates Ohio Deserves Tour
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Nan Whaley will be in Toledo on Monday as part of The Debates Ohio Deserves Tour. The Debates Ohio Deserves, which was announced by the Whaley/Stephens campaign, is a series of forums to take place before Election Day. Gubernatorial candidate Whaley will be at the Walbridge...
13abc.com
New political action committee pushes for Toledo charter changes
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - You may be starting to hear from a recently formed political action committee pushing those Toledo charter changes in front voters. That committee was formed last year and has some familiar names as part of it. The group calls itself Forward Toledo. That’s not to be confused with the Forward Toledo initiative announced a few weeks ago, which was a comprehensive land use plan.
