ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Renville County, MN

Comments / 0

Related
KEYC

Dwayne Qutez Irving released this Friday

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The Mankato Department of Public Safety and the Minnesota Department of Corrections is notifying the community of a level three predatory offender scheduled to be released from custody this Friday. Dwayne Qutez Irving is a Level-Three predatory offender. Authorities say he will be released in Mankato...
MANKATO, MN
KEYC

Madelia Health to bartend at La Plaza Fiesta for cancer awareness

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - A popular Mexican restaurant is teaming up with Madelia Health to fight against breast cancer. Between 5-8 p.m. tonight, La Plaza Fiesta will be holding a Fiesta Against Breast Cancer event at the restaurant. La Plaza Fiesta will be serving all of their regular menu items...
MANKATO, MN
KEYC

Zonta’s Holiday Shopping opener supports small Mankato businesses

A tutoring expert, Christine Fankhanel, with the Reading Corps and Math Corps program, joined Kelsey and Lisa to chat about how a tutor can help in your child’s success. Kelsey and Lisa teamed up with Stacy Jackson at the Mankato Family YMCA and learned how this seasonal squash can be a handy tool for a good workout!
MANKATO, MN
KEYC

Getting the most out of canning

It’s Chiro Kids Week, and Jennifer Stuvek, DC, CACCP, of Aurora Chiropractic, joined Lisa and Kelsey to chat about the benefits of pediatric chiropractic care!. Red Light therapy has become widely-accepted in its use to treat skin conditions, including skin cancer and psoriasis, acne, warts and other types of cancer.
MANKATO, MN
KEYC

KEYC News Now at 10 VOD - VOD - Cat Sanctuary

Michael Dean Olson, 36, charged again with Domestic Violence by Strangulation. Michael Dean Olson, 36, a Mankato man with multiple pending domestic assault cases was charged again in Blue Earth County, after allegedly strangling a woman. Updated: 4 hours ago. New Ulm’s fire department said the fire started in a...
MANKATO, MN
KEYC

Mankato leaf pick-up services begin today

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - With the winds picking up, it’s not hard to notice the large amount of leaves scattered all over the place. just in time for city wide leaf pick up. The city of Mankato’s annual leaf pick-up service is scheduled to begin clean up today.
MANKATO, MN
KEYC

Local school districts prepare for Election Day

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Election season is upon us, and local school districts are preparing for their referendums to be voted on by their local community. Budget levies determine how much revenue a school district will get from local property taxpayers, and it lock their budget in for the next decade.
NEW ULM, MN
KEYC

Highway 22 construction to begin Monday

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - MnDOT wants drivers to be prepared for multiple projects beginning next week. Drivers on Hwy 22 connecting Mankato and St. Peter will see two projects starting Oct. 31. Rip-rap will be installed to prevent erosion on the road and install overflows on Minnesota River Bridge. MnDOT...
MANKATO, MN
KEYC

Used cars: getting a professional’s insight before donating a vehicle

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Before donating a vehicle, taking the car to an auto repair franchise so a professional can look at is always helpful. Their insight can let you know what type of auto repair the vehicle may need, the value it has and what kind of price qualifies as fair market value. One local program that accepts vehicles is Minnesota Valley Action Council (MVAC). Their mission is to serve those in need with a variety of ways throughout Southern Minnesota. Dan Jones from MVAC stopped by to talk to Kelsey and Lisa about donating a used vehicle.
MANKATO, MN
KEYC

Halloween fitness: the ultimate full body pumpkin workout

A tutoring expert, Christine Fankhanel, with the Reading Corps and Math Corps program, joined Kelsey and Lisa to chat about how a tutor can help in your child’s success. For the first time, a local organization is using its fundraiser to also help small, locally owned businesses in Mankato.
MANKATO, MN
mprnews.org

Landmark power plant in western Minnesota to be imploded

A long-shuttered power plant in western Minnesota will be imploded Thursday, ending nearly a century as a landmark in the region. The Minnesota Valley Generating Plant in Granite Falls dates back to the 1930s, and for decades it provided power for a wide swath of the state as well as serving as an symbol of the city.
GRANITE FALLS, MN
myklgr.com

Wilmar resident injured in Kandiyohi County collision Tuesday

According to the Kandiyohi County Sheriff’s Office, on Oct. 25 emergency crews responded to a two vehicle crash with injuries at State Highway 23 and State Highway 9. Law enforcement determined a 2012 Chevrolet Captiva driven by Dunia Awale, of Willmar, had been traveling south on Highway 23. At about 8:34 a.m., a 2015 Toyota Prius driven by Robert Loso, of Saint Joseph, attempted to cross the highway and struck the Captiva.
KANDIYOHI COUNTY, MN
KEYC

KEYC News Now This Morning Forecast Update 10-27-2022

Election Day is now less than two weeks away. And for many school districts, that means voters will decide schools' budgets for the next decade. Contender eSports officially opened today, providing a space for gamers and aficionados of the gaming industry to play to their hearts delight. 'A Christmas Carol'...
MANKATO, MN
103.7 THE LOON

Record Hybrid Sunfish Caught on a Central Minnesota Lake

UNDATED (WJON News) -- A Minnesota angler caught a record-tying sunfish on a central Minnesota lake. Aaron Ardoff was fishing with his brother and a friend when he caught the one-pound, 12-ounce hybrid sunfish. The fish was caught on Green Lake in Kandiyohi County on September 18th. It ties the weight-based record for a hybrid sunfish caught in the Zumbro River in 1994.
KANDIYOHI COUNTY, MN
myklgr.com

Morton woman sentenced in Redwood County court for drug offenses

A Morton woman, Joan Rae Pendleton, age 23, was sentenced in Redwood County court for drug offenses that occurred during a stop at a Redwood Falls business. According to court documents, on Aug. 15, 2019, the Redwood Falls Police Department received a report of a Pendleton passed out in a vehicle at one of the car washes in Redwood Falls. Dispatch advised officers she already had an active apprehension and detention order for her arrest.
REDWOOD FALLS, MN
KEYC

West advances past Hutchinson in straight sets

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The Mankato West Scarlets volleyball team advances to the next round in the Section 3-A tournament after winning in straight sets over Hutchinson. The Scarlets will travel to face one seed Marshall Friday.
MANKATO, MN
KEYC

Store It gears up for third annual Spook-Tacular

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Mankato’s Store It is getting ready for its third annual Spook-Tacular coming up this Friday. Each fall, it brings thousands of trick-or-treaters to the climate-controlled storage facility. Local businesses fill empty units with festive décor and pass out candy and giveaways. People of all...
MANKATO, MN
KEYC

Michael Dean Olson, 36, charged again with Domestic Violence by Strangulation

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - A Mankato man with multiple pending domestic assault cases is charged again in Blue Earth County after allegedly strangling a woman last Friday. Michael Dean Olson, 36, has been charged with one felony count of domestic assault by strangulation in addition to charges of violating a Do Not Contact Order.
MANKATO, MN

Comments / 0

Community Policy