Dwayne Qutez Irving released this Friday
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The Mankato Department of Public Safety and the Minnesota Department of Corrections is notifying the community of a level three predatory offender scheduled to be released from custody this Friday. Dwayne Qutez Irving is a Level-Three predatory offender. Authorities say he will be released in Mankato...
Largest drug abuse prevention campaign in the US kicks off in Nicollet County
Home prepping: how to successfully get a home on the market. A local realtor, Bruce Tanhoff of Massad Real Estate, joined Kelsey and Lisa to talk about what's needed in preparing to successfully get a home on the market.
Madelia Health to bartend at La Plaza Fiesta for cancer awareness
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - A popular Mexican restaurant is teaming up with Madelia Health to fight against breast cancer. Between 5-8 p.m. tonight, La Plaza Fiesta will be holding a Fiesta Against Breast Cancer event at the restaurant. La Plaza Fiesta will be serving all of their regular menu items...
Chiropractor physician discusses benefits of human and animal chiropractic care
Largest drug abuse prevention campaign in the US kicks off in Nicollet County. In Nicollet County, The Underage Substance Use Prevention Coalition is planning an outreach to promote the campaign.
Zonta’s Holiday Shopping opener supports small Mankato businesses
A tutoring expert, Christine Fankhanel, with the Reading Corps and Math Corps program, joined Kelsey and Lisa to chat about how a tutor can help in your child's success. Kelsey and Lisa teamed up with Stacy Jackson at the Mankato Family YMCA and learned how this seasonal squash can be a handy tool for a good workout!
Getting the most out of canning
It's Chiro Kids Week, and Jennifer Stuvek, DC, CACCP, of Aurora Chiropractic, joined Lisa and Kelsey to chat about the benefits of pediatric chiropractic care!. Red Light therapy has become widely-accepted in its use to treat skin conditions, including skin cancer and psoriasis, acne, warts and other types of cancer.
KEYC News Now at 10 VOD - VOD - Cat Sanctuary
Michael Dean Olson, 36, charged again with Domestic Violence by Strangulation. Michael Dean Olson, 36, a Mankato man with multiple pending domestic assault cases was charged again in Blue Earth County, after allegedly strangling a woman.
Mankato leaf pick-up services begin today
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - With the winds picking up, it’s not hard to notice the large amount of leaves scattered all over the place. just in time for city wide leaf pick up. The city of Mankato’s annual leaf pick-up service is scheduled to begin clean up today.
Local school districts prepare for Election Day
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Election season is upon us, and local school districts are preparing for their referendums to be voted on by their local community. Budget levies determine how much revenue a school district will get from local property taxpayers, and it lock their budget in for the next decade.
Highway 22 construction to begin Monday
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - MnDOT wants drivers to be prepared for multiple projects beginning next week. Drivers on Hwy 22 connecting Mankato and St. Peter will see two projects starting Oct. 31. Rip-rap will be installed to prevent erosion on the road and install overflows on Minnesota River Bridge. MnDOT...
Used cars: getting a professional’s insight before donating a vehicle
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Before donating a vehicle, taking the car to an auto repair franchise so a professional can look at is always helpful. Their insight can let you know what type of auto repair the vehicle may need, the value it has and what kind of price qualifies as fair market value. One local program that accepts vehicles is Minnesota Valley Action Council (MVAC). Their mission is to serve those in need with a variety of ways throughout Southern Minnesota. Dan Jones from MVAC stopped by to talk to Kelsey and Lisa about donating a used vehicle.
Halloween fitness: the ultimate full body pumpkin workout
A tutoring expert, Christine Fankhanel, with the Reading Corps and Math Corps program, joined Kelsey and Lisa to chat about how a tutor can help in your child's success. For the first time, a local organization is using its fundraiser to also help small, locally owned businesses in Mankato.
Landmark power plant in western Minnesota to be imploded
A long-shuttered power plant in western Minnesota will be imploded Thursday, ending nearly a century as a landmark in the region. The Minnesota Valley Generating Plant in Granite Falls dates back to the 1930s, and for decades it provided power for a wide swath of the state as well as serving as an symbol of the city.
Wilmar resident injured in Kandiyohi County collision Tuesday
According to the Kandiyohi County Sheriff’s Office, on Oct. 25 emergency crews responded to a two vehicle crash with injuries at State Highway 23 and State Highway 9. Law enforcement determined a 2012 Chevrolet Captiva driven by Dunia Awale, of Willmar, had been traveling south on Highway 23. At about 8:34 a.m., a 2015 Toyota Prius driven by Robert Loso, of Saint Joseph, attempted to cross the highway and struck the Captiva.
KEYC News Now This Morning Forecast Update 10-27-2022
Election Day is now less than two weeks away. And for many school districts, that means voters will decide schools' budgets for the next decade. Contender eSports officially opened today, providing a space for gamers and aficionados of the gaming industry to play to their hearts delight.
Record Hybrid Sunfish Caught on a Central Minnesota Lake
UNDATED (WJON News) -- A Minnesota angler caught a record-tying sunfish on a central Minnesota lake. Aaron Ardoff was fishing with his brother and a friend when he caught the one-pound, 12-ounce hybrid sunfish. The fish was caught on Green Lake in Kandiyohi County on September 18th. It ties the weight-based record for a hybrid sunfish caught in the Zumbro River in 1994.
Morton woman sentenced in Redwood County court for drug offenses
A Morton woman, Joan Rae Pendleton, age 23, was sentenced in Redwood County court for drug offenses that occurred during a stop at a Redwood Falls business. According to court documents, on Aug. 15, 2019, the Redwood Falls Police Department received a report of a Pendleton passed out in a vehicle at one of the car washes in Redwood Falls. Dispatch advised officers she already had an active apprehension and detention order for her arrest.
West advances past Hutchinson in straight sets
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The Mankato West Scarlets volleyball team advances to the next round in the Section 3-A tournament after winning in straight sets over Hutchinson. The Scarlets will travel to face one seed Marshall Friday.
Store It gears up for third annual Spook-Tacular
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Mankato’s Store It is getting ready for its third annual Spook-Tacular coming up this Friday. Each fall, it brings thousands of trick-or-treaters to the climate-controlled storage facility. Local businesses fill empty units with festive décor and pass out candy and giveaways. People of all...
Michael Dean Olson, 36, charged again with Domestic Violence by Strangulation
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - A Mankato man with multiple pending domestic assault cases is charged again in Blue Earth County after allegedly strangling a woman last Friday. Michael Dean Olson, 36, has been charged with one felony count of domestic assault by strangulation in addition to charges of violating a Do Not Contact Order.
