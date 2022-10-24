Read full article on original website
wkdzradio.com
Two Charged With Burglary In Hopkinsville
Two men were charged with burglary after a report of someone trespassing on Douglas Street in Hopkinsville Wednesday morning. Hopkinsville Police say 46-year-old Timmy Wells and 48-year-old Kenneth Gentry cut the power off and the lock off the building and were found inside when law enforcement arrived. They were both...
whvoradio.com
Man Wanted In Hopkinsville Fatal Shooting Arrested
A man wanted in connection to a fatal shooting that happened on East 8th Street in Hopkinsville on November 28th has been taken into custody Wednesday. Hopkinsville Police say 28-year-old Jaquavian Spencer was wanted in connection to a shooting that injured 21-year-old Zamarius Humphries and 30-year-old Gteria Acree after a party at the Princess Theater.
whopam.com
Elkton man arrested following Christian Co. pursuit
An Elkton man was arrested Monday morning following a vehicle pursuit in Christian County. According to a news release from the Christian County Sheriff’s Department, Deputy Josh Stallons was patrolling in the area of Madisonville Road and Lake Blythe Road when he observed a vehicle operated by 23-year-old Eddie Juckett of Elkton, who he knew to have a suspended driver’s license. Deputy Stallons attempted to do a traffic stop, but Juckett allegedly refused to stop and led deputies on a chase through northern Christian County.
wkdzradio.com
Three Injured In Herndon Head-On Crash
A wreck on Herndon Oak Grove Road in Herndon sent three people to the hospital one with severe injuries Wednesday afternoon. Christian County Sheriff’s deputies say a southbound SUV crossed into the northbound lanes of traffic and hit a car head-on near the intersection of Kentucky 345. A helicopter...
whvoradio.com
Plea Deal Reached In Princeton Road Reckless Homicide Case
A resolution has been reached in the double fatality crash that claimed the lives of a mother and her 11-year old daughter that occurred on Princeton Road in Christian County in December of 2019. Robert Jackson was indicted on two counts of reckless homicide, three counts of wanton endangerment, and...
wkdzradio.com
Police Investigate Theft Of $15,000 In Hopkinsville
An Antioch, Tennessee, man reported a theft of money in Hopkinsville Tuesday afternoon. Hopkinsville Police say the man paid $15,000 in two checks for rental property payments after making a deal with two people. He reported the theft to police after finding a story about them scamming others out of...
whvoradio.com
Morning Stroll Leads To Meth Charges
A Hopkinsville man was charged with possession of drugs on West 7th Street at Dawson Springs Road Tuesday morning. Hopkinsville Police say they stopped 41-year-old Bailey Brasher for walking in the middle of the road and during the stop, he became agitated and tried to walk away. He was reportedly found to have a bag of meth that he claimed was Mexican beer salt and a smoking device.
wkdzradio.com
Hopkinsville Man Reports Assault And Kidnapping
A Hopkinsville man told police he was assaulted and kidnapped on North Drive Monday night. Hopkinsville Police say a family member restrained the man and assaulted him causing physical injury. No arrest has been made but the report lists the charges as kidnapping and second-degree assault.
wkdzradio.com
Gun And Watch Taken In Hopkinsville Theft
A watch and a gun were taken in a theft on Denzil Drive in Hopkinsville Tuesday morning. Hopkinsville Police say a 9mm handgun, an Apple watch, and Apple AirPods were taken out of a vehicle without the owner’s consent. The items have a total value of $925. No arrest...
kbsi23.com
Man, woman from Princeton face trespassing charges
CALDWELL COUNTY, Ky. (KBSI) – Two people from Princeton face charges after Caldwell County sheriff’s deputies received a trespassing call. Caldwell County Sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to the 7000 block of KY Highway 902E on Oct. 24 at 7:49 p.m. in reference to people trespassing on the property.
wkdzradio.com
Man Charged After Oak Grove Interstate 24 Crash
Two women were injured in a wreck on Interstate 24 just before the Pembroke Oak Grove Road exit Sunday afternoon. Kentucky State Police say a westbound van driven by 40-year-old Israel Sanchez of Columbia, Tennessee, hit an SUV driven by 25-year-old Toneisha Williams of Hopkinsville that was in front of him in the construction zone.
whopam.com
Clarksville PD investigating Fort Campbell Boulevard shooting
The Clarksville Police Department is asking for the public’s help in getting information about a shooting that took place in the 1600 block of Fort Campbell Boulevard. According to a news release, the shooting happened Friday evening in the parking lot of Planet Fitness in Clarksville, when a silver car occupied by three unknown males fired shots at a dark colored SUV. Both vehicles fled the scene, and the SUV would later drop off a gunshot victim at an emergency medical center.
whvoradio.com
Man Charged With Fleeing From Law Enforcement
A man was charged with fleeing from law enforcement after a traffic stop on Vaughns Grove Little River Road in Christian County Saturday morning. Christian County Sheriff’s deputies say they stopped 28-year-old Eguan Warner for speeding and the odor of marijuana was coming from the car during the stop.
whvoradio.com
Hopkinsville Vehicle Fire Under Investigation
A vehicle on Oak Street in Hopkinsville was destroyed by fire Tuesday morning. Hopkinsville firefighters say a truck parked in a yard was fully engulfed in flames when they arrived just after 10 am. No one was injured in the fire but investigators have been called to help determine the...
fox17.com
Police: 2 shot near APSU in Clarksville, no arrests made
CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Two people were shot Sunday near Austin Peay State University, Clarksville Police say. Officers were called to the 500 block of Main Street around 2 a.m. Sunday in response to two gunshot victims. They say the shooting happened in a parking lot on University Avenue. After shots were fired, police say a vehicle fled the scene and headed toward the downtown area.
Robbery suspect arrested after chase enters multiple counties
In the back of a police cruiser, 38-year-old Joshua Bottoms can be heard on body camera footage telling Sumner County deputies, "The car was running, so I jumped in it.'"
100 mph chase ends with arrests in Central City
CENTRAL CITY, Ky. (WEHT) — Police say a shoplifting investigation led to a speedy pursuit Monday afternoon in Central City. Around 4:15 p.m., the Central City Police Department says officers notice two people leave the Walmart amid a shoplifting investigation. Police say the suspects sped off over 100 mph while passing other cars and nearly […]
whvoradio.com
Woman Injured In Crash On US 68 In Christian County
A woman was injured in a single-vehicle wreck on Cadiz Road in Christian County Monday afternoon. Christian County Sheriff’s deputies say Julia Treas was westbound around the two-mile marker when she lost control of her vehicle causing it to hit a guardrail and overturn. She was taken by ambulance...
WBKO
Authorities investigate threat at Franklin-Simpson High School
SIMPSON COUNTY, Ky. (WBKO) - The Simpson County Sheriff’s Office is investigating following an alleged threat made this morning at Franklin-Simpson High School. According to Sheriff Jere Dee Hopson, some graffiti was written on the bathroom wall just a few minutes ago threatening to blow up the school and out of an abundance of caution the building was evacuated.
whvoradio.com
Names Released In Bradshaw Road Crash
Deputies have released the name of a Clarksville man that was injured in a wreck on Bradshaw Road in Christian County Friday morning. Christian County Sheriff’s deputies say a car driven by Dareona Bell of Oak Grove was southbound when she attempted to pass an SUV driven by Jonathan Mhagama at the 5000 block of Bradshaw Road and hit his SUV.
