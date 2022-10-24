Read full article on original website
Man sentenced for 1st degree murder of Carbondale man
MURPHYSBORO, Ill. (KFVS) - A man accused of killing a Carbondale man learned his fate in a Jackson County courtroom on Tuesday, October 25. According to Jackson County State’s Attorney Joseph A. Cervantez, Freddie Ray Glasser, of Carbondale and formally of Dolores, Colorado, was sentenced to 44 years in the Illinois Department of corrections after pleading guilty to first degree murder.
Cape Girardeau man facing 6 counts of weapon, drug delivery charges
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - A man was arrested on multiple drug and gun charges after a traffic stop near Broadway and Clark Street. Kaydence Kyler Robertson, 20, from Cape Girardeau, Mo. was arrested on October 23. The Cape Girardeau County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office issued an arrest warrant charging Robertson...
Wamac man sentenced to prison for entering home without permission
A 27-year-old Wamac man has been sentenced to 18 months in prison for felony criminal trespass to a residence in the 500 block of South Maple Street in Centralia in July. Tyler Atchison had a criminal damage to property charge in connection with the same incident dropped. He also had an aggravated battery charge in a public place dropped following a recent fight in the Marion County Jail with another inmate.
Suspect Wanted in Sunday’s Deadly Shooting in Carbondale
CARBONDALE – Carbondale Police have identified a suspect involved an early Sunday morning shooting that claimed a Marion man’s life. Police say the suspect is 20-year-old Daurice T. Morse of Cairo. During the course of their investigation, investigators learned the victim identified as 19-year-old Jacob C. Gary of...
Salem teen charged with aggravated battery to Centralia High SRO and security officer
An 18-year-old Salem man has been charged with aggravated battery to the Centralia High School Resource Officer and a security guard following an incident at the Centralia High Annex on Monday where he was attending class. Jonathan Davis of Church Street is accused of punching the SRO in the face...
Woman charged with husband's murder appears in court in McCracken County
MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY — A Paducah woman accused of stabbing her husband to death appeared in court Tuesday for a preliminary hearing. Cocina Penn is now set to be arraigned Nov. 17. She's accused of stabbing her husband, Robert Penn, to death earlier this month. Police say Penn told...
Man injured in early morning shooting in Cape Girardeau
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Cape Girardeau Police are investigating an early morning shooting on Thursday, October 27. Officers responded at 1:25 a.m. to the intersection of William Street and West End Boulevard after hearing gunfire nearby. When they arrived, officer found a man had been shot. The victim was...
Theft’s And Damage To Property Reported Throughout The County
Multiple reports of theft and damage to property have been made to the White County Sheriff’s Department. Monday, Deputy Wicker spoke with 68 year old Brian Mobley of Carmi in front of the Sheriff’s office about some oilfield equipment that had been stolen. He said he worked for Campbell Oil and was working on a rig near Mill Shoals around 10 AM, when he noticed that some pieces of equipment were missing from his drilling rig. They were four rod elevators worth approximately $900 each, two tubing elevators valued at about $1,800 each, and one Giberson pipe slip worth about $3,800. Bryan said he would be able to identify the pieces of equipment if he were to see them again. Deputy Wicker said a report of a Theft Over $500 will be placed on file at the White County Sheriff’s Department.
2 arrested in connection with Sikeston shooting
SIUC announced it partnered with MCC in Kansas City, Mo. for its Saluki Step Ahead program. Rain on Tuesday helped raise the level of the Mississippi River a little bit. Mo. House 147th Dist. candidate debate at 6:30 p.m. Updated: 37 minutes ago. |. The candidates for the Mo. House...
Pinckneyville man killed in Jackson County crash
CAMPBELL HILL, Ill. (WJPF) – A Pinckneyville was killed Monday in a single vehicle crash in rural Jackson County. The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office says Brandon Jones, 37, was driving west on Brickplant Road when he lost control of his car a little over a mile west of Campbell Hill. Jones’ car left the roadway and overturned.
One person died in a crash Monday in Jackson County
One person died in a single-vehicle crash late Monday afternoon near Campbell Hill. The Jackson County Sheriff's Department reports Brandon Lee Jones of Pinckneyville was pronounced dead at the scene of the accident on Brick Plant Road in rural Campbell Hill. Investigators say Jones lost control of his vehicle, left...
Ballard County traffic stop leads to drug charges for passenger
A traffic stop in Ballard County ended with the arrest of a passenger on drug charges. The Ballard County Sheriff's Office said a deputy stopped a vehicle for a traffic violation Tuesday night. A back-seat passenger, Michael Burton of Helena, Arkansas, was searched and allegedly found in possession of methamphetamine.
