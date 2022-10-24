ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seney, MI

just saying!
2d ago

I never drive next to or behind vehicles that are carrying stuff, I've always thought about what if.

WWWWatcher
1d ago

Thats weird you think it would blow backwards not fly into the windshield since they were facing each other.

Nami
2d ago

How awful for the wife to have witnessed it. 😢

wearegreenbay.com

One trapped, another thrown from truck in Outagamie County crash

OSBORN, Wis. (WFRV) – A two-vehicle crash sent two people to local hospitals, after a pickup truck and a minivan collided in Outagamie County. According to a release from the Outagamie County Sheriff’s Office, the incident happened around 7:40 a.m. on Wednesday at the intersection of WIS 54 and French Road in the Town of Osborn.
OUTAGAMIE COUNTY, WI
fox2detroit.com

Motorcyclist dies after hitting deer, losing control in Highland Township

HIGHLAND TOWNSHIP, Mich. (FOX 2) - A collision with a deer Saturday in Highland Township left a motorcyclist dead. According to the Oakland County Sheriff's Office, Lucas Dreven Nash, 20, of Commerce Township, was riding his Yamaha R6 motorcycle south on Harvey Lake Road, south of Wardlow Road, when he hit a deer just after 6:45 p.m.
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI
CBS Minnesota

Southwestern Minnesota man killed in rollover crash

CHANARAMBIE TOWNSHIP, Minn. -- A southwestern Minnesota man was killed in a rollover crash Tuesday afternoon.The Minnesota State Patrol said 40-year-old Eric Dalle was heading south on Highway 91 near Chanarambie Township when his truck left the roadway and rolled into the ditch. It happened around 4:45 p.m.Dalle died at the scene. No other vehicles were involved, per the patrol.
MINNESOTA STATE
WBAY Green Bay

Suspected drunk driver drives car into Lake Winnebago

CALUMET COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - Divers spent Tuesday morning in the choppy waters of Lake Winnebago after a suspected drunk driver ended up in the lake. At about 4:16 a.m., rescue teams and divers were called to a report of a car in the water off Faro Springs Road on the Calumet County side. The vehicle was submerged in 8-12 feet of water.
CALUMET COUNTY, WI
wbrc.com

Man dies after he was found unconscious in grain bin elevator

SEWARD, Ill. (WIFR/Gray News) – An autopsy is scheduled for a 63-year-old man who died at a grain bin facility in Illinois. Preliminary reports claim the man, an employee of ADM Grain Company, was found lying on a walkway of the grain elevator by another employee around 8 a.m. Tuesday.
ILLINOIS STATE
CBS Minnesota

NTSB investigators identify potential cause of Puget Sound plane crash that killed MN couple

EXCELSIOR, Minn. -- National transportation officials have offered a new clue as to why a sea plane crashed into Puget Sound last month, killing a Minnesota couple and eight others.National Transportation Safety Board investigators have possibly identified an issue with a plane that crashed into the waters near Washington state on Sept. 4. The NTSB said a part on the plane had separated into two pieces, which might have caused a loss of airplane control.Ten people died in the crash, including Luke and Rebecca Ludwig from Excelsior, Minnesota.The crash remains under investigation.
EXCELSIOR, MN
Fox17

2 found dead morning after shots heard

HOWARD TOWNSHIP. MICH. — Michigan State Police are investigating after 2 people were found dead in Howard Township Sunday morning. The bodies were found at a home on Shady Shores Dr. and Lake Shore Dr. A 46 year-old woman was outside the home, while her 42 year-old husband was found inside— both dead from apparent gunshot wounds.
HOWARD TOWNSHIP, MI
Westword

Video: Another Sleepy Car Thief Killed by Colorado Law Enforcement

So far this year in Colorado, thirty people have been killed during officer-involved shootings — which now total 52 after an overnight incident at a Lone Tree RTD station in which two alleged car thieves died. Also on this roster is Jamarian McGhee, a thirty-year-old man fatally shot in March by Deputy Daniel Willmont of the Arapahoe County Sheriff's Office when he tried to flee in a stolen car from law enforcement officers who'd awakened him.
ARAPAHOE COUNTY, CO
KKTV

Reward offered in Colorado triple-homicide case

DENVER (KKTV) - A reward is being offered in Colorado tied to a triple-homicide case. On Wednesday, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives (ATF) alongside Denver Police reached out to the public for help in connection to the deaths of 14-year-old Adrian Foster, 13-year-old Jayden Hoyle and Mr. Uriel Reyes-Medina.
DENVER, CO
Outsider.com

Two Dead, Toddler Hospitalized After Wind and Waves Capsize Kayaks at Colorado State Park

Two adults are dead and one toddler is hospitalized after high winds capsized their kayaks while at Lake Pueblo State Park in Colorado over the weekend. According to Colorado Parks and Wildlife, the deadly accident occurred on Sunday (October 23rd). Witnesses told officials that a kayak carrying an adult and child capsized in heavy waves. Winds gusted between 35 and 45 mph. Two more kayaks, each carrying a single adult, attempted to help the first kayak. But the kayaks ended up capsizing as well.
COLORADO STATE
People

Colorado Couple Gets Trapped in Their Home by Mass of Tumbleweeds: 'I Thought It Was a Bad Dream'

"You feel helpless," said Colorado resident Marlies Gross whose home in Fountain was buried by the plants after heavy winds hit the area over the weekend A couple in Colorado needed to enlist their neighbors for help after their home got swallowed up by tumbleweeds over the weekend.   Marlies Gross, who lives in Fountain, told Colorado Springs station KRDO that due to heavy winds, by Sunday morning all of the exits of her home were completely blocked by tumbleweeds.   "I opened the front door and it's whole tumbleweeds," she recalled. "We couldn't even...
COLORADO STATE
Daily Voice

2 Drivers Dead In Wrong-Way Parkway Crash

Two drivers died in a head-on crash on the Garden State Parkway Friday, Oct. 21, authorities said. Cortney Downey, of Northfield, and Michelle ross, of North Carolina, collided in Little Egg Harbor Township around 9:30 p.m., causing Ross' 2017 Mitsubishi Outlander to overturn, New Jersey State Police said. Downey, 32,...
LITTLE EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP, NJ

