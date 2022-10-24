Read full article on original website
petapixel.com
Leica Says it is ‘Doing Less’ Branded Camera Partnerships
Leica won’t stop partnering with other brands to make limited edition cameras, but it will limit how often the camera brand chooses to do so going forward, says one of its top executives. Andrea Pacella, Leica’s director of global marketing and communications, addressed this in an interview with PetaPixel,...
petapixel.com
Atomos Has Developed a New 8K Camera Sensor
Atomos has announced that it has successfully developed a new 8K video sensor for use in cinema cameras and is currently evaluating the logistics for commercial release. The news was shared in an announcement to investors earlier this month but has thus far otherwise flown under the radar, which is somewhat strange given the enormity of the reveal. Atomos doesn’t provide much detail, but does say that it has completed the development of an in-house “world-class” 8K video sensor that will allow video cameras to shoot in ultra-high resolution.
petapixel.com
Kenko Tokina’s Three New Compact Telephoto Primes for APS-C Cameras
Kenko Tokina has announced three prime reflex telephoto lenses for APS-C cameras; a 300mm, a 600mm, and a 900mm. The trio of new manual focus lenses will fit on various APS-C mounts and are described as “ultra-lightweight and ultra-compact.” The new glass lineup is being called the SZ Pro series.
petapixel.com
The Nikon Coolpix 950 from 1999 Still Feels Great to Use Today
United Kingdom-based photographer Gordon Laing took another walk down memory lane with his retrospective review video of the Nikon Coolpix 950, a digital camera that today feels nostalgic among photographers who got started in the 1990s. The Coolpix 900 line is quickly recognizable for its split-body flippable design. The left...
petapixel.com
Sony’s New Alpha 7R V Features Intelligent ‘Deep Learning’ Autofocus
Sony has announced the Alpha 7R V full-frame camera which features a brand-new AI focusing system. Called Real Time Recognition, this “deep learning” trained system can detect not only humans but also birds, animals, planes, trains, cars, and insects. This system is at the heart of the Alpha...
petapixel.com
Kwiketta Helps Mac Users Run Intel Photoshop on Apple Silicon
Kwiketta is a new free application that can launch Photoshop directly under Rosetta (the Intel Processor Emulation on Apple Silicon M1 and M2 Macs) and hands all files opened with it to Photoshop, letting creatives continue using legacy plugins and add-ons. The new program is designed for creatives who are...
petapixel.com
The LensPen ‘Smarty’ is a Lens Cleaning Tool for Smartphones
LensPen has announced a new smartphone-specific lens cleaning tool called Smarty, which features the company’s same proprietary carbon cleaning technology that it designed for full-size camera lenses but shrinks it down to a size better suited to smartphone cameras. LensPen says that for more than 25 years, its products...
petapixel.com
SmugMug Has Acquired the ‘This Week in Photo’ Media Network
SmugMug has acquired the This Week in Photo (TWiP) podcast and media network along with its Editor-in-Chief Frederick Van Johnson. Johnson joins Smugmug to lead what the company calls “content and new media” in addition to his continued role at the head of This Week in Photo. SmugMug...
petapixel.com
Photographer Drives 1,600 miles on Epic Photo Tour of Malaysia
Photographer Mok JC embarked on an epic 11-day road trip taking in the stunning scenery that Malaysia has to offer. Mok employed a Sony A7 III and Sony A6000 for ground shots and a DJI Mavic Air 2 to capture the southeast Asian landscape from above. “Malaysia has a rich...
petapixel.com
Shutterstock Integrates DALL-E for AI-Generated Stock ‘Photos’
Shutterstock has announced a collaboration with the makers of DALL-E that will allow users to generate synthetic images on its platform. The stock photo website will use OpenAI’s software to enable its customers to “instantly generate and download images based on the keywords they enter.” The integration is expected to launch in the coming months.
alpenhornnews.com
petapixel.com
Pixelmator Adds Support for iPadOS 16.1 and Features of the New iPad Pro
Pixelmator has announced updates to Pixelmator Photo and Pixelmator for iOS. The updates add full support for iPadOS 16.1, the new iPad Pro, the Apple Pencil’s new hover ability, and other feature changes. The majority of the updates are in response to Apple’s new products and allow the application...
getnews.info
petapixel.com
MacOS Ventura and iPadOS 16.1 are Finally Available
MacOS Ventura and iPadOS 16.1 updates are finally here, and both are focused on multitasking and productivity. Stage Manager, the big multitasking update that actually set back iPadOS’s release, is available on both software updates. It moves windows not being worked on to the side while keeping the active window open in the center. For the iPad, this is the first time it’s possible to have multiple overlapping windows open at the same time at all. But, the feature reportedly needed more time in the oven before moving iPadOS 16 from beta to full release, according to Engadget. In fact, the update isn’t technically iPadOS 16. It’s 16.1, a minor distinction but one that further illustrates the need for extra care before a public rollout.
