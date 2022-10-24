ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WHIO Dayton

Election 2022: What to do if you are denied the right to vote

By Debbie Lord, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
WHIO Dayton
WHIO Dayton
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2WZKsa_0ikkWLf000

While most experiences casting a ballot are pretty straight-forward, problems at polling places can happen.

Not knowing which precinct you are supposed to vote at or not having the proper identification can cause problems when you go to cast a ballot.

Volunteers at polling places are trained to help voters get their ballots to the right place, and to take a person’s ballot even if they are having problems with casting their vote.

With the 2022 elections nearly here, here is a guide to what you should do if you are having trouble voting.

If you are having a problem voting, tell someone.

Talk to a poll worker before you finish voting. If you do not get help from a poll worker, ask to speak to a supervisor. If your problem is not resolved, you can report the issue to the Civil Rights Division of the U.S. Department of Justice. The phone number to call to report an issue with voting is (800) 253-3931.

What kind of problems should be reported?

  • Polls closing early (meaning they close even if you were in line to vote before closing time)
  • Not having enough ballots
  • Being intimidated or pressured to vote for a particular candidate
  • Challenging identifications - Most states require voter identification to cast a ballot. Click here to find out what your state requires before you vote.
  • Dealing with ballots that are confusing
  • No help or lack of help with voting procedures for people with limited ability to speak English
  • No accommodation for handicapped voters

What should you do if you are turned away without casting a ballot?

If you do not have the proper identification to vote at your polling place, you should be given a provisional ballot. A provisional ballot is used to record a vote when there are questions about a voter’s eligibility. Provisional ballots are the same ballot you would get under regular circumstances. It allows you to vote then election officials will work to verify your eligibility to cast a ballot.

Per federal law, poll workers are required to give you a provisional ballot.

What if you make a mistake when filling out your ballot?

If you make a mistake when voting, go to a poll worker and ask for help. You should be given a new ballot. The ballot with the mistake will be destroyed. In many cases, you can correct your ballot yourself if you vote using electronic voting devices, or are using pencils to complete the ballot. Again, ask for help from a poll worker if you need to make changes in your ballot and are unsure how to do it.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Minnesota

GOP voters told to hold onto mail ballots until Election Day

ATLANTA — Republican activists who believe the 2020 election was stolen from former President Donald Trump have crafted a plan that, in their telling, will thwart cheating in this year's midterm elections.The strategy: Vote in person on Election Day or — for voters who receive a mailed ballot — hold onto it and hand it in at a polling place or election office on Nov. 8.The plan is based on unfounded conspiracy theories that fraudsters will manipulate voting systems to rig results for Democrats once they have seen how many Republican votes have been returned early. There has been no...
GEORGIA STATE
The Conversation U.S.

Most voters skipped 'in person on Election Day' when offered a choice of how and when to vote

When the COVID-19 pandemic hit in early 2020, state lawmakers, election administrators and others realized they had to move quickly. A presidential election was coming in just a few months, along with elections for every seat in the U.S. House of Representatives, one-third of the U.S. Senate, and all sorts of state and local positions. Primary season was already underway. And nobody was sure how safe it would be to vote in person at polling places. Ultimately, the collective efforts of these public servants delivered an election with a turnout rate higher than any in the past century. Almost 67% of...
ARIZONA STATE
CNET

Where Do I Vote This Year? How to Find Your Polling Place This Election Day 2022

Once you're registered to vote and have gathered everything you need to cast your ballot on Election Day 2022, like your ID, it's time to find out where your polling place is this year. For any number of reasons, your usual polling location could be somewhere else this year. For instance, in some areas, the polling location may be in a different building if you vote before Election Day.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Daily Mail

'It's election DAY not election month': Arizona GOP gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake says she could move to get rid of early voting and mail-in ballots in her state

Kari Lake said that she would push to change Arizona's early voting laws if she were voted governor in the midterms, suggesting elections should be contained to one day. The GOP gubernatorial candidate told ABC This Week host Jonathan Karl that she would accept the outcome of the midterm elections if they were held fairly – a departure from her previous refusal to say whether she would accept the results.
ARIZONA STATE
WRGB

State judge rules parts of NY's new absentee ballot law unconstitutional

CAPITAL REGION, NY (WRGB) — Election Day is just a couple weeks away, but a State Supreme Court Judge ruling on Friday upended New York’s process for inspecting absentee ballots, finding some aspects of the state’s new law unconstitutional. The ruling sided with Republicans who brought on...
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

More than 9.2 million pre-election ballots cast nationally as early and absentee voting continues ahead of the 2022 midterms

More than 9.2 million pre-election ballots have been cast across 40 states, according to data from election officials, Edison Research and Catalist. Pre-election voting remains on pace with 2018, the highest midterm voter turnout in recent history, across the states where Catalist has data for both cycles. However, it's still...
GEORGIA STATE
WHIO Dayton

Poll watching: What does it mean, what do watchers do, what is the law?

Since the 2020 election, state legislators have introduced at least 40 bills in 20 different states addressing the role of poll watchers in an election. Poll watchers, volunteers who watch over the casting and the counting of ballots in elections, are often appointed by a candidate or by their political party.
SFGate

EXPLAINER: Why might live election results fluctuate?

The short answer: People make typos sometimes. As local election offices across the U.S. count millions of votes on election night, they share the results with polling firms, which transmit them to viewers watching live on their TV, laptop or phone screens. Along the way, humans reporting these results occasionally...
WUSA

3 things to know for the midterm elections

So far this election cycle, nearly 7-point-3 million ballots have been cast across 39 states. That's according data from multiple election officials.
americanmilitarynews.com

Huge Turnout: 11 million early votes already cast in midterm elections

Early voting turnout is set to rival the 2018 midterms, with more than 11 million ballots already cast in the upcoming midterm election, according to data from the United States Election Project, run by University of Florida political science professor Michael McDonald. Thirteen days out from Election Day, voters in...
GEORGIA STATE
The Independent

Election Day is Nov. 8, but legal challenges already begin

Election Day is 12 days away. But in courtrooms across the country, efforts to sow doubt over the outcome have already begun. More than 100 lawsuits have been filed this year around the upcoming midterm elections. The suits, largely by Republicans, target rules over mail-in voting, early voting, voter access, voting machines, voting registration, the counting of mismarked absentee ballots and access for partisan poll watchers.
WISCONSIN STATE
Action News Jax

2022 elections are a referendum on 'the notion of election denial,' says top GOP lawyer

A prominent Republican election lawyer says the 2022 midterm elections are the first time the American public will render judgment on “the notion of election denial.”. “There are people running for office, including offices that administer elections ... in battleground 2024 states, who have at least indicated they don't believe election results or have faith in the system, and they would not certify results if they in fact were in positions of authority in the 2024 election,” said Ben Ginsberg, who represented multiple Republican presidential campaigns over the last few decades.
ARIZONA STATE
Marconews.com

Midterm election drives bevy of lawsuits over ballots, voting in battleground states

WASHINGTON – Before voters head to the polls, parties head to court. A bevy of lawsuits are pending in state and federal courts in the run-up to the November midterm election, in which voters will decide control of Congress and choose who gets to occupy three dozen governor's mansions. Many of those suits have origins in laws approved in response to false claims of widespread fraud in 2020.
GEORGIA STATE
WHIO Dayton

WHIO Dayton

Dayton, OH
99K+
Followers
135K+
Post
32M+
Views
ABOUT

WHIO TV Channel 7 is serving the Dayton-Miami Valley Area local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.whio.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy